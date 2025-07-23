POCASSET, Mass., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint team from HII (NYSE: HII), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) recently completed a major milestone in advancing the U.S. Navy Submarine Force’s initiative to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.

A test by the joint team confirmed the compatibility of the REMUS 620 with the SAFECAP, Virginia-class submarine weapons handling and torpedo tube systems, and other critical interfaces.

“This clears the way for continued testing in advance of an in-water end-to-end launch and recovery at a U.S. Navy test fixture facility later this summer,” said Adrian Gonsalves, HII’s REMUS 620 product lead.

Rick Thornton, NUWCDIVNPT Code 459, stated, “Our team appreciated the early coordination with HII and WHOI. The REMUS 620 team arrived ready to go, and all events were executed safely and efficiently with good information exchange throughout. Much appreciate the full test team for its efforts.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/remus-620-validated-for-torpedo-tube-deployment/.

HII’s next-generation medium uncrewed underwater vehicle (MUUV) fitted with WHOI’s Yellow Moray docking technology, successfully completed a full end-to-end dry checkout of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle/Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule (AUV/SAFECAP) "All-Up Round" (AUR) in the Virginia-class Cradle Payload Integration Facility (VCCPIF) and its Mk71 torpedo tube. This follows USS Delaware (SSN 791), built by HII, successfully completing the first-ever forward-deployed launch and recovery of a UUV via submarine torpedo tube with the Yellow Moray equipped REMUS 600 UUV.

HII is expanding the U.S. Navy’s undersea dominance and range with state-of-the-art REMUS technology and delivery.

About the REMUS UUV

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms — such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines — to extend mission range, reduce detection risk, and limit personnel exposure.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions — key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value — both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5912e9e7-0161-455f-a2ba-869be8679f2d