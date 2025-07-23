Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is Forecasted to Reach US$9.7 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market size was valued at US$6.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$6.9 billion Market Size in 2030 US$9.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 60.2 billion Leading Application Type Wastewater pipes Leading Method Type CIPP Leading Diameter Type <18-inch pipes Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market:

The global trenchless pipe rehabilitation market is segmented based on application type, method type, pipe diameter type, and region.

Based on Application Type

The market is segmented by application type into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. All three applications are estimated to witness promising growth in the years to come.

Wastewater pipe is forecasted to emerge as the biggest, whereas water main pipe is the most rapidly expanding category of the market during the mentioned period .

Trenched pipe repair usually takes twice the time as trenchless pipe rehabilitation, increasing costs considerably. Furthermore, repairing the trenched pipe requires digging up the whole yard, which could destroy other permanent structures present in the yard.

To avoid that cost and disturbance, a wide range of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods are available. CIPP is the most preferred method for the rehabilitation of wastewater pipes.



Based on Method Type

The market is segmented by method type into CIPP, pipe bursting, slip-lining, SIPP, and others.

CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant method during the forecast period, whereas pipe bursting remains the fastest-growing method during the same period .

. The high penetration of the CIPP technology is mainly due to its excellent performance over competing technologies and its applicability in a wide range of pipe diameters. The installation time of the CIPP liner is five times faster than that of a full pipe replacement.



Based on Diameter Type

<18-inch pipes will maintain their lead over other pipes in the forecasted period . It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5%, superior to 18-36 inch pipes and >36 inch pipes.

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5%, superior to 18-36 inch pipes and >36 inch pipes. Trenchless rehabilitation techniques are most apt for small pipe diameters. Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), spray-applied liners, and pipe bursting are all mature and widely applied to pipes smaller than 18 inches.

Municipal water and sewer systems for small-diameter pipes (<18 inches) mostly use residential and urban distribution. These small pipes represent a large segment of existing infrastructure.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America has the biggest share in the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecasted period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia.

Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe rehabilitation.

Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget to decrease water loss and improve water quality, and a continuous shift towards trenchless technologies are the major demand boosters of the Asia-Pacific trenchless pipe rehabilitation market.



Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The market is mainly driven by increased government and municipal corporations spending on infrastructure rehabilitation in various countries.

Increasing awareness towards trenchless (no-dig) technologies in many nations, especially emerging economies, catalyzes market growth.

Aging water main and wastewater pipelines in significant markets, such as the USA, Germany, and Canada, coupled with the increased traction towards trenchless pipe rehabilitation technologies, are paving the way for astounding market growth across regions.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market:

The highly populated market has several local, regional, and global players. A massive change in market dynamics across regions, a change in competitive landscapes from one trenchless pipe rehabilitation technology to another, and the dominance of different players in different regions are some factors resulting in high market fragmentation. However, the market has gradually consolidated over the years, with major players acquiring smaller/local players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Aegion Corporation

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

SAERTEX Multicom® GmbH

IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co, Ltd.

Michels Corporation

Spinello Companies



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges



