Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking of Clubhouse Amenities at Breakwater at Ward Creek Community in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of its resident-exclusive amenities at its Breakwater at Ward Creek community located in Panama City Beach, Florida. The state-of-the-art community amenities, which are set to be completed by summer of 2026, will feature a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pickleball and tennis courts, playground, and more. The community is located at 232 Breakwater Blvd in Panama City Beach.





“We are thrilled to break ground on this world-class onsite amenity center for our residents to enjoy exclusively just footsteps from their front door,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “Breakwater at Ward Creek is designed to provide a luxurious living experience, and these resort-style amenities will further enhance the lifestyle of our residents in this stunning community.”

Situated only minutes from the beautiful sandy beaches and turquoise waters of the Gulf Coast, Breakwater at Ward Creek introduces Toll Brothers luxury living with three collections of new homes in this highly desirable area. This serene, gated community in Panama City Beach offers single-family home sites, many with preserve or water views. Homes offer 2 to 5 bedrooms with 1,665 to over 3,200+ square feet of living space and the opportunity for home shoppers to select interior finishes and fixture options to personalize their dream home. Pricing starts in the mid-$400,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will enjoy a central location just minutes from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, a future Florida State University Health Care facility, 30Avenue shopping, public beach access, and Pier Park featuring dining, shopping, and entertainment for all ages.

For more information on Breakwater at Ward Creek and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, call 877-958-1140 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

