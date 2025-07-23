Gas Insulated Switchgear Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 55.55 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas insulated switchgear market was valued at US$ 28.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 55.55 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global gas insulated switchgear market is currently undergoing a period of profound and accelerated expansion, driven by a convergence of powerful global trends including the urgent need for grid decarbonization, massive investments in energy infrastructure modernization, and the insatiable power demands of the digital economy. An exhaustive analysis of projects, investments, and contractual agreements announced for the 2024-2025 period reveals a market characterized by robust health and a trajectory of sustained growth. This report meticulously details over 80 non-percentage-based quantitative statistics, providing stakeholders with a granular, evidence-based view of the market's current state and promising future.

Key Findings Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 55.55 billion CAGR 7.9% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (35%) By Installation Indoor (57%) By Voltage 170 kV - 550 kV (36%) By End Users Utility (35%) Top Drivers Increasing electricity demand and need for reliable power transmission.

Surging Global Demand Defines the Future of the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

The current landscape of the gas insulated switchgear market is not merely one of steady growth, but of dynamic transformation. Demand is surging from multiple vectors simultaneously, creating a highly favorable environment for manufacturers and technology providers. The U.S. electric grid alone, comprising over 55,000 substations, is on the cusp of a significant overhaul, with projections indicating the development of over 28,000 miles of new transmission lines over the next decade as of 2024. This foundational expansion is mirrored globally, creating a baseline of demand. Furthermore, the market is being reshaped by technological innovation, particularly the commercialization of SF6-free alternatives, which opens new avenues for growth in environmentally conscious regions and applications, ensuring the market's long-term vitality and relevance in a decarbonizing world.

The Paradigm Shift Towards SF6-Free Alternatives Redefines Competitive Market Landscape

The most significant technological driver shaping the contemporary gas insulated switchgear market is the decisive industry-wide pivot away from sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas. This transition, motivated by stringent environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals, has ignited a new wave of innovation and investment. In a clear sign of this trend gaining traction in North America, Siemens introduced its first F-gas-free medium-voltage GIS to the U.S. market in late 2024, the NXPLUS C 24, targeting the primary distribution level up to 24 kV. The collaborative effort to penetrate new regions is highlighted by the partnership between Nuventura and WESCOSA, formed to introduce F-Gas-free GIS to the Middle East, with Nuventura supplying its advanced dry-air GIS core modules for local integration. This global push demonstrates that eco-friendly technology is no longer a niche but a central pillar of the market's future.

Europe Champions Eco-Friendly GIS Technology with Landmark Projects and Strategic Investments

The European continent has firmly established itself as the global epicenter for the adoption of SF6-free solutions, fundamentally shaping the trajectory of the gas insulated switchgear market. A landmark development in 2024 is GE Vernova’s commission to manufacture and deliver the world's first 245 kV SF6-free GIS for French transmission system operator (TSO) Réseau de Transport d'Electricité (RTE). This single pioneering project will avert the equivalent of approximately 20,000 tons of CO2 from entering the grid. This commitment to a greener grid is further exemplified by GE Vernova's contract to supply two 420 kV SF6-free GIS units to Statnett in Norway, with operations slated to begin by 2029. Statnett’s broader strategy involves developing a total of four new 420 kV stations in Norway completely free of SF6 gas. Siemens Energy is also making significant inroads, set to deliver ten bays of its SF6-free "Blue GIS" to Fingrid in Finland, marking the technology's most substantial installation to date.

Further demonstrating the collaborative push, major grid operator TenneT has solidified a framework agreement valued at a substantial €180 million with Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, and GE Vernova for the supply of 110 kV and 150 kV GIS installations, which will result in the delivery of 16 GIS stations. Underpinning this commercial activity is a strong research foundation, evidenced by the EU's LIFE Program co-funding the development of a 245 kV SF6-free GIS in a research project with a three-and-a-half-year duration. Even players from outside the region are capitalizing on this trend, as South Korea’s Hyosung Heavy Industries demonstrated by securing its largest single European order, a significant 22 billion won contract with Iceland’s state power company for GIS technology.

Unprecedented Grid Modernization and Expansion Initiatives Fueling Insatiable GIS Market Demand

Beyond the technological shift, the core driver for the gas insulated switchgear market remains the colossal scale of investment in grid modernization and expansion. In the United States, the Department of Energy is injecting nearly $2 billion into 38 distinct projects across 42 states with the explicit goal of hardening the nation's power grid. On a more localized level, a massive grid modernization project in Massachusetts carries a projected cost of $888 million and is essential for delivering 4,800 megawatts of offshore wind energy to consumers. Another concrete example is the electric grid reliability project in Morgan County, Indiana, which, with an investment of $218.7 million, will see the construction of 5.8 miles of new transmission lines connecting two vital substations.

Across the Atlantic, the scale is equally impressive. National Grid in the UK has unveiled a monumental five-year plan to invest approximately £60 billion in its network infrastructure across the UK and the northeast US. A significant portion of this, a £35 billion investment, is earmarked for its transmission network in Wales and England between 2026 and 2031. In mainland Europe, Hitachi Energy has signed major contracts with German TSO Amprion to deliver four converter stations for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) links, a landmark deal valued at over EUR 2 billion. Similarly, Dutch TSO TenneT has awarded a contract for a new 380 kV connection between Moerdijk and Tilburg, a project that will require the construction of 138 pylon foundations, illustrating the sheer physical scale of these grid upgrades that necessitate advanced GIS solutions.

Data Centers and Industrial Revitalization Emerge as Key High-Growth GIS Verticals

The explosive growth of the digital economy and the reshoring of industrial manufacturing are creating concentrated pockets of extreme power demand, making these sectors prime growth verticals for the gas insulated switchgear market. The power requirement for data centers is a key driver, exemplified by National Grid’s construction of the new Uxbridge Moor substation in the UK. This project is specifically designed to power more than a dozen new data centers and will feature two indoor GIS substations, one at 400kV and another at 132kV, highlighting the need for compact, high-capacity switchgear.

In a significant commercial agreement, Siemens and Compass Datacenters have inked a multi-year deal for the delivery of up to 1,500 modular medium-voltage skid units over the next five years, with the first deployments anticipated in the second half of 2025. On the industrial front, National Grid is undertaking a major infrastructure upgrade in Port Talbot, Wales, to power Tata Steel’s new electric arc furnace. This critical project includes a new 275kV GIS at the existing Margam substation and a second GIS facility at the Tata Steel site itself.

Offshore Wind Energy Boom Creates Unparalleled Opportunities for Advanced GIS Solutions

The global build-out of offshore wind energy represents a new and highly lucrative frontier for the gas insulated switchgear market. The harsh and space-constrained environment of offshore substations makes the compact and reliable nature of GIS technology indispensable. In France, Hitachi Energy and Chantiers de l'Atlantique will construct the first offshore substations and DC converter stations for two massive offshore wind farms, Ile d'Oléron (1 GW) and Normandy (1.5 GW). The 496 MW Îles d'Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, scheduled for commissioning in 2025, will feature 61 wind turbines and a critical offshore substation. For the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm, a contract has been signed for the transport and installation of approximately 70 turbines, a project underpinned by both offshore and onshore substations.

This trend is global. In Taiwan, the Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm (500 MW) will require the installation of one offshore substation, with construction set to begin in the first quarter of 2026. In the Norwegian sector, Ventyr has awarded a contract for the development of the offshore substation for the Sørlige Nordsjø II wind farm, with the EPCI phase projected to commence in December 2025. In the Netherlands, TenneT will construct seven 2 GW grid connection systems starting from 2025 to support its ambitious offshore wind targets. Finally, Seaway7 has been tasked with the transport and installation of the offshore substations for the significant 1.5 GW Baltica 2 project in Poland. Each of these multi-billion-dollar energy projects represents a significant order pipeline for GIS manufacturers.

Key Contractual Victories and Emerging Regional Markets Signal Robust Global Expansion

Beyond the primary markets of Europe and North America, strategic contract wins in other regions underscore the truly global nature of the expanding gas insulated switchgear market. In the Middle East, a region characterized by significant energy infrastructure investment, Hitachi Energy was awarded contracts for the design and supply of both 380kV and 132kV GIS for three new substations in Saudi Arabia. This demonstrates sustained high-voltage demand in the region. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region continues to be a hub of activity. In March 2024, Hitachi Energy, working in a consortium with a local Indonesian contractor, secured a notable $40.7 million contract for a power substation project in East Java. These specific, high-value contracts are powerful indicators of widespread market penetration and the trust that grid operators worldwide place in advanced GIS technology for ensuring grid reliability and performance.

A Promising Horizon: Key Indicators Point to Sustained, Dynamic Market Growth

The confluence of technological evolution, regulatory mandates, and unprecedented capital investment has created an exceptionally positive outlook for the global gas insulated switchgear market. The data from 2024 and 2025 does not depict a market at its peak, but rather one at the beginning of a super-cycle of growth. The dual drivers of replacing aging infrastructure in developed nations and building new, resilient grids in emerging economies provide a long-term demand floor. Layered on top of this are the high-growth catalysts of renewable energy integration and the digitalization of the global economy. For manufacturers, engineering firms, and investors, the path forward is clear: the gas insulated switchgear market is poised for a period of dynamic, sustained, and highly profitable expansion.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Major Players:

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Fuji Electric

ABB

CHINT Group

Eaton

Schneider Electric

General Electric

HD Hyundai Electric

Hitachi

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Lucy Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Ormazabal

Siemens

Skema

Toshiba

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Voltage

Up to 66 kV

66 kV - 170 kV

170 kV - 550 kV

Above 550 kV

By End User

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

