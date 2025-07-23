Ivry-sur-Seine, France, July 23, 2025

Fnac Darty continues to implement its buyback program

Fnac Darty continues to implement the share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2025 for a total of 600,000 shares.

The purchase agreement announced on June 11, 2025 with the investment service provider Natixis is the subject of an amendment signed today.

By this amendment:

The deadline is now September 30, 2025.

The maximum amount to be purchased is increased to €10 million, at the latest at maturity.

The other terms and conditions set out in this agreement remain unchanged, in particular the unit purchase price of the shares may not exceed the maximum price of €80 set by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2025.

