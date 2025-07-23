Metal Art of Wisconsin Announces Unveiling of Personalized Refrigerated Party Center, The Chill Daddy

Manitowoc, Wisconsin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Refrigerated Chill Daddy™

Metal Art of Wisconsin, the family-owned company known for turning steel and wood into statement pieces, has just dropped its most innovative invention yet, the Refrigerated Chill Daddy™. And if the explosive presales are any indication, America is ready for it.

During a limited presale run in December, The Chill Daddy sold 150 units in just two minutes on Fox News and has since gone viral with a video on TikTok with 1 million views. Now shipping nationally, The Chill Daddy is quickly becoming the ultimate must-have for hosts, tailgaters, campers, and anyone who wants their beverage cooler to say something personal.



Born from the company’s iconic Freedom Cabinet, a lockable flag display that cleverly stores guns or spirits, The Chill Daddy is the next evolution in portable, modular, and customizable beverage chilling. Founder Shane Henderson calls it ‘a refrigerated party center.’ But would say it’s a must-have gift of the year. With its numerous available bolt-on accessories, from Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers, to mixology accessories, making its buyers the life of any party.

“Instead of giving the same old boring gift for Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, or anniversaries, The Chill Daddy is something people can really use and it tells their story,” said Henderson, who started Metal Art of Wisconsin in a two-car garage with his son back in 2013.

The Chill Daddy is built from polyethylene construction with blow foam insulation, making it ultra-durable and exceptionally well-insulated. Designed for flexibility, its modular interior shelving accommodates cans, beer bottles, wine, or even mixers, perfect for cocktail enthusiasts. The drop-down door transforms into a bar top, giving users a space to mix drinks, serve guests, or just flaunt it during the next backyard barbecue.



Unlike traditional fridges, The Chill Daddy doesn’t lose significant coolness when open, even after 10 minutes. With internal fans, an efficient R600 refrigerant system, and eco-mode operation, it’s as smart as it is showstopping. Once down to temperature, it can cycle energy use efficiently: one hour on, four hours off, maintaining chill with minimal energy draw.

Engineered for real life, The Chill Daddy runs on standard 115V wall outlets or 12V cigarette lighter plugs, making it ideal for road trips, tailgates, or weekend camping. With receiver hitch attachments, it can mount right to the back of a truck or RV. And with the French cleat mounting system, you can move it between the garage, grill station, mancave, or even the game room, all in seconds.

“We wanted people to have the freedom to take the party wherever they go,” Henderson said. “The fact that it’s portable and tough as nails, but also a beautiful showpiece; that’s what makes it special.”

The centerpiece of The Chill Daddy is its interchangeable UV-printed aluminum faceplate. Buyers can upload any image, from American flags and sports teams to family photos, beloved pets, or even inside jokes, and Metal Art of Wisconsin will print it directly onto the front panel. Flags remain the most popular, but the sky’s the limit. As Henderson said, “It’s about reflecting personality, honoring someone you love, or just making a bold statement.”

Many customers have already chosen deeply personal designs, such as tributes to late family members, favorite vacations, or a beloved dog. Each one transforms The Chill Daddy into a centerpiece of celebration and conversation.

Metal Art of Wisconsin has built its reputation on American craftsmanship and bold design. What began in 2013 as a father-son passion project has since become a household name for patriotic decor and personalized steelwork. Staying true to its roots, every Chill Daddy is manufactured, brazed, charged, and assembled in-house in Wisconsin.

“Our brand was built on American-made products,” said Henderson. “We’ve unintentionally become the face of that story of starting a business in your garage and keeping it honest.” With the tooling perfected and production in full swing, the company is now shipping nationwide and preparing for the next round of orders.

