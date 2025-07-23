Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator 2025

The Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator offers a comprehensive single-volume resource with a digest of cases, statutory provisions, rules, and medical info. Buyers of the print edition gain digital access for enhanced searching. Ideal for legal professionals in Massachusetts.

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator organizes a wide body of frequently needed information into a handy resource. This single softbound volume holds an extensive digest of personal injury cases along with annotated statutory provisions, procedural rules, selected CMR provisions, medical information, and other general reference materials. Purchasers of the print edition may download the book's entire contents for enhanced search capability and access.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Massachusetts Court Rules and Guidelines
  • General Reference Materials
  • Massachusetts Statutes
  • Code of Massachusetts Regulations
  • Federal Regulations and Statutes
  • Overview of Massachusetts Notice Requirements, Statutes of Limitations, and Statutes of Repose
  • Massachusetts Case Law
  • Medical Diagrams and Glossaries
  • Bibliography

Editor(s)

Hon. Valerie A. Yarashus,
Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Holliston

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5qwqn

