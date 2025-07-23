INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) complied with federal securities laws. On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital released a report regarding, among other things, Nutex’s reimbursement rates. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

