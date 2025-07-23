QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $29.0 Million for the Second Quarter of 2025

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income of $29.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income1 of $29.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share
  • NIM TEY1 expanded four basis points to 3.46%
  • Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.29% annualized
  • Capital markets revenue growth of 51% on a linked-quarter basis
  • Nonperforming assets declined $5.5 million, or 11%
  • Tangible book value per share1 grew $1.64, or 13% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio1 improved 22 basis points to 9.92%

MOLINE, Ill., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $25.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the second quarter of 2025 were $29.4 million and $1.73, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 and $29.3 million, and $1.73 respectively for the second quarter of 2024.

 For the Quarter Ended  
 June 30,March 31,June 30,  
$ in millions (except per share data) 2025 2025 2024  
Net Income$29.0$25.8$29.1  
Diluted EPS$1.71$1.52$1.72  
Adjusted Net Income1$29.4$26.0$29.3  
Adjusted Diluted EPS1$1.73$1.53$1.73  


“We delivered strong second quarter results highlighted by a significant increase in net interest income from the previous quarter, driven by both net interest margin expansion and strong loan growth, as well as improved capital markets revenue, and disciplined noninterest expense management,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These robust results led to continued capital accretion and a substantial increase in tangible book value per share1.”

Significant Net Interest Income Growth as Margin Expansion Continues

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $62.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 14% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong earning asset growth, expanded yield on loans and investments, and lower cost of funds.   Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.97% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.46% for the second quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.42% for the prior quarter, respectively.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased four basis points from the first quarter of 2025, which was at the top of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to an increase in third quarter NIM TEY1 in a range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Anderson.

Improving Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $22.1 million, up from $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company generated $9.9 million of capital markets revenue in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue totaled $4.6 million, representing a slight decline from the first quarter of 2025. However, it increased $332 thousand or 8% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and rose 23% year-to-date on an annualized basis compared to the same period in 2024.

“During the second quarter of 2025 we saw improved low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending activity compared to the first quarter as clients adjusted to the current environment. This increased activity drove 51% growth in our capital markets revenue. The sustained, long-term demand for affordable housing continues to support our LIHTC lending and related capital markets revenue. Our pipeline continues to improve as clients adapt to the evolving market conditions,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Given the strengthened pipeline, we are reaffirming our guidance for Capital Markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million for the next four quarters.  In addition, we are also providing guidance over a shorter horizon and expect capital markets revenue for the third quarter to be fully back to a more normalized level and in a range of $13 to $16 million for the quarter,” added Mr. Gipple.

Disciplined Noninterest Expense Management

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $49.6 million compared to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $49.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher capital markets revenue and strong loan growth resulting in an improved return on average assets which drove higher variable compensation. Professional and data processing expenses also increased and were related to the Company’s digital transformation.   

“While expenses increased compared to the first quarter, we held noninterest expense under the low end of our guidance range of $50 to $53 million, highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Anderson. “Noninterest expense remains well managed, down 9% year to date on an annualized basis compared to the same period in 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio1 was 58.9% in the second quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $52 to $55, million which includes certain costs associated with our digital transformation and assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Anderson.

Strong Loan Growth

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $102.6 million, to $6.9 billion. “Loan growth was 8% annualized when adding back the impact from the planned runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans and leases. Second quarter loan growth was driven by both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses. Our pipeline is strong, and we anticipate loan demand to increase as clients continue to adapt to current market conditions,” stated Mr. Gipple. “We continue to be optimistic about solid loan growth for the remainder of the year and are guiding to gross loan growth in a range of 8% to 10% in the second half of the year,” added Mr. Gipple.

Maintaining Core Deposit Strength

Following the robust deposit growth of $276.2 million, or 16% annualized, in the first quarter of 2025, the majority of those balances were retained throughout the second quarter. Total deposits declined slightly by $19.0 million, or 1% annualized from the first quarter, while average deposit balances increased $72.0 million. Year-to-date, core deposits have increased by $311 million, or 9% annualized.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.46% as of June 30, 2025, down seven basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $42.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, a $5.5 million, or 11% decrease from the prior quarter.

Total criticized loans increased by $9.3 million on a linked-quarter basis. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of June 30, 2025, increased to 2.16% as compared to 2.06% as of March 31, 2025. Despite the 10 basis point increase, the criticized loan ratio remains well below the Company’s long-term historical average.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.0 million during the quarter, which was down slightly from $4.2 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.1 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the charge-off of loans that had previously been fully reserved. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.28% for the second quarter.

Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth

The Company’s tangible book value per share1 increased by $1.64, or 13% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”)1 increased 22 basis points to 9.92%. The improvement in TCE1 was driven by strong earnings during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.26% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.43% due to solid earnings growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.70%, 14.18%, and 10.27%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. The Company remains focused on growing its regulatory capital.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through July 31, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8414968. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes

1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Nick W. Anderson                        
Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7707 
nanderson@qcrh.com 

QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
         
  As of  
  June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,  
   2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   
         
  (dollars in thousands)  
         
 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET       
         
 Cash and due from banks$        104,769 $          98,994 $          91,732 $        103,840 $          92,173   
 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits           145,704            225,716            170,592            159,159            102,262   
 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses        1,263,452         1,220,717         1,200,435         1,146,046         1,033,199   
 Loans receivable held for sale (1)              1,162               2,025               2,143            167,047            246,124   
 Loans/leases receivable held for investment        6,923,762         6,821,142         6,782,261         6,661,755         6,608,262   
 Allowance for credit losses            (88,732)            (90,354)            (89,841)            (86,321)            (87,706)  
 Intangibles              9,738              10,400              11,061              11,751              12,441   
 Goodwill           138,595            138,595            138,595            138,596            139,027   
 Derivatives           184,982            180,997            186,781            261,913            194,354   
 Other assets           558,899            544,547            532,271            524,779            531,855   
 Total assets$     9,242,331 $     9,152,779 $     9,026,030 $     9,088,565 $     8,871,991   
         
 Total deposits$     7,318,353 $     7,337,390 $     7,061,187 $     6,984,633 $     6,764,667   
 Total borrowings        509,359         429,921         569,532         660,344         768,671   
 Derivatives        209,505         206,925         214,823         285,769         221,798   
 Other liabilities           154,560            155,796            183,101            181,199            180,536   
 Total stockholders' equity        1,050,554         1,022,747            997,387            976,620            936,319   
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$     9,242,331 $     9,152,779 $     9,026,030 $     9,088,565 $     8,871,991   
         
 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO       
 Loan/lease mix: (2)       
 Commercial and industrial - revolving$        380,029 $        388,479 $        387,991 $        387,409 $        362,115   
 Commercial and industrial - other        1,180,859         1,231,198         1,295,961         1,321,053         1,370,561   
 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC           194,830            212,921            218,971              89,028              92,637   
 Total commercial and industrial        1,755,718         1,832,598         1,902,923         1,797,490         1,825,313   
 Commercial real estate, owner occupied           593,675            599,488            605,993            622,072            633,596   
 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied        1,036,049         1,040,281         1,077,852         1,103,694         1,082,457   
 Construction and land development           454,022            403,001            395,557            342,335            331,454   
 Construction and land development - LIHTC        1,075,000         1,016,207            917,986            913,841            750,894   
 Multi-family           301,432            289,782            303,662            324,090            329,239   
 Multi-family - LIHTC           950,331            888,517            828,448            973,682         1,148,244   
 Direct financing leases             12,880              14,773              17,076              19,241              25,808   
 1-4 family real estate           592,253            592,127            588,179            587,512            583,542   
 Consumer           153,564            146,393            146,728            144,845            143,839   
 Total loans/leases$     6,924,924 $     6,823,167 $     6,784,404 $     6,828,802 $     6,854,386   
 Less allowance for credit losses             88,732              90,354              89,841              86,321              87,706   
 Net loans/leases$     6,836,192 $     6,732,813 $     6,694,563 $     6,742,481 $     6,766,680   
         
         
 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO       
 Securities mix:       
 U.S. government sponsored agency securities$          14,267 $          17,487 $          20,591 $          18,621 $          20,101   
 Municipal securities        1,033,642         1,003,985            971,567            965,810            885,046   
 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities             58,864              43,194              50,042              53,488              54,708   
 Asset backed securities              6,684               7,764               9,224              10,455              12,721   
 Other securities             67,358              66,105              65,745              39,190              38,464   
 Trading securities (3)             82,900              82,445              83,529              58,685              22,362   
 Total securities$     1,263,715 $     1,220,980 $     1,200,698 $     1,146,249 $     1,033,402   
 Less allowance for credit losses                 263                  263                  263                  203                  203   
 Net securities$     1,263,452 $     1,220,717 $     1,200,435 $     1,146,046 $     1,033,199   
         
 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS       
 Deposit mix:       
 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$        952,032 $        963,851 $        921,160 $        969,348 $        956,445   
 Interest-bearing demand deposits        5,087,783         5,119,601         4,828,216         4,715,087         4,644,918   
 Time deposits           974,341            951,606            953,496            942,847            859,593   
 Brokered deposits           304,197            302,332            358,315            357,351            303,711   
 Total deposits$     7,318,353 $     7,337,390 $     7,061,187 $     6,984,633 $     6,764,667   
         
 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS       
 Borrowings mix:       
 Term FHLB advances$        145,383 $        145,383 $        145,383 $        145,383 $        135,000   
 Overnight FHLB advances              80,000                      -            140,000            230,000            350,000   
 Other short-term borrowings              1,350               2,050               1,800               2,750               1,600   
 Subordinated notes           233,701            233,595            233,489            233,383            233,276   
 Junior subordinated debentures             48,925              48,893              48,860              48,828              48,795   
 Total borrowings$        509,359 $        429,921 $        569,532 $        660,344 $        768,671   
         
(1)Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million and $243.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
  
(2)Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately.  Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025.  
(3)Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.  
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
   For the Quarter Ended
   June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
    2025 2025  2024  2024  2024
        
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $            120,247$            116,673 $            121,642 $            125,420 $            119,746
Interest expense                 58,165                56,687                 60,438                 65,698                 63,583
Net interest income                  62,082                59,986                 61,204                 59,722                 56,163
Provision for credit losses                   4,043                  4,234                   5,149                   3,484                   5,496
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $             58,039$             55,752 $             56,055 $             56,238 $             50,667
        
        
Trust fees (1) $               3,395$               3,686 $               3,456 $               3,270 $               3,103
Investment advisory and management fees (1)                   1,254                  1,254                   1,320                   1,229                   1,214
Deposit service fees                   2,187                  2,183                   2,228                   2,294                   1,986
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net                      556                     297                      734                      385                      540
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net                       40                      61                       49                        -                          12
Capital markets revenue                   9,869                  6,516                 20,552                 16,290                 17,758
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance                      998                     524                      797                      814                   2,964
Debit card fees                   1,648                  1,488                   1,555                   1,575                   1,571
Correspondent banking fees                      699                     614                      560                      507                      510
Loan related fee income                   1,096                     898                      950                      949                      962
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities                      230                 (1,007)                 (1,781)                    (886)                      51
Other                       143                     378                      205                      730                      218
Total noninterest income $             22,115$             16,892 $             30,625 $             27,157 $             30,889
        
        
Salaries and employee benefits $             28,474$             27,364 $             33,610 $             31,637 $             31,079
Occupancy and equipment expense                   6,837                  6,455                   6,354                   6,168                   6,377
Professional and data processing fees                   6,089                  5,144                   5,480                   4,457                   4,823
Restructuring expense                        -                          -                           -                      1,954                        -   
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees                   1,960                  1,970                   1,934                   1,711                   1,854
Loan/lease expense                      407                     381                      513                      587                      151
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate                       50                       (9)                      23                      (42)                      28
Advertising and marketing                   1,746                  1,613                   1,886                   2,124                   1,565
Communication and data connectivity                      274                     290                      345                      333                      318
Supplies                       252                     207                      252                      278                      259
Bank service charges                      720                     596                      635                      603                      622
Correspondent banking expense                      314                     329                      328                      325                      363
Intangibles amortization                      661                     661                      691                      690                      690
Goodwill impairment                        -                          -                           -                         431                        -   
Payment card processing                      547                     594                      516                      785                      706
Trust expense                      413                     357                      381                      395                      379
Other                       839                     587                      551                   1,129                      674
Total noninterest expense $             49,583$             46,539 $             53,499 $             53,565 $             49,888
        
Net income before income taxes $             30,571$             26,105 $             33,181 $             29,830 $             31,668
Federal and state income tax expense                   1,552                     308                   2,956                   2,045                   2,554
Net income  $             29,019$             25,797 $             30,225 $             27,785 $             29,114
        
Basic EPS $                 1.71$                 1.53 $                 1.80 $                 1.65 $                 1.73
Diluted EPS $                 1.71$                 1.52 $                 1.77 $                 1.64 $                 1.72
        
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding           16,928,542          16,900,785           16,871,652           16,846,200           16,814,814
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding           17,006,282          17,013,992           17,024,481           16,982,400           16,921,854
        
(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.          
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
   For the Six Months Ended
   June 30, June 30,
    2025   2024 
      
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
INCOME STATEMENT    
Interest income $            236,920  $            234,795 
Interest expense               114,852                123,933 
Net interest income                122,068                110,862 
Provision for credit losses                   8,277                    8,465 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $            113,791  $            102,397 
      
      
Trust fees  $               7,081  $               6,302 
Investment advisory and management fees                   2,508                    2,315 
Deposit service fees                   4,370                    4,008 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net                      853                       922 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net                      101                        36 
Capital markets revenue                 16,385                  34,215 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance                   1,522                    3,832 
Debit card fees                   3,136                    3,037 
Correspondent banking fees                   1,313                    1,022 
Loan related fee income                   1,994                    1,798 
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities                     (777)                     (112)
Other                       521                       372 
Total noninterest income $             39,007  $             57,747 
      
      
Salaries and employee benefits $             55,838  $             62,939 
Occupancy and equipment expense                 13,292                  12,891 
Professional and data processing fees                 11,233                    9,436 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees                   3,930                    3,799 
Loan/lease expense                      788                       529 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate                      41                         (2)
Advertising and marketing                   3,359                    3,048 
Communication and data connectivity                      564                       719 
Supplies                       459                       534 
Bank service charges                   1,316                    1,190 
Correspondent banking expense                      643                       668 
Intangibles amortization                   1,322                    1,380 
Payment card processing                   1,141                    1,352 
Trust expense                      770                       804 
Other                    1,426                    1,291 
Total noninterest expense $             96,122  $            100,578 
      
Net income before income taxes $             56,676  $             59,566 
Federal and state income tax expense                   1,860                    3,726 
Net income  $             54,816  $             55,840 
      
Basic EPS $                 3.24  $                 3.32 
Diluted EPS $                 3.22  $                 3.30 
      
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding           16,914,663            16,799,081 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding           17,010,136            16,916,264 
         


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
          
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30, 
   2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
          
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
          
 COMMON SHARE DATA        
 Common shares outstanding       16,934,698       16,920,363       16,882,045       16,861,108       16,824,985    
 Book value per common share (1)$            62.04 $            60.44 $            59.08 $            57.92 $            55.65    
 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)$            53.28 $            51.64 $            50.21 $            49.00 $            46.65    
 Closing stock price$            67.90 $            71.32 $            80.64 $            74.03 $            60.00    
 Market capitalization$     1,149,866 $     1,206,760 $     1,361,368 $     1,248,228 $     1,009,499    
 Market price / book value 109.45% 117.99% 136.49% 127.81% 107.82%   
 Market price / tangible book value 127.45% 138.11% 160.59% 151.07% 128.62%   
 Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$             6.69 $             6.71 $             6.77 $             6.93 $             6.78    
 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.15 x  10.63 x  11.91 x  10.68 x  8.85 x    
 TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.92% 9.70% 9.55% 9.24% 9.00%   
          
          
 CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
 Beginning balance$     1,022,747 $        997,387 $        976,620 $        936,319 $        907,342    
 Net income             29,019              25,797              30,225              27,785              29,114    
 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax             (1,671)                 404              (9,628)             12,057                 (368)   
 Common stock cash dividends declared             (1,016)             (1,015)             (1,013)             (1,012)             (1,008)   
 Other (5)              1,475                  174               1,183               1,471               1,239    
 Ending balance$     1,050,554 $     1,022,747 $        997,387 $        976,620 $        936,319    
          
          
 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):        
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.26% 14.18% 14.10% 13.87% 14.21%   
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.96% 10.81% 10.57% 10.33% 10.49%   
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.22% 11.06% 10.73% 10.50% 10.40%   
 Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.43% 10.27% 10.03% 9.79% 9.92%   
          
          
 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS         
 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.27% 1.14% 1.34% 1.24% 1.33%  1.21% 1.30%
 Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.15% 10.14% 12.15% 11.55% 12.63%  10.65% 12.32%
 Net interest margin 2.97% 2.95% 2.95% 2.90% 2.82%  2.95% 2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.46% 3.42% 3.43% 3.37% 3.27%  3.45% 3.26%
 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.89% 60.54% 58.26% 61.65% 57.31%  59.68% 59.65%
 Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets  74.91% 74.53% 75.14% 73.30% 74.48%  74.91% 74.48%
 Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits  94.61% 92.96% 96.05% 95.38% 97.69%  94.61% 97.69%
 Effective tax rate 5.08% 1.18% 8.91% 6.86% 8.06%  3.28% 6.26%
 Full-time equivalent employees (9)              1,001                  972                  980                  976                  988                 1,001                   988 
          
          
 AVERAGE BALANCES         
 Assets$     9,155,473 $     9,015,439 $     9,050,280 $     8,968,653 $     8,776,002  $      9,085,843 $      8,663,429 
 Loans/leases        6,881,731         6,790,312         6,839,153         6,840,527         6,779,075           6,836,274          6,688,844 
 Deposits        7,218,540         7,146,286         7,109,567         6,858,196         6,687,188           7,182,612          6,641,324 
 Total stockholders' equity        1,041,428         1,017,487            995,012            962,302            921,986           1,029,524             912,679 
          
(1)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). 
(2)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.   
(3)LTM : Last twelve months.        
(4)TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets.  See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.     
(5)Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.     
(6)(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.    
(7)TEY : Tax equivalent yield.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(8)See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.        
(9)The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.     
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
              
 ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN         
              
   For the Quarter Ended
   June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
    Average
Balance 		 Interest
Earned or
Paid 		 Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		 Interest
Earned or
Paid 		 Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		 Interest
Earned or
Paid 		 Average
Yield or Cost 
              
   (dollars in thousands)
              
 Fed funds sold $       14,285$            1594.40% $         9,009$             994.40% $       13,065$          1835.54%
 Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions        151,898            1,6344.31%         166,897            1,8044.38%           80,998          1,1395.66%
 Investment securities - taxable        401,657            4,8054.79%         400,779            4,5884.59%         377,747          4,2864.53%
 Investment securities - nontaxable (1)        893,753           12,8725.76%         843,476          11,7225.57%         704,761          9,4625.37%
 Restricted investment securities          34,037               6227.23%           30,562              5346.99%           43,398             8697.92%
 Loans (1)      6,881,731         110,2456.43%      6,790,312        107,4396.42%      6,779,075       112,7196.69%
 Total earning assets (1)$   8,377,361$      130,3376.24% $   8,241,035$     126,1866.20% $   7,999,044$    128,6586.46%
              
 Interest-bearing deposits$   5,080,367$        38,6043.05% $   5,005,853$       37,6983.05% $   4,649,625$      40,9243.54%
 Time deposits      1,193,035           12,4094.17%      1,204,593          12,6904.27%      1,091,870         12,1284.47%
 Short-term borrowings            1,420                 154.23%             1,839                183.97%             1,622               215.18%
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances         250,603            2,8534.50%         177,883            1,9964.49%         464,231          6,2385.32%
 Subordinated debentures        233,631            3,5996.16%         233,525            3,6016.17%         233,207          3,5826.14%
 Junior subordinated debentures          48,904               6855.54%           48,871              6845.60%           48,774             6885.58%
 Total interest-bearing liabilities$   6,807,960$        58,1653.42% $   6,672,564$       56,6873.44% $   6,489,329$      63,5813.93%
              
 Net interest income (1) $        72,172   $       69,499   $      65,077 
 Net interest margin (2)  2.97%   2.95%   2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.46%   3.42%   3.27%
 Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.45%   3.41%   3.26%
 Cost of funds (4)   3.01%   3.02%   3.43%
              
              
   For the Six Months Ended    
   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024  
    Average
Balance 		 Interest
Earned or
Paid 		 Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		 Interest
Earned or
Paid 		 Average
Yield or Cost 		    
              
   (dollars in thousands)    
              
 Fed funds sold $       11,662$            2584.40% $       16,510$            4525.41%    
 Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions        159,356            3,4384.35%           86,277            2,3395.45%    
 Investment securities - taxable        401,220            9,3934.69%         375,644            8,5464.54%    
 Investment securities - nontaxable (1)        868,754           24,5945.67%         695,365          18,8135.41%    
 Restricted investment securities          32,309            1,1567.12%           40,742            1,5437.49%    
 Loans (1)      6,836,274         217,6846.42%      6,688,844        220,3926.63%    
 Total earning assets (1)$   8,309,575$      256,5236.22% $   7,903,382$     252,0856.41%    
              
 Interest-bearing deposits$   5,041,914$        76,3023.05% $   4,589,479$       80,0273.51%    
 Time deposits      1,198,782           25,0984.22%      1,099,746          24,4734.48%    
 Short-term borrowings            1,629                 334.05%             1,688                445.19%    
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances        214,444            4,8494.50%         409,725          10,9775.30%    
 Subordinated debentures        233,579            7,2016.17%         233,154            7,0626.06%    
 Junior subordinated debentures          48,888            1,3695.57%           48,758            1,3815.60%    
 Total interest-bearing liabilities$   6,739,236$      114,8523.43% $   6,382,550$     123,9643.90%    
              
 Net interest income (1) $      141,671   $     128,121     
 Net interest margin (2)  2.95%   2.82%    
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.45%   3.26%    
 Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.44%   3.24%    
 Cost of funds (4)   3.01%   3.39%    
              
              
(1)Includes nontaxable securities and loans.  Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.  
(2)See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.     
(3)TEY : Tax equivalent yield.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.           
(4)Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.           
   


QCR Holdings, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited) 
        
  As of 
  June 30,March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30, 
   2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  
        
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
        
 ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES      
 Beginning balance$        90,354 $           89,841 $        86,321 $        87,706 $        84,470  
 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS                  -                        -                     93             (1,812)                498  
 Credit loss expense              4,667                4,743              6,832              3,828              4,343  
 Loans/leases charged off            (6,490)              (4,944)            (4,787)            (3,871)            (1,751) 
 Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off                201                   714              1,382                 470                 146  
 Ending balance$        88,732 $           90,354 $        89,841 $        86,321 $        87,706  
        
        
 NONPERFORMING ASSETS       
 Nonaccrual loans/leases $        42,482 $           47,259 $        40,080 $        33,480 $        33,546  
 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more                   7                   356              4,270              1,298                  87  
 Total nonperforming loans/leases           42,489               47,615            44,350            34,778            33,633  
 Other real estate owned                 62                   402                 661                 369                 369  
 Other repossessed assets                113                   122                 543                 542                 512  
 Total nonperforming assets$        42,664 $           48,139 $        45,554 $        35,689 $        34,514  
        
        
 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS      
 Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.46% 0.53% 0.50% 0.39% 0.39% 
 ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.28% 1.32% 1.32% 1.30% 1.33% 
 ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases  208.84% 189.76% 202.57% 248.21% 260.77% 
 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.09% 0.06% 0.05% 0.05% 0.02% 
        
        
        
 INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)      
 Special mention$        68,621 $           55,327 $        73,636 $        80,121 $        85,096  
 Substandard (2)           81,040               85,033            84,930            70,022            80,345  
 Doubtful (2)                  -                        -                      -                      -                      -     
 Total Criticized loans (3)$       149,661 $         140,360 $       158,566 $       150,143 $       165,441  
        
 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2) 1.17% 1.25% 1.25% 1.03% 1.17% 
 Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 2.16% 2.06% 2.34% 2.20% 2.41% 
        
(1)Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any.  The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2)Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3)Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
   For the Quarter EndedFor the Year Ended
   June 30,  March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
   (dollars in thousands)
            
 TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $         2,662,450  $         2,777,634  $         2,559,049     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC               242,722                276,096                359,012     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust             2,664,293              2,617,143              2,428,267     
 Community State Bank             1,605,966              1,583,646              1,531,109     
 Guaranty Bank              2,365,944              2,331,944              2,369,754     
            
 TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $         2,309,942  $         2,397,047  $         2,100,520     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust             1,884,370              1,883,952              1,721,564     
 Community State Bank             1,272,296              1,238,307              1,188,551     
 Guaranty Bank              1,866,749              1,840,774              1,791,448     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $         2,032,168  $         2,041,181  $         2,107,605     
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC               250,019                284,983                363,897     
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust             1,852,316              1,790,065              1,736,438     
 Community State Bank             1,206,735              1,197,005              1,162,686     
 Guaranty Bank              1,833,706              1,794,915              1,847,658     
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  88%  85%  100%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  98%  95%  101%    
 Community State Bank  95%  97%  98%    
 Guaranty Bank   98%  98%  103%    
            
            
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  76%  73%  82%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  70%  68%  72%    
 Community State Bank  75%  76%  76%    
 Guaranty Bank   78%  77%  78%    
            
 ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.32%  1.44%  1.43%    
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  4.26%  4.37%  3.86%    
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   1.35%  1.38%  1.38%    
 Community State Bank  1.09%  1.08%  1.08%    
 Guaranty Bank   1.29%  1.30%  1.13%    
            
 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.24%  1.31%  0.88%  1.28%  0.84%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2.36%  2.14%  2.94%  2.25%  3.01%
 Community State Bank  1.31%  1.07%  1.26%  1.19%  1.25%
 Guaranty Bank   0.85%  0.72%  1.42%  0.79%  1.15%
            
 NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)          
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.45%  3.45%  3.39%  3.45%  3.35%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.99%  4.00%  3.75%  4.00%  3.76%
 Community State Bank   3.87%  3.78%  3.72%  3.83%  3.74%
 Guaranty Bank (3)  3.11%  3.05%  2.99%  3.08%  2.99%
            
 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET          
 INTEREST MARGIN, NET          
 Community State Bank $                    (1) $                    (1) $                    (1) $                    (2) $                    (2)
 Guaranty Bank                      118                       218                       301                       336   697 
 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)                      (33)                      (33)                      (32)                      (66)  (64)
            
(1)Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3)Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  
(4)Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.


QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
              
   As of 
   June 30, March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,   
 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024   
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)            
              
 Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $       1,050,554  $       1,022,747  $          997,387  $          976,620  $          936,319   
 Less: Intangible assets             148,333              148,995              149,657              150,347              151,468   
 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $          902,221  $          873,752  $          847,730  $          826,273  $          784,851   
              
 Total assets (GAAP) $       9,242,331  $       9,152,779  $       9,026,030  $       9,088,565  $       8,871,991   
 Less: Intangible assets             148,333              148,995              149,657              150,347              151,468   
 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $       9,093,998  $       9,003,784  $       8,876,373  $       8,938,218  $       8,720,523   
              
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  9.92%  9.70%  9.55%  9.24%  9.00%  
              
              
              
(1)This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30,  June 30,
 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024   2025   2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 Net income (GAAP) $           29,019  $           25,797  $           30,225  $           27,785  $           29,114  $           54,816  $           55,840 
                
 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):              
 Income:              
 Fair value loss on derivatives, net                   (397)                   (156)                (2,594)                   (542)                   (145)                   (553)                   (288)
 Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $               (397) $               (156) $            (2,594) $               (542) $               (145) $               (553) $               (288)
                
 Expense:              
 Goodwill impairment                        -                         -                         -                     431                         -                         -                         - 
 Restructuring expense                        -                         -                         -                  1,544                         -                         -                         - 
 Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $                    -  $                    -  $                    -  $             1,975  $                    -  $                    -  $                    - 
                
                
 Adjusted net income  (non-GAAP) (1) $           29,416  $           25,953  $           32,819  $           30,302  $           29,259  $           55,369  $           56,128 
                
 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)              
                
 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $           29,416  $           25,953  $           32,819  $           30,302  $           29,259  $           55,369  $           56,128 
                
 Weighted average common shares outstanding         16,928,542          16,900,785          16,871,652          16,846,200          16,814,814          16,914,663          16,799,081 
 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding         17,006,282          17,013,992          17,024,481          16,982,400          16,921,854          17,010,136          16,916,264 
                
 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):              
 Basic $               1.74  $               1.54  $               1.95  $               1.80  $               1.74  $               3.27  $               3.34 
 Diluted $               1.73  $               1.53  $               1.93  $               1.78  $               1.73  $               3.26  $               3.32 
                
 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)              
                
 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $           29,416  $           25,953  $           32,819  $           30,302  $           29,259  $           55,369  $           56,128 
                
 Average Assets $       9,155,473  $       9,015,439  $       9,050,280  $       8,968,653  $       8,776,002  $       9,085,843  $       8,663,429 
                
 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.29%  1.15%  1.45%  1.35%  1.33%  1.22%  1.30%
 Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  11.30%  10.20%  13.19%  12.60%  12.69%  10.76%  12.30%
                
 NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)              
                
 Net interest income (GAAP) $           62,082  $           59,986  $           61,204  $           59,722  $           56,163  $          122,068  $          110,862 
 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)               10,090                  9,513                  9,698                  9,544                  8,914                19,603                17,259 
 Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $           72,172  $           69,499  $           70,902  $           69,266  $           65,077  $          141,671  $          128,121 
 Less:  Acquisition accounting net accretion                     84                     184                     471                     463                     268                     268                     631 
 Adjusted net interest income $           72,088  $           69,315  $           70,431  $           68,803  $           64,809  $          141,403  $          127,490 
                
 Average earning assets $       8,377,361  $       8,241,035  $       8,241,190  $       8,183,196  $       7,999,044  $       8,309,575  $       7,903,382 
                
 Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.97%  2.95%  2.95%  2.90%  2.82%  2.97%  2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.46%  3.42%  3.43%  3.37%  3.27%  3.45%  3.26%
 Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.45%  3.41%  3.40%  3.34%  3.26%  3.44%  3.24%
                
 EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)              
                
 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $           49,583  $           46,539  $           53,499  $           53,565  $           49,888  $           96,122  $          100,578 
                
 Net interest income (GAAP) $           62,082  $           59,986  $           61,204  $           59,722  $           56,163  $          122,068  $          110,862 
 Noninterest income (GAAP)               22,115                16,892                30,625                27,157                30,889                39,007                57,747 
 Total income $           84,197  $           76,878  $           91,829  $           86,879  $           87,052  $          161,075  $          168,609 
                
 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)  58.89%  60.54%  58.26%  61.65%  57.31%  59.68%  59.65%
 Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (non-GAAP)  58.54%  60.38%  56.25%  58.45%  57.19%  59.42%  59.52%
                
                
(1)Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.    
(3)Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.        
(4)Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5)Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
    

