Whole Woman Fitness Announces Move to New Wellness Collective, Marking a Major Milestone in Holistic Community Health

Whole Woman Fitness, the acclaimed female-exclusive wellness brand, is proud to announce its relocation to The AUX, a newly launched 12,000-square-foot wellness collective in Evanston. Founded by healthcare administrator and community advocate Neticia Waldron, this marks a pivotal expansion for Whole Women Fitness and its nonprofit arm, Whole Pathways to Wellness, further aligning both entities with their mission to create lasting, accessible, and community-centered health outcomes.

The AUX is a dynamic, Black-women-owned collective housing a range of wellness-centered services, from fitness and clinical care to mental health therapy, food access, and financial education. Whole Woman Fitness will now operate alongside a full spectrum of like-minded providers, including therapists, medical professionals, doulas, small business owners, and other health-forward organizations.

“Joining this wellness collective marks a significant step for us; it exacerbates our movement into something even more powerful,” Waldron stated. “This space was built with intention, to serve the community holistically. We didn’t want to compete with others doing such influential work. We wanted to contribute. We’re merging our minds and missions to make our community better.”

Founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Whole Woman Fitness began as a grassroots fitness initiative that quickly evolved into a full-spectrum wellness enterprise. Today, the studio offers fitness instruction, spa services, health education, trainer certification programs, and personalized support, all rooted in a model that uplifts women as caretakers of their own longevity.

The accompanying nonprofit, Whole Pathways to Wellness, initiated in 2022, focuses on underserved communities through mobile health clinics, public health programming, and partnerships with multiple major medical institutions. The nonprofit is currently the subject of a five-year research study exploring the impact of holistic health models on longevity outcomes for both men and women.

Relocating to The AUX enables Whole Woman Fitness to expand its offerings within a space that is specifically designed keeping wellness and comprehensive health at the heart of the enterprise. The facility includes fitness zones, communal health spaces, a spa, and onsite partnerships with comprehensive services that support the entire health spectrum, including banking, nutrition, maternal and mental health, and entrepreneurship.

“Our facility is built perfectly for the purpose it serves,” said Waldron. “We’ve spent years building out our current space from the ground up. But now, we’re investing in an environment that’s already aligned with our vision, so we can focus on providing more energy on impact.”

This strategic move signals a paradigm shift in how health and wellness can be promoted and administered to women. It marks the beginning of a broader approach to replicate the Whole Woman model in communities across the country, and eventually, the globe. Waldron envisions satellite locations to empower women with resources and tools to access holistic health so they can take the torch forward.

The transition to The AUX is already underway and is expected to be fully operational in the upcoming months. Whole Woman Fitness will continue offering its core services, including classes, spa treatments, and community education programs, while expanding collaborative efforts with fellow AUX partners.

“Historically, women have been conditioned to care for themselves last,” she added. “This work is about giving them a space where they feel safe, seen, and supported, so they can live longer, teach their children the value of self-care, and break the cycle of generational neglect, starting with themselves.”

