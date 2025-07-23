Ammonium Chloride Market Size to Hit USD 3.52 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new research report, the global ammonium chloride market size is calculated at USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% for the forecasted period. A study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing steadily, driven by increased use in fertilizers, especially rice cultivation, and growing adoption in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and battery production.

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic salt, a nitrogen source in fertilizers, particularly fertilizer for rice or wheat crops. It also has applications in pharmaceuticals, textiles, metalwork and batteries. The market is being driven primarily by increased demand for agricultural purposes, driven by a need for more food production, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, demand driven by the increased use of ammonium chloride in formulations for electrolyte dry cell batteries and use as a flux for metal processing is contributing to growth in the market. The potential for some slow-down in growth exists due to potential for future environmental regulations on the use of nitrogen fertilizers. The ammonium chloride market continues to be steady with increased interest in high-purity grades for use in industrial and specialty applications.

Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific ammonium chloride market size was estimated at USD 2.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific ammonium chloride industry dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest share of 52.88% of the overall revenue.

By grade, the agriculture grade segment held the largest revenue share of 29.85% in 2024.

By grade, the food grade segment is anticipated to witness a highest CAGR of 4.95% from 2025 to 2033.

By application, the fertilizer segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 26.88%.

By application, the medical/pharmaceutical segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period.

Ammonium Chloride Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 2.30 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 3.52 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.87% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Grade, By Application, By Region Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key companies profiled BASF SE (Germany), The Dallas Group of America (U.S.), Central Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited (India), Tinco Chemicals Private Limited (India), Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co Ltd (China), Jinshan Chemical (China), CNSG (China), HEBANG (China), Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical (China), Shannxi Xinghua (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical (China), Liuzhou Chemical (China), Hangzhou Longshan Chemical (China), Sichuan Guangzhou (China)

Ammonium Chloride Market Major Trends?

Increased Demand in Agriculture- Ammonium chloride is often used as a nitrogen rich fertilizer, particularly with rice farming in Asian countries. It has a low market price, high nitrogen percentage, and is a mix of various biogenetic chemicals found in many soils. It is also ideal for alkaline soils which have been changing in land use to produce more rice.

Expansion in Battery Applications- Ammonium chloride's popularity is increasing as the use of dry cell batteries is growing, owing to the increasing demand for portable electronics. This trend is increasing the demand for high purity ammonium chloride.

Increased Demand in Metal Finishing- Ammonium chloride is widely used as a flux in galvanizing and soldering applications. Rising demand for surface treatments in the construction and automotive industries is driving the need for metal surface treatment chemicals.

Increase in Pharmaceutical Applications- Demand is growing for ammonium chloride's use as an expectorant in cough medicine, and as an acidity regulator in pharmaceutical formulations. The growth in access to healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing in the developing world are driving growth.

AI Advancement of Ammonium Chloride Production via Smarter Chemical Engineering

Artificial intelligence is penetrating the ammonium chloride production landscape in a meaningful way, especially with advances in AI-enabled catalyst design, and the automation of processes. In early 2024, researchers employed an AI framework that combined a large language model, Bayesian optimization, and active learning to accelerate catalyst development to synthesize ammonia—each of these technologies can be directly applied to optimize precursors such as ammonium chloride in fertilizer and pharmaceutical-grade formulations.

The May 2025 release of AutoChemSchematic AI allows for the auto-generation of simulator-tested process flow and instrumentation diagrams (PFDs/PIDs) for over 1,020 industrial chemicals, enabling a faster, more streamlined, AI-assisted scale‑up of ammonium chloride production processes. While there are currently no publicly available examples of its applications in ammonium chloride, there is clear momentum to follow these developments in an effort to improve yield, resource use efficiency and safety in its production pipeline. Digitalization of chemical engineering workflows is exciting researchers and manufactures and supporting engagement of these digital tools to improve historical chemical workflows and decrease environmental footprints.

Ammonium Chloride Market Growth Factor

Is Increasing Use Of Ammonium Chloride In Livestock Feed Influencing Market Growth?

An essential driver post-2023 for ammonium chloride will be its increasing use in livestock nutrition such as feed for cattle, poultry, and dairy. Ammonium chloride is added as a urinary acidifier for livestock production to treat urolithiasis (stones) in the urinary system of livestock. In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) re-affirmed its approval of ammonium chloride for use as a feed additive, if it is used properly was classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) also affirmed in 2023 feed additive consisting of ammonium chloride (Amoklor™) was safe and efficacious in ruminants and poultry, so it is no surprise that subsequently it was being used more widely in livestock production, particularly in regions where reducing the reliance on antibiotics was desired, nonetheless feed-grade ammonium chloride use is a critical driver of growth.

Market Opportunity

How Expansion Technological Innovations and Expanding Industrial Applications Created Opportunities for Ammonium Chloride?

The ammonium chloride market is expected to be very favourable, due to increased industrial applications, innovations in technology and ongoing product innovations and development is a major opportunity for the market. Ammonium chloride has traditionally been used in the fertilizer business, but besides fertilizer, ammonium chloride is being used in pharmaceuticals, batteries, textiles, and metal.

Ammonium chloride is also being investigated, among others, for use in zinc–ammonia batteries, which is being suggested as a viable low-cost alternative to lithium. Innovation, particularly in another area, should afford increased applications for ammonium chloride that may include companies involved in electronics, adhesives, and cleaning products. Through innovation ammonium chloride is being redefined through emerging applications from a traditional commodity chemical to a multi-use industrial, strategic chemical.

Limitations and Challenges in the Ammonium Chloride Market

Health and Safety Risks- Exposure to ammonium chloride can cause respiratory irritation and skin irritations. The high use of ammonium chlorides in industrial or agricultural settings typically requires very stringent safety practices, legal compliance or both, which may both increase the costs and limit the ability to use it in sensitive environments.

Environmental Issues- The overuse of ammonium chloride, especially in fertilizer formulations, leads to soil acidification and contamination of water resources. Concerns for the environment, including from sustainability pressures, are limiting its use, especially in agriculture and land management.

Volatile Raw Material Pricing- Ammonium chloride is produced from ammonia and hydrochloric acid, both of which are affected by global conditions in terms of price variation. Therefore, changes in raw material costs create uncertainty in profitability and unstable pricing for downstream industries.



Ammonium Chloride Market Segmentation

Grade Insights

Why Agriculture Grade Segment is the Largest Segment in the Ammonium Chloride Market in 2024?

Agriculture grade segment dominated the market in 2024, due to the important role of ammonium chloride as a nitrogen fertilizer, mainly in the production of wheat and paddy. Its solubility and compatibility as a fertilizer, is beneficial in increasing soil nitrogen levels and increasing productivity of crops. Countries with large-scale agricultural activity are exposed to more pressure to sustainably increase yields which is assuming demand for ammonium chloride in agriculture, as the preferred nitrogen source for conventional-scale commercial production and cost-effective farming practices.

Food grade segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to its increasing role as a functional additive in food and beverages. Food grade ammonium chloride is added to liquorice, leavened foods, bakery goods, and processed foods to utilize flavouring, acid-regulating/ with particular functions. The shift to packaged foods and specialty refreshing and prepared foods, especially in urban areas has increased demand, and is forcing manufacturers to include food grade chemicals that meet safety measures as prescribed by law.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominates the Ammonium Chloride Market in 2024?

The fertilizer segment dominate the market in 2024 largely because it is a significant nitrogen source in agriculture. Ammonium chloride is also favored in rice growing for the formation of chlorophyll and improving yields. Due to the solubility of ammonium chloride and compatibility with other fertilizers, ammonium chloride is a preferred fertilizer. Countries with strong agricultural economies such as China and India, utilizing ammonium chloride-based fertilizers to improve soil health and meet increasing food demand will continue to use ammonium chloride fertilizers.

Medical and pharmaceutical segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The medical and pharmaceutical segment is rapidly growing due to the amount being used as a treatment for metabolic alkalosis in humans and animals, urinary tract infections, and as an expectorant in cough syrups. Ammonium chloride is also used as an acidifying agent in drug formulations. As access to healthcare expands, chronic illness rates rise, and drug manufacturing expands in emerging markets, the pharmaceutical grade ammonium chloride demand is changing rapidly, which is crucial for the market going forward.

Regional Insight

Why is the Ammonium Chloride Market Dominated by Asia Pacific?

The Asia Pacific ammonium chloride market size grew from USD 1.16 billion in 2024 to USD 1.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.89%. The market is expected to grow to USD 1.87 billion by 2034.

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the ammonium chloride market in 2024, mainly as the result of agricultural activity and extensive industrial use. Ammonium chloride is majorly used as the nitrogen source in fertilizers, mainly for wheat and rice. Regional governments in countries, such as China and India, continue to implement nitrogen-based soil treatment to increase productivity. Ammonium chloride is a cost-effective choice. Its use in textile finishing, metal processing, and battery production adds to the region's high ammonia production.

Market Trends in China

China is also the largest consumer and producer of ammonium chloride in the Asia-Pacific region. According to Chinese government statistics and trade data, China manufactures a large volume of ammonium chloride as a byproduct in soda ash production. Most of that production is for domestic use in agriculture, though some is exported to nearby Asian markets. The large consumption for rice farming and the domestic battery industry (dry cell battery) keeps domestic demand steady which solidifies that China is the dominant country.

Why North America showing up as the Fastest Growing Region in Ammonium Chloride Market?

North America expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the move toward sustainable agriculture and demand for industrial applications. Ammonium chloride is being utilized more in blended, controlled-release fertilizers, as research has come from organizations such as the USDA to promote precision agriculture and improve nitrogen-use efficiency. In industrial applications such as metalwork, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, ammonium chloride is expected because the purity and reliability of the compound are necessary.

Market Trends the U.S.

Because of pressure from the USDA and local agricultural extension programs to try testing alternative sources of fertilizer, farmers in the United States are experimenting with ammonium chloride as part of low-chloride nitrogen blends in the hopes of enhanced soil health and/or reduced nitrogen losses. The organic and increasingly moderated level of chloride is expected to provide benefits. Chemical manufacturers of pure ammonium chloride and pharmaceutical manufacturers also utilize ammonium chloride for things like pH control, expectorant medicines, and electroplating. The continued versatility of ammonium chloride (and the recent rigid and increasingly monitored environmental compliance issues) continues to increase demand potential for ammonium chloride in the country.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In February 2025, Star Refrigeration has launched the new Azano Chiller 3.0, a low-charge, ammonia-based chiller designed specifically for the food and beverage industries. It offers a considerably reduced ammonia inventory, greater energy efficiency and reduced maintenance for safer, sustainable cooling systems.

Star Refrigeration has launched the new Azano Chiller 3.0, a low-charge, ammonia-based chiller designed specifically for the food and beverage industries. It offers a considerably reduced ammonia inventory, greater energy efficiency and reduced maintenance for safer, sustainable cooling systems. In December 2024 , BASF boosted ammonium chloride production 50 % at its Ludwigshafen site, where it is now processed using a merged, more optimized, integrated process. This improvement will enhance product quality and capacity to fulfil demand across food, feed, battery, metals and chemicals.

, BASF boosted ammonium chloride production 50 % at its Ludwigshafen site, where it is now processed using a merged, more optimized, integrated process. This improvement will enhance product quality and capacity to fulfil demand across food, feed, battery, metals and chemicals. In May 2025, NOVA Chemicals' recycling facility, SYNDIGO1, was opened at 450,000 sq. ft in Connersville, Indiana. It will recycle 145,000 bales of material into over 100 million lbs of rLLDPE for packaging.



Competitive Landscape in the Ammonium Chloride Market

BASF SE (Germany)- One of the world’s leading producers of food-grade and industrial ammonium chloride. Holds approximately 20–25 % global market share in food-grade NH₄Cl, leveraging high-purity manufacturing, AI-based QC, and sustainable production processes

One of the world’s leading producers of food-grade and industrial ammonium chloride. Holds approximately 20–25 % global market share in food-grade NH₄Cl, leveraging high-purity manufacturing, AI-based QC, and sustainable production processes The Dallas Group of America (U.S.)- Listed among global key players in ammonium chloride production. Focuses on industrial grade supply—presumably serving North American market and metalwork/textile industries

Listed among global key players in ammonium chloride production. Focuses on industrial grade supply—presumably serving North American market and metalwork/textile industries Central Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)- Initially developed fertilizer business around ammonium chloride. Produces ammonium chloride-based NPK and NK fertilizers and advanced coated fertilizers (Cera-coat R) distributing via JA cooperatives in Japan

Initially developed fertilizer business around ammonium chloride. Produces ammonium chloride-based NPK and NK fertilizers and advanced coated fertilizers (Cera-coat R) distributing via JA cooperatives in Japan Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited (India)- Co-produces ammonium chloride alongside soda ash via dual (modified Solvay) process. Capacity: ~162,000 tpa fertilizer-grade and ~12,000 tpa technical/pure grade NH₄Cl. In FY 2022-23 produced ~55,400 MT NH₄Cl, selling ~62,100 MT—indicative of full utilization and strong demand in India

Co-produces ammonium chloride alongside soda ash via dual (modified Solvay) process. Capacity: ~162,000 tpa fertilizer-grade and ~12,000 tpa technical/pure grade NH₄Cl. In FY 2022-23 produced ~55,400 MT NH₄Cl, selling ~62,100 MT—indicative of full utilization and strong demand in India Tinco Chemicals Private Limited (India)- Named among global market players but specific capacity or share figures not publicly disclosed. Likely focused on industrial grade bulk supply

Named among global market players but specific capacity or share figures not publicly disclosed. Likely focused on industrial grade bulk supply Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co Ltd (China)- Major Chinese producer with ~2 million tons/year capacity, supplying agricultural and industrial-grade ammonium chloride through integrated chemical operations.

Major Chinese producer with ~2 million tons/year capacity, supplying agricultural and industrial-grade ammonium chloride through integrated chemical operations. Jinshan Chemical (China)- Operates one of China's largest standalone NH₄Cl facilities (~3.3 million tons/year), serving both domestic and international markets.



Ammonium Chloride Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dallas Group of America (U.S.)

Central Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited (India)

Tinco Chemicals Private Limited (India)

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co Ltd (China)

Jinshan Chemical (China)

CNSG (China)

HEBANG (China)

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical (China)

Shannxi Xinghua (China)

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical (China)

Liuzhou Chemical (China)

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical (China)

Sichuan Guangzhou (China)



Ammonium Chloride Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chem and Materials has segmented the global Ammonium Chloride Market

Segments Covered

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Agriculture Grade

Metal Works Grade

By Application

Agrochemical

Medical/Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Leather & Textiles

Batteries

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



