Bitcoin Swift Launches First Presale Stage as Demand Surges for $15 Launch Price





LUXEMBOURG, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto space is no stranger to presale hype. But few launches have stirred excitement quite like Bitcoin Swift’s. With its initial stage priced at just $1 and a launch target of $15, the protocol has already begun attracting attention from investors looking for more than just speculation. What sets Bitcoin Swift apart isn’t just the price trajectory. It’s the blend of privacy, programmable rewards, and dual-layer consensus that has institutions and early adopters racing to get in.

Consensus, Efficiency, and Real Yield in One Framework

At its core, Bitcoin Swift combines the best of proven blockchain mechanisms with forward-thinking upgrades. The network operates on a hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake model. PoW secures the system and mints new blocks, while PoS finalizes state changes and handles decentralized identity checkpoints. This dual structure helps BTC3 deliver scalable security while enabling faster decision-making through validator participation.

But the highlight for miners and holders is the Proof-of-Yield model. It goes beyond standard emissions and instead evaluates real-time metrics like energy efficiency and miner contribution. A federated set of AI oracles handles the data intake. These agents monitor energy use, carbon impact, and governance participation to ensure that BTC3’s emissions aren’t just distributed, but earned. The system adjusts over time, responding to real-world performance and keeping rewards aligned with actual contribution. This approach stands out in an era where static reward models often fail to incentivize long-term sustainability.





Stage One Price Action and Earning Structure

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) kicked off its presale with a strategy designed to reward action, not hesitation. Stage 1 buyers secured BTC3 at $1.00, locking in not only the lowest entry point but eligibility for early programmable mining rewards. Stage 2 will see the price increase to $2.00, with the full launch pegged at $15.00. Stage 1 current APY is 143%. This presale is gaining momentum fast because it isn’t just about buying tokens. Rewards begin distributing at the end of each presale stage, not after the token launches. It’s a system built to reward conviction, not just timing. With only 61 days until completion and ten rapidly climbing stages, the window for entry is brief and shrinking.

Smart Contracts with Embedded AI

Bitcoin Swift integrates AI deep within its architecture. WASM smart contracts are equipped with learning agents that adapt over time, making financial applications more responsive and dynamic. Governance benefits from AI too, with proposals pre-screened for risk before going to a community vote.

Key AI and governance features of BTC3:

AI agents within WASM smart contracts that adapt to user behavior



AI-assisted proposal screening for governance decisions



Quadratic voting weighted by decentralized ID reputation



Prevents vote capture and reinforces trust in system upgrades



Audited by Spywolf and Solidproof and KYC verified for security and reliability





Community interest is growing quickly for Bitcoin Swift, with Crypto Vlog explaining how BTC3 is pushing blockchain innovation beyond traditional models.

BTC3U and Compliance-Grade Privacy

Bitcoin Swift introduces BTC3U, a USD-pegged stablecoin fully backed by locked BTC3 tokens. The smart contracts maintain a collateral ratio above 150%, with liquidation triggers governed by AI oracles. The stablecoin is designed for privacy-first applications, protected by zero-knowledge audits and zk-transfer systems. Meanwhile, user identities are verified via zk-SNARKs and decentralized ID infrastructure. This setup enables institutions to verify compliance while preserving user anonymity, a key feature for widespread adoption.

Security, Migration, and Deployment Timeline

The current presale deployment runs on Solana for fast and low-cost access, but Bitcoin Swift plans to migrate to its blockchain in 2026 with a 1:1 trustless bridge. That’s when the protocol’s full features, including shielded ledgers and zk-based governance modules, will go live. According to the roadmap, this year will see rewards and AI engines begin operating, followed by private DeFi tools and governance in early 2026. You can follow development updates via the official Telegram.

Bitcoin vs Bitcoin Swift: A Utility Shift

Feature Bitcoin Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Consensus Proof-of-Work Hybrid PoW + PoS with AI-enhanced governance Privacy Public ledger zk-SNARK layer and shielded transfers Smart Contracts Not supported WASM-based with learning agents Mining Static block reward Programmable Proof-of-Yield linked to real metrics Governance Non-existent Decentralized, DID-based quadratic voting Stablecoin None BTC3U, backed by BTC3 with AI-monitored overcollateralization







Final Thoughts

Bitcoin Swift is positioning itself as more than just a new blockchain. It’s a programmable, AI-driven protocol that introduces real utility to every stakeholder, whether they are miners, stakers, or builders. With one of the shortest presale timelines in the market and a $15 launch price driving urgency, the next few weeks may shape the future of how its is done.

