2025 HALF-YEAR REVENUES

In an uncertain economic climate, SYNERGIE recorded revenues of €1,582.8 million in the first half of 2025, up +1.8%





in € m Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation International 493.1 472.2 4.4% 956.7 920.2 4.0% France 332.3 331.8 0.2% 626.1 635.2 -1.4% Total 825.4 804.0 2.7% 1 582.8 1 555.4 1.8%





SYNERGIE reported consolidated revenue of €1,582.8 million for the first half of 2025, up +1.8% on previous year (-0.1% on a like-for-like basis). It reflects the Group’s resilience in an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment. This performance was driven by the successful integration of Australian activities, with a scope effect of €26.2 million. International business accounted for 60.4% of total revenue in the first half of the year 2025, compared to 59.2% in 2024.

International revenues grew by +4.0% in H1 2025, driven both by the scope effect and by organic growth of +0.9%. Northern and Eastern Europe area was impacted by a decline in the temporary employment market (-1.9%), while Southern Europe maintained its momentum (+2.9%), driven by a good performance of the Spanish and Italian subsidiaries.

In France, first-half revenue reached €626.1 million, decreasing by -1.4% compared to H1 2024 due to the impact of an unstable economic and political climate. The second quarter showed a positive shift, with growth of +0.2%, supporting the outlook for a gradual stabilization of the sector’s activity.

In an international environment still marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to pursue its growth trajectory, while remaining vigilant and agile in adapting its structures and service offerings.

NEXT MEETING

• Publication of H1 results on September 24th, 2025, after market closing

