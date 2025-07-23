Carl Armijo Photography LLC Launches New Studio in Louisville, Elevating the Standard for Executive Headshots and Personal Branding Portraits

Louisville, KY, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville’s professionals now have a new go-to resource for high-end, expertly crafted headshots and branding portraits. Carl Armijo Photography LLC has officially opened its studio at 9127 Galene Dr, Suite B, Louisville, KY 40299, offering services specifically designed for executives, attorneys, entrepreneurs, and corporate teams who understand the value of a powerful first impression.





Specializing exclusively in headshots and personal branding, Carl Armijo Photography brings a focused expertise to the local business community. With a proven system for coaching expression, refining body language, and capturing confidence, Carl helps professionals look credible, approachable, and distinctive across all platforms.

“In today’s digital world, your photo is often your first introduction,” says Carl Armijo. “Whether it’s LinkedIn, a firm’s website, a conference brochure, or a media feature—your headshot has to communicate professionalism and presence immediately.”

Offered services include:

Executive & Corporate Headshots for individuals and entire teams

for individuals and entire teams Personal Branding Portraits for entrepreneurs, speakers, and consultants

for entrepreneurs, speakers, and consultants Professional Retouching to maintain natural detail with a polished look

to maintain natural detail with a polished look Social Media & Website Cropping for LinkedIn, firm directories, banners, and more

Clients benefit from a streamlined, professional experience—shoots are collaborative and customized, with no time or outfit limits. Each session concludes with real-time image selection and professional retouching services, ensuring control and satisfaction from start to finish.

Professionals interested in standing out in an increasingly visual world are invited to schedule a session or request a consultation. Details can be found at www.carlarmijo.com or by contacting Carl directly.





About Carl Armijo Photography LLC



Give the world the best first impression with a professional headshot from Carl Armijo Photography LLC! Whether you’re job hunting, changing careers, launching your business, or updating your dating profile, your headshot can help you stand out—or hold you back. At Carl Armijo Photography, we make headshot sessions simple, comfortable, and even enjoyable. You'll be surprised how easy it is to look your best when you're in front of our camera. Let us help you create the image that opens doors.

Press inquiries

https://carlarmijo.com

carl@carlarmijo.com

5025091170





