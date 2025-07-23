Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Range Extender - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market is poised to experience a promising growth trajectory, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing global adoption of EVs and the escalating demand for extended driving ranges.

The market dynamics are shaped by several factors. The rising need for range extension and engine downsizing are significant growth catalysts for EV range extenders. However, initiatives aimed at extending the driving range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and efforts by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce battery costs might create some challenges. Simultaneously, the burgeoning adoption of novel technologies like towable generators and advanced energy storage systems is set to bolster demand for EV range extenders.

Regional analysis highlights that Asia Pacific is projected to command a substantial market share, while North America is forecast to register the most rapid growth rate through the forecast period. Contributing factors include significant uptake of hybrid and pure EVs and limited charging infrastructure. European markets, notably the U.K., Germany, Norway, and France, are expected to see robust growth attributed to rising EV sales.

Market Trends: Focus on Fuel Cell Range Extenders

Fuel cell range extenders are set to experience accelerated growth, driven by ongoing innovations in this segment. The market is observing increased demand, which opens new avenues for the industry.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific and North America Focus

Asia-Pacific's dominance is underscored by the presence of numerous OEMs, particularly in China and Japan, combined with government incentives supporting EV purchases and developments. The region is ripe with opportunities for players focusing on incorporating range extenders. North America's growth is accentuated by innovations and the need for reliable long-range solutions due to insufficient charging facilities. Government initiatives promoting zero-emission vehicles further aid market expansion.

Industry Overview and Key Players

The EV Range Extender Market features a moderately consolidated landscape, with major players holding significant shares. Companies are embracing organic growth strategies, including product launches and mergers.

Key players include Mahle International, Rheinmetall Automotive, Ceres Power Holdings, Ballard Power Systems, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type ICE Range Extender Fuel Cell Range Extender Others

Component Battery Pack Electric Motor Generator Power Converter

Geography North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World South America Middle-East and Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles MAHLE International GmbH Rheinmetall Automotive Ceres Power Holdings plc Ballard Power Systems Inc AVL Group Magna International Inc. Emoss Mobile Systems Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Plug Power



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77536z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.