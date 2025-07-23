LightLife Health Solution Launches Mediterranean-Inspired Wellbeing Programs in South Africa and the USA.

CAPE TOWN, Western Cape, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightLife Health Solution, a holistic health and nutrition coaching service based in South Africa, has announced the launch of its Mediterranean-inspired wellbeing programs. These structured coaching solutions are designed to help individuals improve their physical and mental health through personalised guidance, sustainable nutrition, and lifestyle change.





Founded by Marc Friederich, an award-winning French Chef and Sommelier with extensive hospitality experience, LightLife Health Solution blends decades of culinary excellence with accredited nutrition and holistic health certifications. Driven by a passion for sharing his extensive knowledge and deep commitment to wellbeing, Marc leverages specialised training from Nutrilite™, the global leader in organic supplements, along with certifications in Holistic Health & Nutrition and Nutrition for Inflammation. His approachable style and personal experience empower clients on their journey toward lasting health.

“True health is achieved through balance—both on the plate and in daily habits,” said Marc. “The Mediterranean lifestyle offers a natural framework for sustainable wellness that fits real life.”

LightLife Health Solution’s two flagship programs include:

The 21-Day Holistic Body Cleansing Program , which supports digestive reset, increased energy, and inflammation reduction.

The 45-Day Weight Management and Lifestyle Change Program, offering a comprehensive roadmap for healthy weight loss and habit building.

Each program is personalised and includes coaching sessions, practical tools, meal suggestions, and accountability support. Clients typically address issues such as weight gain, poor digestion, fatigue, sleep difficulties, and stress-related inflammation.

Participants have reported a range of benefits, including improved energy levels, better gut health, reduced cravings, and long-term behaviour change.

The company also operates the LightLife eBooks Store, offering a curated range of healthy recipe books and nutrition guides. The collection includes Mediterranean, Asian, and globally inspired meal plans—all designed to be easy, affordable, and full of flavour. Each eBooks features specific recipes, easy-to-follow shopping lists, and weekly planners, making it effortless to prepare nourishing meals that support individual health goals, one delicious bite at a time.

LightLife Health Solution not only serves clients in South Africa but is also expanding internationally, with a focus on the U.S. market. Marc collaborates with a team of well-known medical practitioners to ensure clients receive the best possible advice and support on their wellness journey.

Individuals interested in exploring these programs can book a free 45-minute Wellbeing Assessment Session through the company’s website.

About LightLife Health Solution

LightLife Health Solution is a South African-based holistic coaching business founded by Marc Friederich, an Award-Winning Chef & Sommelier, turned Holistic Health, and Nutrition Coach. The company provides personalised programs focused on weight management, digestive wellbeing, and sustainable lifestyle transformation through food, education, and supportive coaching.





