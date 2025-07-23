Medical Silicone Molding Market is Forecasted to Reach US$5.9 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical silicone molding market size was valued at US$3.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Medical Silicone Molding Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3790/medical-silicone-molding-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$3.8 billion Market Size in 2030 US$5.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 6.3% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$34.8 Billion Leading Application Type Tubing Leading Material Type LSR Leading Process Type Extrusion Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Medical Silicone Molding Market:

The global medical silicone molding market is segmented based on application type, material type, process type, and region.

Based on Application Type

The medical silicone molding market is segmented into tubing, seals, and others.

Tubing is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period.

Key desirable properties of silicone tubing: Silicone tubing is flexible and kink-resistant; it is durable (can withstand repeated use and sterilization), it is temperature resistant, and the biocompatibility of silicone material makes it suitable for the body.

Key applications of silicone tubing are catheters, drainage tubes, respiratory devices, dialysis tubes, etc.

Based on Material Type

The market is segmented into LSR (liquid silicone rubber) and HCR (high-consistency rubber).

LSR is likely to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing material of the market in the coming years owing to its advantages, such as being biocompatible, strong, flexible, resistant to high and low temperatures, and suitable for high-volume production, making it cost-effective for many medical devices.

Based on Process Type

Injection molding, extrusion, compression molding, transfer molding, and over-molding are key manufacturing processes of medical silicone-molded parts.

Among these process types, extrusion is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period.

The extrusion process is efficient for high-volume manufacturing and can produce a wide range of shapes and profiles, reduce waste, and hence, is cost-effective for large-scale production and supports custom-designed products.

Silicone tubing is predominantly manufactured with an extrusion process, which makes extrusion a dominant process in the market.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3790/medical-silicone-molding-market.html#form



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for medical silicone molding during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

North America is anticipated to continue to hold the top spot in the medical silicone molding market during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading medical device manufacturers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in healthcare services, and advancement in manufacturing technologies.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the medical silicone molding market during the forecast period. A rapidly aging population, rising healthcare costs, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and improvements in medical technology are the main factors driving its expansion.



Medical Silicone Molding Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing demand for medical devices in the wake of increasing healthcare spending, increasing demand for personal protective equipment after the pandemic, and innovation in medical technologies, such as miniaturization.

Growing demand for wearable medical devices; increasing focus towards personalized medicine and patient-specific solutions; and advantages of silicone-molded components, such as being durable, flexible, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and biocompatible, meet the stringent regulatory standards.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Medical Silicone Molding Market:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across the region. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Freudenberg Group

Trelleborg AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain

SIMTEC Silicone Parts, LLC



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Medical Silicone Molding Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.