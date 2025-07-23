Conexus, Cornerstone, Synergy Merger: Name and CEO Announced

Regina, Saskatchewan, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Conexus, Cornerstone and Synergy Credit Unions voted last month in favour of merging, officially laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient credit union dedicated to supporting a thriving Saskatchewan.

The Boards of the three credit unions agreed to select both the name and CEO from the existing credit unions.

While each of the credit union names and brands carry strength and pride, only one could be chosen for the new journey together. The Boards of Directors are pleased to announce that the new entity will be called Conexus Credit Union. This name was selected after a thorough market assessment confirmed it resonates most strongly with people across Saskatchewan. With deep roots in communities throughout the province, Conexus is widely recognized, trusted and recommended by many for their banking needs.

The Boards have also appointed Celina Philpot as Chief Executive Officer of the new credit union effective January 1, 2026. Celina currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Conexus Credit Union and brings many years of strong leadership experience and collaborative spirit to the role. Doug Jones, CEO of Cornerstone, and Trevor Beaton, CEO of Synergy, look forward to supporting Celina as she steps into this new role and leads the new credit union forward.

With $15 billion in assets under management, the new credit union will serve more than 200,000 members, through 57 branches, across 50 communities and will unite 1,400 employees across Saskatchewan. This merger continues the legacy of three successful organizations, rooted in cooperative values and a shared vision of member and community empowerment.

The next phase of the merger will focus on planning for the integration of systems, products, services and operations to deliver an enhanced experience for all members.

Doug and Trevor will continue in their roles as Cornerstone and Synergy CEOs, respectively, until the three credit unions become one on January 1, 2026.

Quotes from Credit Union Board Chairs – new credit union name



“We are honoured that the Conexus name will carry forward into this exciting new chapter. It reflects not only our shared values and commitment to serving members, but also our collective vision to grow stronger—together for a thriving Saskatchewan.”

Ken Kosolofski, Board Chair of Conexus Credit Union

“While each of our credit unions brought strong identities to the table, the decision to move forward as Conexus Credit Union signals a fresh chapter and was selected to reflect a provincial, member-focused organization that resonates across Saskatchewan and represents our ambition to serve communities province-wide with strength, stability and purpose.”

Heidi Schofer, Board Chair of Cornerstone Credit Union

“The name Conexus is recognized and respected across Saskatchewan, making it a powerful foundation for our new, unified credit union. It reflects the trust we’ve built in our communities and gives us a strong platform to grow from—together, as one organization serving members throughout the province.”

Neil Carruthers, Board Chair of Synergy Credit Union

Quotes from Credit Union Board Chairs – new credit union CEO

“Celina brings a proven track record of leadership grounded in purpose, collaboration and a deep understanding of what matters most to our members. Her appointment ensures continuity and confidence as we move into this exciting new chapter.”

Ken Kosolofski, Board Chair of Conexus Credit Union

“We’re proud to support Celina Philpot as the new credit union CEO. Her strategic vision and member-first mindset will be instrumental in building a credit union that delivers long-term value for communities across Saskatchewan.”

Heidi Schofer, Board Chair of Cornerstone Credit Union

“Celina’s leadership style—rooted in accountability, service and community will greatly support her as she guides the new organization forward. We’re confident she will lead with integrity and help shape a future that reflects the best of all three partner credit unions.”

Neil Carruthers, Board Chair of Synergy Credit Union

Quote from new credit union CEO

“I’m honoured to lead the new Conexus Credit Union into this exciting next chapter. This merger marks a powerful commitment to our members and communities across Saskatchewan. I’m deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working alongside our dedicated employees and Board to build a stronger, more resilient credit union that is deeply rooted in community and focused on the future.”

Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union

Quotes from Cornerstone and Synergy CEOs

“The Boards have made a strong and thoughtful decision in appointing Celina as CEO. I fully support this choice and have every confidence in her ability to lead the new credit union. I look forward to working alongside her and contributing to ensure a successful transition for our members and teams.”

Doug Jones, CEO of Cornerstone Credit Union

“I fully support the Boards’ decision to appoint Celina as the CEO of the new Conexus Credit Union. Her leadership reflects the values we all share, and I’m committed to supporting her and the organization as we move forward together into this exciting new chapter.”

Trevor Beaton, CEO of Synergy Credit Union

More Information for Members

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus has more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our communities. Conexus manages over $10 billion in assets and has almost 900 employees serving more than 145,000 members across 30 locations in Saskatchewan.

About Cornerstone Credit Union

Cornerstone is the product of many mergers over the years, with the most recent in 2021 with Horizon and Plainsview credit unions. Cornerstone has over $2.7 billion in assets with 15 branches within East-Central Saskatchewan. Cornerstone Credit Union serves over 30,000 members and has an employee base of 280.

About Synergy Credit Union

Synergy is a member-owned financial institution serving over 27,000 members with 12 branches across west-central Saskatchewan. As the fifth-largest credit union in Saskatchewan, Synergy has 238 employees and manages approximately $2.8 billion in assets, standing tall among Canada’s leading credit unions.

