Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator 2025

The Massachusetts Personal Injury Law Sourcebook & Citator organizes a wide body of frequently needed information into a handy resource. This single softbound volume holds an extensive digest of personal injury cases along with annotated statutory provisions, procedural rules, selected CMR provisions, medical information, and other general reference materials. Purchasers of the print edition may download the book's entire contents for enhanced search capability and access.



Key Topics Covered:

Massachusetts Court Rules and Guidelines

General Reference Materials

Massachusetts Statutes

Code of Massachusetts Regulations

Federal Regulations and Statutes

Overview of Massachusetts Notice Requirements, Statutes of Limitations, and Statutes of Repose

Massachusetts Case Law

Medical Diagrams and Glossaries

Bibliography

Editor(s)



Hon. Valerie A. Yarashus,

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Holliston



