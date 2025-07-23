Africa Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast Report 2025-2032 | Urbanization and NCDs Drive Demand, Regulatory Harmonization & Local Production Boost Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Pharmaceuticals Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow considerably, rising from USD 64.2 billion in 2025 to USD 118.3 billion by 2032, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical sector in Africa is undergoing a transformative shift, propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory harmonization, local production initiatives, and urbanization.

As Africa experiences rapid urbanization, healthcare dynamics are shifting. Urban migration brings lifestyle changes like altered diets and increased tobacco use, leading to a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Consequently, the pharmaceutical market is expanding its offerings to cater to the demand for treatments for these ailments.

Key Market Drivers

Market expansion is driven by regional harmonization in pharmaceutical manufacturing and a focus on self-sufficiency. Initiatives like the Africa Medicines Regulatory Harmonization (AMRH) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are facilitating streamlined approvals and market access, with AMRH notably reducing drug approval timelines.

The AfCFTA-Anchored Pharmaceutical Initiative, supported by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), is enhancing growth through pooled procurement mechanisms, standard harmonization, and stimulating private sector investment. This initiative aligns with the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA) and the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan for Africa (PMPA).

Business Opportunities

Emerging markets in Africa offer substantial opportunities for local and global pharmaceutical players. There is a growing demand for affordable and accessible medication, particularly in urban areas. Government programs are encouraging local manufacturing via regulatory support and investment incentives.

The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, established by the African Development Bank, aims to foster technology transfer and reduce import dependency. This foundation will act as a mediator between African pharmaceutical entities and global corporations, enhancing the development and supply of pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis

Nigeria is a notable market, driven by healthcare reforms, increased R&D investments, and local manufacturing focus. Regulatory agencies like NAFDAC play a key role in maintaining quality standards and market entry. The Democratic Republic of Congo is also experiencing growth, with local manufacturing capacity and improved distribution as key focuses.

Key Players

Leading companies like Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., GSK Plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others, are actively contributing to Africa's pharmaceutical industry growth. Recent investments and collaborations underscore the strategic shift towards regional partnerships, exemplified by Sanofi's Evergreen Venture Fund and Aspen's vaccine manufacturing collaboration with the Serum Institute of India.

Segmentation: The market is segmented by dosage form, including Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Inhalation formulations, and further segmented by country, including Nigeria, Benin, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda.

