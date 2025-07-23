Girlfriendism™ Global Marks Five-Year Milestone with Virtual Retreat on National Girlfriend Day

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girlfriendism™ International , a Caribbean-owned women’s wellness brand, announces the 2025 Girlfriendism™ Global Virtual Retreat taking place on Saturday, August 2, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM EST via Zoom. Coinciding with National Girlfriend Day, the virtual event celebrates the fifth anniversary of Girlfriendism™, a global movement rooted in healing, purpose, and chosen sisterhood.

Tickets are available for $55 at www.girlfriendism.com/g-wellness.

What began in 2020 as a virtual support space during the pandemic has evolved into a multi-continent movement. Girlfriendism™ has since hosted retreats in Greece, Bali, Dubai, Thailand, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with a growing global network of women committed to personal development and collective empowerment.

This year’s theme, “Global Girlfriendism: Sensuality, Spirituality, Shifting, and Scaling,” features four accomplished women of color with doctoral degrees who will lead sessions focused on emotional healing, embodied movement, spiritual science, and aligned action planning.

Retreat Speakers:

Dr. Khnuma Simmonds – Founder of Girlfriendism™

Session: Embodied & Empowered

Afro-Caribbean dance and ancestral healing for sensual liberation and self-expression.

Dr. Sherlonda Adkins – Psychiatrist & Founder of PsychMyWay

Session: UNSTUCK® in Liminal Spaces

Tools for navigating emotional transitions with strength and clarity.

Dr. Onaysia Martinez – Boldness Coach & Physical Therapist

Session: From Aligned to Activated

Guidance for scaling wellness and wealth through embodied action.

Dr. Micah McIntosh – Founder, The Eudaimonia Institute

Session: Sex, Science & Spirituality 2.0

Insights into how ancestral biology shapes feminine identity and healing.





The retreat will also introduce the Global Girlfriendism™ Membership, offering members curated wellness experiences, coaching, travel opportunities, and community support through a new ambassador program.

About Girlfriendism™ International

Founded by Dr. Khnuma Simmonds, Girlfriendism™ International is a woman-led wellness company centered on sisterhood, healing, and global connection. From its origins as a boutique in St. Croix, the brand has grown into a global movement uniting women through dance, coaching, retreats, and personal transformation.