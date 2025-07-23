QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $29.0 Million for the Second Quarter of 2025

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $29.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share

Adjusted net income 1 of $29.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share

NIM TEY 1 expanded four basis points to 3.46%

Adjusted ROAA 1 of 1.29% annualized

Capital markets revenue growth of 51% on a linked-quarter basis

Nonperforming assets declined $5.5 million, or 11%

Tangible book value per share 1 grew $1.64, or 13% annualized

TCE/TA ratio1 improved 22 basis points to 9.92%

MOLINE, Ill., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $29.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $25.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the second quarter of 2025 were $29.4 million and $1.73, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 and $29.3 million, and $1.73 respectively for the second quarter of 2024.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 Net Income $ 29.0 $ 25.8 $ 29.1 Diluted EPS $ 1.71 $ 1.52 $ 1.72 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 29.4 $ 26.0 $ 29.3 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 1.73 $ 1.53 $ 1.73



“We delivered strong second quarter results highlighted by a significant increase in net interest income from the previous quarter, driven by both net interest margin expansion and strong loan growth, as well as improved capital markets revenue, and disciplined noninterest expense management,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These robust results led to continued capital accretion and a substantial increase in tangible book value per share1.”

Significant Net Interest Income Growth as Margin Expansion Continues

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $62.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 14% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong earning asset growth, expanded yield on loans and investments, and lower cost of funds. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.97% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.46% for the second quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.42% for the prior quarter, respectively.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased four basis points from the first quarter of 2025, which was at the top of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to an increase in third quarter NIM TEY1 in a range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Anderson.

Improving Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $22.1 million, up from $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company generated $9.9 million of capital markets revenue in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue totaled $4.6 million, representing a slight decline from the first quarter of 2025. However, it increased $332 thousand or 8% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and rose 23% year-to-date on an annualized basis compared to the same period in 2024.

“During the second quarter of 2025 we saw improved low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending activity compared to the first quarter as clients adjusted to the current environment. This increased activity drove 51% growth in our capital markets revenue. The sustained, long-term demand for affordable housing continues to support our LIHTC lending and related capital markets revenue. Our pipeline continues to improve as clients adapt to the evolving market conditions,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Given the strengthened pipeline, we are reaffirming our guidance for Capital Markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million for the next four quarters. In addition, we are also providing guidance over a shorter horizon and expect capital markets revenue for the third quarter to be fully back to a more normalized level and in a range of $13 to $16 million for the quarter,” added Mr. Gipple.

Disciplined Noninterest Expense Management

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $49.6 million compared to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $49.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher capital markets revenue and strong loan growth resulting in an improved return on average assets which drove higher variable compensation. Professional and data processing expenses also increased and were related to the Company’s digital transformation.

“While expenses increased compared to the first quarter, we held noninterest expense under the low end of our guidance range of $50 to $53 million, highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Anderson. “Noninterest expense remains well managed, down 9% year to date on an annualized basis compared to the same period in 2024. The Company’s efficiency ratio1 was 58.9% in the second quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $52 to $55, million which includes certain costs associated with our digital transformation and assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Anderson.

Strong Loan Growth

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $102.6 million, to $6.9 billion. “Loan growth was 8% annualized when adding back the impact from the planned runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans and leases. Second quarter loan growth was driven by both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses. Our pipeline is strong, and we anticipate loan demand to increase as clients continue to adapt to current market conditions,” stated Mr. Gipple. “We continue to be optimistic about solid loan growth for the remainder of the year and are guiding to gross loan growth in a range of 8% to 10% in the second half of the year,” added Mr. Gipple.

Maintaining Core Deposit Strength

Following the robust deposit growth of $276.2 million, or 16% annualized, in the first quarter of 2025, the majority of those balances were retained throughout the second quarter. Total deposits declined slightly by $19.0 million, or 1% annualized from the first quarter, while average deposit balances increased $72.0 million. Year-to-date, core deposits have increased by $311 million, or 9% annualized.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.46% as of June 30, 2025, down seven basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $42.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, a $5.5 million, or 11% decrease from the prior quarter.

Total criticized loans increased by $9.3 million on a linked-quarter basis. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of June 30, 2025, increased to 2.16% as compared to 2.06% as of March 31, 2025. Despite the 10 basis point increase, the criticized loan ratio remains well below the Company’s long-term historical average.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.0 million during the quarter, which was down slightly from $4.2 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.1 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the charge-off of loans that had previously been fully reserved. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.28% for the second quarter.

Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth

The Company’s tangible book value per share1 increased by $1.64, or 13% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings and a modest dividend.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”)1 increased 22 basis points to 9.92%. The improvement in TCE1 was driven by strong earnings during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.26% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.43% due to solid earnings growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.70%, 14.18%, and 10.27%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. The Company remains focused on growing its regulatory capital.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through July 31, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8414968. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes

1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Nick W. Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7707

nanderson@qcrh.com





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 104,769 $ 98,994 $ 91,732 $ 103,840 $ 92,173 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 145,704 225,716 170,592 159,159 102,262 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,263,452 1,220,717 1,200,435 1,146,046 1,033,199 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 1,162 2,025 2,143 167,047 246,124 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,923,762 6,821,142 6,782,261 6,661,755 6,608,262 Allowance for credit losses (88,732 ) (90,354 ) (89,841 ) (86,321 ) (87,706 ) Intangibles 9,738 10,400 11,061 11,751 12,441 Goodwill 138,595 138,595 138,595 138,596 139,027 Derivatives 184,982 180,997 186,781 261,913 194,354 Other assets 558,899 544,547 532,271 524,779 531,855 Total assets $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 Total deposits $ 7,318,353 $ 7,337,390 $ 7,061,187 $ 6,984,633 $ 6,764,667 Total borrowings 509,359 429,921 569,532 660,344 768,671 Derivatives 209,505 206,925 214,823 285,769 221,798 Other liabilities 154,560 155,796 183,101 181,199 180,536 Total stockholders' equity 1,050,554 1,022,747 997,387 976,620 936,319 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (2) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 380,029 $ 388,479 $ 387,991 $ 387,409 $ 362,115 Commercial and industrial - other 1,180,859 1,231,198 1,295,961 1,321,053 1,370,561 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 194,830 212,921 218,971 89,028 92,637 Total commercial and industrial 1,755,718 1,832,598 1,902,923 1,797,490 1,825,313 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 593,675 599,488 605,993 622,072 633,596 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,036,049 1,040,281 1,077,852 1,103,694 1,082,457 Construction and land development 454,022 403,001 395,557 342,335 331,454 Construction and land development - LIHTC 1,075,000 1,016,207 917,986 913,841 750,894 Multi-family 301,432 289,782 303,662 324,090 329,239 Multi-family - LIHTC 950,331 888,517 828,448 973,682 1,148,244 Direct financing leases 12,880 14,773 17,076 19,241 25,808 1-4 family real estate 592,253 592,127 588,179 587,512 583,542 Consumer 153,564 146,393 146,728 144,845 143,839 Total loans/leases $ 6,924,924 $ 6,823,167 $ 6,784,404 $ 6,828,802 $ 6,854,386 Less allowance for credit losses 88,732 90,354 89,841 86,321 87,706 Net loans/leases $ 6,836,192 $ 6,732,813 $ 6,694,563 $ 6,742,481 $ 6,766,680 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,267 $ 17,487 $ 20,591 $ 18,621 $ 20,101 Municipal securities 1,033,642 1,003,985 971,567 965,810 885,046 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 58,864 43,194 50,042 53,488 54,708 Asset backed securities 6,684 7,764 9,224 10,455 12,721 Other securities 67,358 66,105 65,745 39,190 38,464 Trading securities (3) 82,900 82,445 83,529 58,685 22,362 Total securities $ 1,263,715 $ 1,220,980 $ 1,200,698 $ 1,146,249 $ 1,033,402 Less allowance for credit losses 263 263 263 203 203 Net securities $ 1,263,452 $ 1,220,717 $ 1,200,435 $ 1,146,046 $ 1,033,199 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 952,032 $ 963,851 $ 921,160 $ 969,348 $ 956,445 Interest-bearing demand deposits 5,087,783 5,119,601 4,828,216 4,715,087 4,644,918 Time deposits 974,341 951,606 953,496 942,847 859,593 Brokered deposits 304,197 302,332 358,315 357,351 303,711 Total deposits $ 7,318,353 $ 7,337,390 $ 7,061,187 $ 6,984,633 $ 6,764,667 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 145,383 $ 145,383 $ 145,383 $ 145,383 $ 135,000 Overnight FHLB advances 80,000 - 140,000 230,000 350,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,350 2,050 1,800 2,750 1,600 Subordinated notes 233,701 233,595 233,489 233,383 233,276 Junior subordinated debentures 48,925 48,893 48,860 48,828 48,795 Total borrowings $ 509,359 $ 429,921 $ 569,532 $ 660,344 $ 768,671 (1) Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million and $243.2 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025. (3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 120,247 $ 116,673 $ 121,642 $ 125,420 $ 119,746 Interest expense 58,165 56,687 60,438 65,698 63,583 Net interest income 62,082 59,986 61,204 59,722 56,163 Provision for credit losses 4,043 4,234 5,149 3,484 5,496 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 58,039 $ 55,752 $ 56,055 $ 56,238 $ 50,667 Trust fees (1) $ 3,395 $ 3,686 $ 3,456 $ 3,270 $ 3,103 Investment advisory and management fees (1) 1,254 1,254 1,320 1,229 1,214 Deposit service fees 2,187 2,183 2,228 2,294 1,986 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 556 297 734 385 540 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 40 61 49 - 12 Capital markets revenue 9,869 6,516 20,552 16,290 17,758 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 998 524 797 814 2,964 Debit card fees 1,648 1,488 1,555 1,575 1,571 Correspondent banking fees 699 614 560 507 510 Loan related fee income 1,096 898 950 949 962 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities 230 (1,007 ) (1,781 ) (886 ) 51 Other 143 378 205 730 218 Total noninterest income $ 22,115 $ 16,892 $ 30,625 $ 27,157 $ 30,889 Salaries and employee benefits $ 28,474 $ 27,364 $ 33,610 $ 31,637 $ 31,079 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,837 6,455 6,354 6,168 6,377 Professional and data processing fees 6,089 5,144 5,480 4,457 4,823 Restructuring expense - - - 1,954 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,960 1,970 1,934 1,711 1,854 Loan/lease expense 407 381 513 587 151 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 50 (9 ) 23 (42 ) 28 Advertising and marketing 1,746 1,613 1,886 2,124 1,565 Communication and data connectivity 274 290 345 333 318 Supplies 252 207 252 278 259 Bank service charges 720 596 635 603 622 Correspondent banking expense 314 329 328 325 363 Intangibles amortization 661 661 691 690 690 Goodwill impairment - - - 431 - Payment card processing 547 594 516 785 706 Trust expense 413 357 381 395 379 Other 839 587 551 1,129 674 Total noninterest expense $ 49,583 $ 46,539 $ 53,499 $ 53,565 $ 49,888 Net income before income taxes $ 30,571 $ 26,105 $ 33,181 $ 29,830 $ 31,668 Federal and state income tax expense 1,552 308 2,956 2,045 2,554 Net income $ 29,019 $ 25,797 $ 30,225 $ 27,785 $ 29,114 Basic EPS $ 1.71 $ 1.53 $ 1.80 $ 1.65 $ 1.73 Diluted EPS $ 1.71 $ 1.52 $ 1.77 $ 1.64 $ 1.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,928,542 16,900,785 16,871,652 16,846,200 16,814,814 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,006,282 17,013,992 17,024,481 16,982,400 16,921,854 (1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 236,920 $ 234,795 Interest expense 114,852 123,933 Net interest income 122,068 110,862 Provision for credit losses 8,277 8,465 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 113,791 $ 102,397 Trust fees $ 7,081 $ 6,302 Investment advisory and management fees 2,508 2,315 Deposit service fees 4,370 4,008 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 853 922 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 101 36 Capital markets revenue 16,385 34,215 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,522 3,832 Debit card fees 3,136 3,037 Correspondent banking fees 1,313 1,022 Loan related fee income 1,994 1,798 Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities (777 ) (112 ) Other 521 372 Total noninterest income $ 39,007 $ 57,747 Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,838 $ 62,939 Occupancy and equipment expense 13,292 12,891 Professional and data processing fees 11,233 9,436 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 3,930 3,799 Loan/lease expense 788 529 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 41 (2 ) Advertising and marketing 3,359 3,048 Communication and data connectivity 564 719 Supplies 459 534 Bank service charges 1,316 1,190 Correspondent banking expense 643 668 Intangibles amortization 1,322 1,380 Payment card processing 1,141 1,352 Trust expense 770 804 Other 1,426 1,291 Total noninterest expense $ 96,122 $ 100,578 Net income before income taxes $ 56,676 $ 59,566 Federal and state income tax expense 1,860 3,726 Net income $ 54,816 $ 55,840 Basic EPS $ 3.24 $ 3.32 Diluted EPS $ 3.22 $ 3.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,914,663 16,799,081 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,010,136 16,916,264





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,934,698 16,920,363 16,882,045 16,861,108 16,824,985 Book value per common share (1) $ 62.04 $ 60.44 $ 59.08 $ 57.92 $ 55.65 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 53.28 $ 51.64 $ 50.21 $ 49.00 $ 46.65 Closing stock price $ 67.90 $ 71.32 $ 80.64 $ 74.03 $ 60.00 Market capitalization $ 1,149,866 $ 1,206,760 $ 1,361,368 $ 1,248,228 $ 1,009,499 Market price / book value 109.45 % 117.99 % 136.49 % 127.81 % 107.82 % Market price / tangible book value 127.45 % 138.11 % 160.59 % 151.07 % 128.62 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.69 $ 6.71 $ 6.77 $ 6.93 $ 6.78 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.15 x 10.63 x 11.91 x 10.68 x 8.85 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.92 % 9.70 % 9.55 % 9.24 % 9.00 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 $ 976,620 $ 936,319 $ 907,342 Net income 29,019 25,797 30,225 27,785 29,114 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,671 ) 404 (9,628 ) 12,057 (368 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,016 ) (1,015 ) (1,013 ) (1,012 ) (1,008 ) Other (5) 1,475 174 1,183 1,471 1,239 Ending balance $ 1,050,554 $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 $ 976,620 $ 936,319 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.26 % 14.18 % 14.10 % 13.87 % 14.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.96 % 10.81 % 10.57 % 10.33 % 10.49 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.22 % 11.06 % 10.73 % 10.50 % 10.40 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.43 % 10.27 % 10.03 % 9.79 % 9.92 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.27 % 1.14 % 1.34 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.30 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.15 % 10.14 % 12.15 % 11.55 % 12.63 % 10.65 % 12.32 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 2.95 % 2.95 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.95 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.46 % 3.42 % 3.43 % 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.45 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.89 % 60.54 % 58.26 % 61.65 % 57.31 % 59.68 % 59.65 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 74.91 % 74.53 % 75.14 % 73.30 % 74.48 % 74.91 % 74.48 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 94.61 % 92.96 % 96.05 % 95.38 % 97.69 % 94.61 % 97.69 % Effective tax rate 5.08 % 1.18 % 8.91 % 6.86 % 8.06 % 3.28 % 6.26 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 1,001 972 980 976 988 1,001 988 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 9,155,473 $ 9,015,439 $ 9,050,280 $ 8,968,653 $ 8,776,002 $ 9,085,843 $ 8,663,429 Loans/leases 6,881,731 6,790,312 6,839,153 6,840,527 6,779,075 6,836,274 6,688,844 Deposits 7,218,540 7,146,286 7,109,567 6,858,196 6,687,188 7,182,612 6,641,324 Total stockholders' equity 1,041,428 1,017,487 995,012 962,302 921,986 1,029,524 912,679 (1 ) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2 ) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3 ) LTM : Last twelve months. (4 ) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5 ) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6 ) (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7 ) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8 ) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9 ) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 14,285 $ 159 4.40 % $ 9,009 $ 99 4.40 % $ 13,065 $ 183 5.54 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 151,898 1,634 4.31 % 166,897 1,804 4.38 % 80,998 1,139 5.66 % Investment securities - taxable 401,657 4,805 4.79 % 400,779 4,588 4.59 % 377,747 4,286 4.53 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 893,753 12,872 5.76 % 843,476 11,722 5.57 % 704,761 9,462 5.37 % Restricted investment securities 34,037 622 7.23 % 30,562 534 6.99 % 43,398 869 7.92 % Loans (1) 6,881,731 110,245 6.43 % 6,790,312 107,439 6.42 % 6,779,075 112,719 6.69 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,377,361 $ 130,337 6.24 % $ 8,241,035 $ 126,186 6.20 % $ 7,999,044 $ 128,658 6.46 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,080,367 $ 38,604 3.05 % $ 5,005,853 $ 37,698 3.05 % $ 4,649,625 $ 40,924 3.54 % Time deposits 1,193,035 12,409 4.17 % 1,204,593 12,690 4.27 % 1,091,870 12,128 4.47 % Short-term borrowings 1,420 15 4.23 % 1,839 18 3.97 % 1,622 21 5.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 250,603 2,853 4.50 % 177,883 1,996 4.49 % 464,231 6,238 5.32 % Subordinated debentures 233,631 3,599 6.16 % 233,525 3,601 6.17 % 233,207 3,582 6.14 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,904 685 5.54 % 48,871 684 5.60 % 48,774 688 5.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,807,960 $ 58,165 3.42 % $ 6,672,564 $ 56,687 3.44 % $ 6,489,329 $ 63,581 3.93 % Net interest income (1) $ 72,172 $ 69,499 $ 65,077 Net interest margin (2) 2.97 % 2.95 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.46 % 3.42 % 3.27 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.26 % Cost of funds (4) 3.01 % 3.02 % 3.43 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 11,662 $ 258 4.40 % $ 16,510 $ 452 5.41 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 159,356 3,438 4.35 % 86,277 2,339 5.45 % Investment securities - taxable 401,220 9,393 4.69 % 375,644 8,546 4.54 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 868,754 24,594 5.67 % 695,365 18,813 5.41 % Restricted investment securities 32,309 1,156 7.12 % 40,742 1,543 7.49 % Loans (1) 6,836,274 217,684 6.42 % 6,688,844 220,392 6.63 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,309,575 $ 256,523 6.22 % $ 7,903,382 $ 252,085 6.41 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,041,914 $ 76,302 3.05 % $ 4,589,479 $ 80,027 3.51 % Time deposits 1,198,782 25,098 4.22 % 1,099,746 24,473 4.48 % Short-term borrowings 1,629 33 4.05 % 1,688 44 5.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 214,444 4,849 4.50 % 409,725 10,977 5.30 % Subordinated debentures 233,579 7,201 6.17 % 233,154 7,062 6.06 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,888 1,369 5.57 % 48,758 1,381 5.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,739,236 $ 114,852 3.43 % $ 6,382,550 $ 123,964 3.90 % Net interest income (1) $ 141,671 $ 128,121 Net interest margin (2) 2.95 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.45 % 3.26 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.44 % 3.24 % Cost of funds (4) 3.01 % 3.39 % (1 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (2 ) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3 ) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4 ) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 90,354 $ 89,841 $ 86,321 $ 87,706 $ 84,470 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS - - 93 (1,812 ) 498 Credit loss expense 4,667 4,743 6,832 3,828 4,343 Loans/leases charged off (6,490 ) (4,944 ) (4,787 ) (3,871 ) (1,751 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 201 714 1,382 470 146 Ending balance $ 88,732 $ 90,354 $ 89,841 $ 86,321 $ 87,706 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 42,482 $ 47,259 $ 40,080 $ 33,480 $ 33,546 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 7 356 4,270 1,298 87 Total nonperforming loans/leases 42,489 47,615 44,350 34,778 33,633 Other real estate owned 62 402 661 369 369 Other repossessed assets 113 122 543 542 512 Total nonperforming assets $ 42,664 $ 48,139 $ 45,554 $ 35,689 $ 34,514 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.39 % 0.39 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.33 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 208.84 % 189.76 % 202.57 % 248.21 % 260.77 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) Special mention $ 68,621 $ 55,327 $ 73,636 $ 80,121 $ 85,096 Substandard (2) 81,040 85,033 84,930 70,022 80,345 Doubtful (2) - - - - - Total Criticized loans (3) $ 149,661 $ 140,360 $ 158,566 $ 150,143 $ 165,441 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2) 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.03 % 1.17 % Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 2.16 % 2.06 % 2.34 % 2.20 % 2.41 % (1 ) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.

(2 ) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.

(3 ) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,662,450 $ 2,777,634 $ 2,559,049 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 242,722 276,096 359,012 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,664,293 2,617,143 2,428,267 Community State Bank 1,605,966 1,583,646 1,531,109 Guaranty Bank 2,365,944 2,331,944 2,369,754 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,309,942 $ 2,397,047 $ 2,100,520 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,884,370 1,883,952 1,721,564 Community State Bank 1,272,296 1,238,307 1,188,551 Guaranty Bank 1,866,749 1,840,774 1,791,448 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,032,168 $ 2,041,181 $ 2,107,605 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 250,019 284,983 363,897 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,852,316 1,790,065 1,736,438 Community State Bank 1,206,735 1,197,005 1,162,686 Guaranty Bank 1,833,706 1,794,915 1,847,658 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 88 % 85 % 100 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 98 % 95 % 101 % Community State Bank 95 % 97 % 98 % Guaranty Bank 98 % 98 % 103 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 76 % 73 % 82 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 68 % 72 % Community State Bank 75 % 76 % 76 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 77 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.32 % 1.44 % 1.43 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 4.26 % 4.37 % 3.86 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Community State Bank 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % Guaranty Bank 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.13 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.24 % 1.31 % 0.88 % 1.28 % 0.84 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.36 % 2.14 % 2.94 % 2.25 % 3.01 % Community State Bank 1.31 % 1.07 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.25 % Guaranty Bank 0.85 % 0.72 % 1.42 % 0.79 % 1.15 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.45 % 3.45 % 3.39 % 3.45 % 3.35 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.99 % 4.00 % 3.75 % 4.00 % 3.76 % Community State Bank 3.87 % 3.78 % 3.72 % 3.83 % 3.74 % Guaranty Bank (3) 3.11 % 3.05 % 2.99 % 3.08 % 2.99 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Community State Bank $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) Guaranty Bank 118 218 301 336 697 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4) (33 ) (33 ) (32 ) (66 ) (64 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.

(2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.

(3 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (4 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,050,554 $ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 $ 976,620 $ 936,319 Less: Intangible assets 148,333 148,995 149,657 150,347 151,468 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 902,221 $ 873,752 $ 847,730 $ 826,273 $ 784,851 Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,242,331 $ 9,152,779 $ 9,026,030 $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 Less: Intangible assets 148,333 148,995 149,657 150,347 151,468 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,093,998 $ 9,003,784 $ 8,876,373 $ 8,938,218 $ 8,720,523 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.92 % 9.70 % 9.55 % 9.24 % 9.00 % (1 ) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





