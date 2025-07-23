Healthcare Heroes PLLC is launching a nationwide wellness certification initiative.

FRISCO, TX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Heroes PLLC, a wellness-focused organization based in Texas, has announced the launch of a nationwide certification initiative designed to shift modern wellness practices from reactive care to proactive, holistic healing. With over 25 years in the healthcare industry, including 12 years as a practicing registered nurse, Manjeet, RN, developed a unique framework that integrates mindset, habits, and daily rituals into a sustainable wellness model.





Manjeet, RN, energizes audiences while sharing the Five Undeniable Laws of Holistic Health & Wellness.

At the core of this initiative is The Five Undeniable Laws of Holistic Health & Wellness, a structured approach that promotes:

Sleep as the foundation of well-being

Mindset shaped through intentional boundaries

Morning rituals that promote vitality

Nutrition aligned with the body's circadian rhythm

Hydration as life's essential fuel

“Healthcare must evolve to address more than just symptoms,” said Manjeet, RN, founder and CEO of Healthcare Heroes PLLC. “It’s not a single treatment—it’s a mindset and a series of daily decisions that build over time.”

Healthcare Heroes delivers this framework through live trainings, workshops, and corporate wellness events, helping organizations reduce burnout, improve team focus, and lower stress-related absenteeism. Every session ends with simple reflection prompts to reinforce behavior change and cultivate long-term impact.

The upcoming national certification will expand the organization’s reach into school districts, corporations, and faith-based programs. The model promotes judgment-free wellness environments, especially for individuals facing burnout, emotional distress, or chronic stress.

“The future of healthcare is not just clinical,” Manjeet said. “It’s physical, emotional, and deeply human. This is not about checking a box—it’s about changing a culture.”





With over two decades in healthcare, Manjeet is reshaping how organizations approach burnout, mindset, and healing.

About Healthcare Heroes PLLC

Healthcare Heroes PLLC is a Texas-based wellness organization dedicated to transforming how individuals and institutions approach health. Through a framework focused on mindset, rituals, nutrition, and emotional resilience, the company supports physical, mental, and emotional healing. Its services include certification training, live workshops, digital tools, and ongoing professional development.

Media Contact:

Name: Manjeet, RN, Founder & CEO

Email: info@HealthcareHeroes.Global

Website: www.HealthcareHeroes.Global