Stored Grain Insecticides Market, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2025-2030, with Profiles of Bayer CropScience, Degesch America, Syngenta, Corteva AgriScience, Nufarm, Douglas Products, and UPL

The Stored Grain Insecticides Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period as demand rises for solutions to combat post-harvest losses and improve grain storage technologies. Farmers and governments worldwide are investing in advanced grain storage facilities to address food security challenges and reduce spoilage caused by inadequate storage. As a result, the market for stored grain insecticides is experiencing noticeable growth.

With the ongoing global pandemic disrupting supply chains, there has been a marked increase in grain stocking and storage. Consequently, the demand for effective insect protection in stored grains has intensified. Should disruptions persist into Q3 2021, the need for robust insecticide solutions is expected to further drive market expansion globally.

Stored Grain Insecticide Market Trends:

Post-harvest losses due to pests, mites, and rodents are estimated at 1.30 billion metric tons annually. Insecticides provide a crucial solution to control infestations in storage environments such as silos and grain bins. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), developed countries face an average post-harvest production loss of 5%, while industrialized and developing countries see losses around 7% annually.

Emerging economies like India and China present significant opportunities for insecticide sales due to their increasing focus on reducing these losses. Insecticides are essential in safeguarding grain quality for trade and export processes, particularly for horticultural crops. Chemical treatment with insecticides remains a highly efficient method to ensure the export quality of grains.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market:

FAO reports indicate that rising temperatures in India’s temperate crop areas are exacerbating insect-related crop losses, affecting key staples like rice, corn, and wheat. Common pests such as the rice weevil and khapra beetle are driving heightened demand for stored grain insecticides. However, regulatory limits set by the FSSAI to manage overuse could moderate market growth.

Stored Grain Insecticide Industry Overview:

The global stored grain insecticide market is intensely competitive, characterized by numerous small- and medium-sized enterprises. Consolidation trends through mergers and acquisitions are prevalent, contributing to market dynamics.

The most active regions include North America and Asia-Pacific, where competitive activities are notably high.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Organophosphate

5.1.2 Pyrethroids

5.1.3 Bio-Insecticides

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application type

5.2.1 On Farm

5.2.2 Off Farm

5.2.3 Export shipments

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adapted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

Bayer CropScience AG

Degesch America Inc.

Syngenta AG

Corteva AgriScience

Nufarm Ltd

Douglas Products

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

UPL Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



