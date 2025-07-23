Litus Announces Field Deployment for its Lithium Extraction Pilot Unit

Calgary, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litus, the critical mineral and battery metal company developing patented, ground-breaking technology to address some of the world’s biggest energy challenges, has just announced its lithium extraction pilot unit is now deployed in the field. This milestone represents a major leap in the scale-up of Litus LiNC, the company’s patented, one-step, environmental nanotechnology solution for lithium extraction.

The Litus LiNC pilot deployment follows the commissioning of Litus’s in-house nanomaterial production facility in Calgary, capable of scaling 500 times per day, validated over a twenty-month period. Litus designed and built this facility to ensure access to its proprietary nanocomposite, optimized for each brine.

“We are confident in our technology and our unique ability to extract lithium,” said Dr. Ghada Nafie, CEO and Co-Founder of Litus. “This pilot represents a key validation step. With every successful scale-up, we move closer to commercial deployment and to redefining what’s possible in lithium extraction.”

From the Lab to the Field: A Decade of Innovation

Almost ten years ago, as the world was embracing the concept of an energy transition, researchers at the University of Calgary were laying the groundwork for the future of energy. At a time when electrification was still emerging and lithium prices were modest, Dr. Nafie, along with co-founders Dr. Pedro Pereira-Almao and Dr. Gerardo Vitale, were developing a nanotechnology solution that later would be used for more efficient and sustainable lithium extraction.

Founded in 2019 and launched in 2021, Litus set out with a clear mission: to create a simple, one-step solution that could selectively extract lithium, preserve water resources, and minimize environmental impact. This vision resulted in the patented Litus LiNC, a groundbreaking direct lithium extraction (DLE) solution that has now successfully scaled from lab to field.

As lithium prices surged due to rising energy transition targets and unprecedented demand from the automotive and clean tech sectors, many DLE companies emerged with promising lab concepts, but this technology failed to scale. Litus broke that trend. The company’s team of world-class researchers and commercialization experts understood the challenge from the beginning: any viable solution had to be robust, scalable, cost-effective, and high-performing.

Game-Changing Performance

The Litus LiNC pilot unit is a plug-and-play modular system designed for easy integration into existing infrastructure. It requires minimal water and energy, operates with low environmental impact, and extracts lithium with up to 99.5% recovery rates and up to 99% rejection, in brines as low as 30 ppm, for lithium so pure it can easily be upgraded and send to battery manufacturers.

This performance makes Litus LiNC uniquely effective in extracting lithium from oil and gas produced water and geothermal brines, in sources previously deemed uneconomical. As the system scales, it offers customers a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to tap into new revenue streams, regardless of market conditions.

“Litus LiNC is profitable when lithium prices are low, and unstoppable when prices are high,” said Dr. Nafie.

Litus is more than a technology company — it’s a bold vision for the future of clean energy. Built on a foundation of rigorous scientific research, real-world validation, and deep industry experience, Litus is committed to making energy more accessible, abundant, and environmentally responsible. The company has earned international recognition for its innovation, including Cleantech Group’s 50 to Watch, Foresight 50, and presentations at ADIPEC, the Chile-Canada Mining Innovation Summit and COP 28.

Litus is backed by strategic support from organizations including NRC-IRAP, MICA, Emissions Reduction Alberta, SDTC, Alberta Innovates, The Firehood, MaRS and Foresight.

About Litus:

Litus is a critical minerals and battery metals company developing patented nanotechnology solutions to meet global energy demands. Its flagship product, Litus LiNC, is a patented, one-step lithium extraction system that economically harvests lithium from low-concentration brines. With operations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Litus is accelerating the transition to clean, secure energy systems.

