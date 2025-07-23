Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse Amenities at its Regency at Olde Towne Community in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated private community clubhouse and resident amenities at Regency at Olde Towne , a premier 55+ community located at 5104 Fountainbridge Ct in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ideally situated close to downtown Raleigh, this exceptional new home community for active adults offers an array of exclusive resort-style amenities, including a private clubhouse, pool, and pickleball courts just for Regency residents. The new community clubhouse features elegant décor and includes multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining and lounge spaces, a community kitchen, a flex room, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and five pickleball courts. An onsite Lifestyle Director curates a year-round calendar of events and activities for residents to enjoy. Residents also have access to the amenities of the Olde Towne master plan.





“Regency at Olde Towne presents an exceptional blend of elegant home designs and resort-style amenities in the highly desirable Raleigh area,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We invite prospective home shoppers to tour our beautifully crafted new clubhouse that will serve as the centerpiece of this vibrant community.”

Regency at Olde Towne offers luxurious new homes across three collections ranging from 1,440 to 2,465+ square feet. Home pricing starts in the low $400,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the state-of-the-art Design Studio allowing home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, offering home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home and start enjoying the array of resort-style amenities right away.

Regency at Olde Towne is convenient to Route 40 and Route 440, providing easy accessibility to shopping, dining, and recreation options.

For more information on Regency at Olde Towne and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6845bd0a-b32b-4959-bc7c-43feacf5023e

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)