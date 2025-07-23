CoinW’s EAFF E-1 sponsorship yields 135M+ impressions, elevating Web3 sports reach





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading crypto asset trading platform , renewed its role as official Web3 sponsor of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship. As the tournament concludes in South Korea, CoinW’s multi-layered campaign sets a new standard for blending sports, culture, and crypto—turning fans into active participants.

For the second year running, CoinW’s presence went far beyond the pitch. The campaign combined brand exposure, gamified trading, community content, and real-world events.





From stadium to screens: Bridging sports culture and crypto communities

The 2025 EAFF E-1 Championship, held from July 7 to 16, brought together national football teams from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Broadcast across 12 major media platforms—including CCTV5, Douyin, Migu, RTHK, U-NEXT, Astro, and BGSPORTS—the tournament reached over 135M viewers in Asia.

As the championship’s exclusive Web3 partner, CoinW delivered high-impact brand visibility across all 12 matches. It totaled 6,612 seconds of on-screen exposure, with each of the final eight matches, averaging 66 seconds per game. Complementing this were in-stadium displays, custom content integrations, and cross-platform media collaborations—all reinforcing CoinW’s presence in front of a pan-Asian sports audience.

But the real win wasn’t just visibility—it was engagement.

CoinW launched “ EAFF E-1 Championship Campaign ” in tandem with the tournament, featuring a blend of trading competitions, team-based scoring, and lucky draws. The campaign was crafted to channel the excitement of the matches into meaningful user interaction on-platform.

To bridge financial products with cultural moments, CoinW also introduced a limited-time Earn-to-Party staking product, offering up to 8% APY throughout the championship. The result was a synchronized experience where users could watch, participate, and earn—all within a single ecosystem.

Through this dual-track approach of exposure and interaction, CoinW is building a refined model of how crypto platforms can leverage sports narratives to drive community engagement and product growth.

Offline synergy: Chengdu × Tokyo bring Web3 to life

CoinW’s Web3 vision extended beyond screens. Partnering with Neowave Academy, a global Web3 education platform, CoinW hosted community events in Chengdu and Tokyo on July 12, bringing digital engagement into the physical world.

In Chengdu, nearly 100 attendees—including KOLs, project founders, blockchain clubs, and crypto veterans—joined a hybrid gathering with BBQ socials, live match viewings, and roundtable talks.

In Tokyo, the community came together around match predictions and user-generated content, sparking dialogue between sports fans and decentralized innovation.

“Web3 education needs real-world grounding,” said a Neowave Academy team member. “CoinW stands out for blending sports, culture, and community to drive meaningful adoption.”

Through pre-match networking, live UGC campaigns, and post-match debriefs, CoinW transformed a football moment into a rich experience of learning, sharing, and co-building.





Community-driven storytelling: Turning participation into brand equity

Beyond the pitch, CoinW ran a multi-language social strategy across X, Telegram, and regional channels, targeting five major language markets with localized content, gamified campaigns, and real-time interaction.

Nearly 100 original posts tied to the tournament—including highlights, leaderboards, polls, and memes—helped turn fan moments into community engagement.

To deepen this, CoinW hosted three Twitter Spaces for Chinese-speaking audiences:

“When CoinW Meets EAFF: 500,000 USDT Awaits” — Campaign overview and product tie-ins. Reach: 150,000+.



“Football Roses: Women’s Power in Web3 & EAFF” — Featuring female voices from crypto and football.



“Final Whistle: Football + Web3 Break Cultural Boundaries” — A global conversation on fandom and decentralization.



CoinW also launched interactive prediction contests—“Guess the Champion,” “Top Team Showdown,” and “Final Clash”—mixing token rewards with meme-driven creativity. Influencers and KOLs joined organically, driving 4.8M+ impressions across related hashtags and posts.

By merging storytelling, interactive tasks, and cultural relevance, CoinW goes beyond traditional marketing—building emotional capital and stronger community bonds in Web3.

From fans to co-creators: A new model for Web3 sports sponsorship

CoinW’s EAFF partnership wasn’t just about visibility—it was about user participation. Throughout the campaign, the community actively contributed: sharing trading tips, predicting match outcomes, and creating viral memes, turning the tournament into a collaborative experience.

“At our Chengdu and Tokyo events, users weren’t just watching—they were connecting, learning, and co-building,” said Monika Mlodzianowska, Director of Strategic Partnerships at CoinW. “That shift from audience to participant is what Web3 is all about.”

By weaving engagement into every layer—from stadiums to social media to on-chain activations—CoinW has set a new standard for Web3-native sports sponsorship. The focus isn’t just reach, but cultural relevance and lasting user value.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in CoinMarketCap’s futures markets. With over 10 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo . In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan.

To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website , and follow CoinW’s X Account , and Telegram Group .

