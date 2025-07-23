Cactus Custody and Bybit Forge Strategic Partnership with Cactus Oasis Integration

Singapore, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cactus Custody, Asia's leading compliant and licensed digital asset custodian under Matrixport Group, has partnered with global cryptocurrency exchange Bybit to integrate its off-exchange settlement solution, Cactus Oasis, into the Bybit platform. The integration is set to go live on July 28, enhancing asset security, capital efficiency, and risk management for institutional clients.









Cactus Oasis is explicitly designed for institutional investors, offering independent asset custody and streamlined post-trade settlement. Through its integration with Bybit, institutional users can trade without pre-funding exchange accounts. Instead, clients deposit collateral with Cactus Custody, where assets are held in fully segregated, regulated custody and transferred to Bybit only at the point of trade settlement. This approach reduces counterparty risk while preserving access to market liquidity.



Cactus Custody adheres to stringent regulatory standards, holding licenses as a Hong Kong Trust Company and a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Its infrastructure features a tiered hot and cold wallet system, combining hardware security module (HSM) encryption with bank-grade cold storage. The platform is certified with SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 by Deloitte, ensuring robust security and operational transparency.



Cactus Oasis offers several key benefits. It supports cross-platform custody, enabling Buffer accounts, a feature of Cactus Oasis, to connect with multiple exchanges for centralized asset management and efficient transfers. The solution provides flexible risk controls, including dual-authorization and pre-authorization modes, with customizable approval and settlement workflows. It also meets institutional-grade compliance standards with KYC, KYB, and KYT requirements, alongside role-based access control with multi-level permission settings.



Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, stated: "This integration with Bybit addresses institutional demands for secure custody, risk reduction, and efficient post-trade settlement. It marks a significant step in advancing digital asset trading infrastructure and promoting institutional adoption."



Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional and Derivatives at Bybit, added: "Bybit is dedicated to providing institutions with a secure and efficient trading environment. The integration of Cactus Oasis offers our clients greater flexibility in managing liquidity without compromising asset protection."



This partnership underscores the shared commitment of Cactus Custody and Bybit to building trusted digital asset infrastructure. Cactus Custody plans to further expand Cactus Oasis connectivity to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients.







About Matrixport



Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a global leader in crypto financial services. It offers users a personalized Super Account that integrates trading, investment, lending, custody, RWA solutions, research, and more. With over 6 billion US dollars in assets under management, Matrixport delivers innovative solutions for capital efficiency and long-term returns.



Official Website: www.matrixport.com



About Cactus Custody



Cactus Custody is a regulated digital asset custodian and a subsidiary of Matrixport Group. It serves more than 300 leading institutions worldwide and offers secure custody, DeFi access, and OTC settlement services. The platform protects several billions of dollars in digital assets through a secure infrastructure that features a tiered wallet system, HSM encryption, and bank-grade cold storage. Backed by strong operational standards, Cactus Custody ensures institutional-grade security, regulatory compliance, and continuous innovation in digital asset management.



Official website: www.mycactus.com



About Bybit



Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 70 million users globally. Founded in 2018, Bybit redefines openness in the decentralized world by creating a simple, open, and equal ecosystem for all. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for secure custody, a diverse marketplace, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock Web3’s full potential. Discover decentralized finance at Bybit.com



