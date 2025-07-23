Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

Net Income of $22.0 million, EPS of $0.25

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $22.4 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.0 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Commenting on the second quarter’s performance, Mr. Perrault stated, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter of the year led by growth in our C&I portfolio and deposits. Our dedicated team of bankers continue to provide exceptional service to the communities we serve. As a result of these efforts, our net interest margin expanded again this quarter despite intentional contraction in our commercial real estate portfolio."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $11.6 billion, representing an increase of $48.9 million from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a reduction of loans and leases. Total assets decreased $66.5 million from June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, total loans and leases were $9.6 billion, representing a decrease of $60.3 million from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $138.8 million from June 30, 2024.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2025 decreased $15.7 million to $866.7 million from $882.4 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $10.3 million from $856.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 increased $149.2 million to $506.7 million from $357.5 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $163.6 million from $343.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 11.9 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 10.3 percent as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased $49.8 million to $9.0 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase of $58.3 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $8.5 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $224.2 million from $8.7 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase of $391.2 million in customer deposits partially offset by a decline of $167.0 million in brokered deposits.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2025 remained flat at $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2025, and decreased $274.4 million from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.84 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025, and 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.82 percent at June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025, and 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.17 from $11.03 at March 31, 2025 to $11.20 at June 30, 2025, and increased $0.67 from $10.53 at June 30, 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $88.7 million during the second quarter of 2025 from $85.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.32 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.22 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $0.3 million to $6.0 million from $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in provision was driven by a combination of continued stress in the Boston office sector as well as additional specific reserves on two large Eastern Funding credits.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The $5.1 million in net charge-offs was driven by two commercial real estate loans that were sold during the quarter resulting in a combined $3.5 million in net charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 21 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 from 31 basis points for the first quarter of 2025.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.29 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.25 percent at June 30, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.65 percent at June 30, 2025, flat compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $0.8 million to $62.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $63.1 million at March 31, 2025, driven by the sale of two commercial real estate loans. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.55 percent at June 30, 2025, a decrease from 0.56 percent at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets decreased $0.4 million to $63.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $64.0 million at March 31, 2025.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.9 million to $58.1 million from $60.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense related to the previously announced proposed merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Berkshire"), and $0.4 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in advertising and marketing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.6 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 24.4 percent and 24.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.77 percent during the second quarter 2025 from 0.66 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 7.04 percent during the second quarter of 2025 from 6.19 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) increased to 8.85 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 7.82 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
 (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:              
Net interest income$88,685  $85,830  $84,988  $83,008  $80,001 
Provision for credit losses on loans6,997  5,974  4,141  4,832  5,607 
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments3  12  (104)  (172)  (39) 
Non-interest income5,970  5,660  6,587  6,348  6,396 
Non-interest expense58,061  60,022  63,719  57,948  59,184 
Income before provision for income taxes29,594  25,482  23,819  26,748  21,645 
Net income22,026  19,100  17,536  20,142  16,372 
               
Performance Ratios:              
Net interest margin (1)3.32% 3.22% 3.12% 3.07% 3.00%
Interest-rate spread (1)2.57% 2.38% 2.35% 2.26% 2.14%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.77% 0.66% 0.61% 0.70% 0.57%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)0.79% 0.68% 0.62% 0.72% 0.59%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)7.04% 6.19% 5.69% 6.63% 5.49%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)8.85% 7.82% 7.21% 8.44% 7.04%
Efficiency ratio (2)61.34% 65.60% 69.58% 64.85% 68.50%
               
Per Common Share Data:              
Net income — Basic$0.25  $0.21  $0.20  $0.23  $0.18 
Net income — Diluted0.25  0.21  0.20  0.23  0.18 
Cash dividends declared0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135 
Book value per share (end of period)14.08  13.92  13.71  13.81  13.48 
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)11.20  11.03  10.81  10.89  10.53 
Stock price (end of period)10.55  10.90  11.80  10.09  8.35 
               
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets$11,568,745  $11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292 
Total loans and leases9,582,374  9,642,722  9,779,288  9,755,236  9,721,137 
Total deposits8,961,202  8,911,452  8,901,644  8,732,271  8,737,036 
Total stockholders’ equity1,254,171  1,240,182  1,221,939  1,230,362  1,198,480 
               
Asset Quality:              
Nonperforming assets$63,596  $64,021  $70,452  $72,821  $62,683 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets0.55% 0.56% 0.59% 0.62% 0.54%
Allowance for loan and lease losses$126,725  $124,145  $125,083  $127,316  $121,750 
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases1.32% 1.29% 1.28% 1.31% 1.25%
Net loan and lease charge-offs$5,127  $7,597  $7,252  $3,808  $8,387 
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)0.21% 0.31% 0.30% 0.16% 0.35%
               
Capital Ratios:              
Stockholders’ equity to total assets10.84% 10.77% 10.26% 10.54% 10.30%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)8.82% 8.73% 8.27% 8.50% 8.23%
               
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.              
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.              

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
      
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$87,386  $78,741  $64,673  $82,168  $60,067 
Short-term investments 419,362   278,805   478,997   325,721   283,017 
Total cash and cash equivalents 506,748   357,546   543,670   407,889   343,084 
Investment securities available-for-sale 866,684   882,353   895,034   855,391   856,439 
Total investment securities 866,684   882,353   895,034   855,391   856,439 
Allowance for investment security losses (97)  (94)  (82)  (186)  (359)
Net investment securities 866,587   882,259   894,952   855,205   856,080 
Loans and leases:     
Commercial real estate loans 5,485,546   5,580,982   5,716,114   5,779,290   5,782,111 
Commercial loans and leases 2,520,347   2,512,912   2,506,664   2,453,038   2,443,530 
Consumer loans 1,576,481   1,548,828   1,556,510   1,522,908   1,495,496 
Total loans and leases 9,582,374   9,642,722   9,779,288   9,755,236   9,721,137 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (126,725)  (124,145)  (125,083)  (127,316)  (121,750)
Net loans and leases 9,455,649   9,518,577   9,654,205   9,627,920   9,599,387 
Restricted equity securities 66,481   67,537   83,155   82,675   78,963 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 83,963   84,439   86,781   86,925   88,378 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 42,415   44,144   43,527   41,934   35,691 
Deferred tax asset 52,325   52,176   56,620   50,827   60,032 
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 14,600   16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,288   917   1,103   1,579   1,974 
Other assets 237,467   255,022   282,630   261,383   309,651 
Total assets$11,568,745  $11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Demand checking accounts$1,726,933  $1,664,629  $1,692,394  $1,681,858  $1,638,378 
NOW accounts 650,707   625,492   617,246   637,374   647,370 
Savings accounts 1,795,761   1,793,852   1,721,247   1,736,989   1,735,857 
Money market accounts 2,153,709   2,183,855   2,116,360   2,041,185   2,073,557 
Certificate of deposit accounts 1,877,661   1,878,665   1,885,444   1,819,353   1,718,414 
Brokered deposit accounts 756,431   764,959   868,953   815,512   923,460 
Total deposits 8,961,202   8,911,452   8,901,644   8,732,271   8,737,036 
Borrowed funds:     
Advances from the FHLB 934,669   957,848   1,355,926   1,345,003   1,265,079 
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,397   84,362   84,328   84,293   84,258 
Other borrowed funds 135,985   113,617   79,592   68,251   80,125 
Total borrowed funds 1,155,051   1,155,827   1,519,846   1,497,547   1,429,462 
Operating lease liabilities 43,528   45,330   44,785   43,266   37,102 
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 15,289   15,264   15,875   14,456   17,117 
Reserve for unfunded credits 4,586   5,296   5,981   6,859   11,400 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 134,918   146,518   195,256   151,960   204,695 
Total liabilities 10,314,574   10,279,687   10,683,387   10,446,359   10,436,812 
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970   970   970   970   970 
Additional paid-in capital 904,697   903,696   902,584   901,562   904,775 
Retained earnings 475,781   465,898   458,943   453,555   445,560 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (39,378)  (42,498)  (52,882)  (38,081)  (61,693)
Treasury stock, at cost;     
7,039,136, 7,037,610, 7,019,384, 7,015,843, and 7,373,009 shares, respectively (87,899)  (87,884)  (87,676)  (87,644)  (91,132)
Total stockholders' equity 1,254,171   1,240,182   1,221,939   1,230,362   1,198,480 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$11,568,745  $11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292 
      

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$143,933  $143,309  $147,436  $149,643  $145,585 
Debt securities 6,691   6,765   6,421   6,473   6,480 
Restricted equity securities 1,062   1,203   1,460   1,458   1,376 
Short-term investments 2,386   2,451   2,830   1,986   1,914 
Total interest and dividend income 154,072   153,728   158,147   159,560   155,355 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 52,682   53,478   56,562   59,796   59,721 
Borrowed funds 12,705   14,420   16,597   16,756   15,633 
Total interest expense 65,387   67,898   73,159   76,552   75,354 
Net interest income 88,685   85,830   84,988   83,008   80,001 
Provision for credit losses on loans 6,997   5,974   4,141   4,832   5,607 
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 3   12   (104)  (172)  (39)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 81,685   79,844   80,951   78,348   74,433 
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 2,472   2,361   2,297   2,353   3,001 
Loan fees 472   393   439   464   702 
Loan level derivative income (loss) (4)  70   1,115      106 
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 264   24   406   415   130 
Other 2,766   2,812   2,330   3,116   2,457 
Total non-interest income 5,970   5,660   6,587   6,348   6,396 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 35,147   35,853   37,202   35,130   34,762 
Occupancy 5,349   5,721   5,393   5,343   5,551 
Equipment and data processing 6,841   7,012   6,780   6,831   6,732 
Professional services 1,471   1,726   1,345   2,143   1,745 
FDIC insurance 1,880   2,037   2,017   2,118   2,025 
Advertising and marketing 1,371   868   1,303   859   1,504 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,431   1,430   1,701   1,668   1,669 
Merger and restructuring expense 439   971   3,378      823 
Other 4,132   4,404   4,600   3,856   4,373 
Total non-interest expense 58,061   60,022   63,719   57,948   59,184 
Income before provision for income taxes 29,594   25,482   23,819   26,748   21,645 
Provision for income taxes 7,568   6,382   6,283   6,606   5,273 
Net income$22,026  $19,100  $17,536  $20,142  $16,372 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.25  $0.21  $0.20  $0.23  $0.18 
Diluted$0.25  $0.21  $0.20  $0.23  $0.18 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 89,104,605   89,103,510   89,098,443   89,033,463   88,904,692 
Diluted 89,612,781   89,567,747   89,483,964   89,319,611   89,222,315 
Dividends paid per common share$0.135  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135 

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:  
Loans and leases$287,242  $290,850 
Debt securities 13,456   13,358 
Restricted equity securities 2,265   2,868 
Short-term investments 4,837   3,738 
Total interest and dividend income 307,800   310,814 
Interest expense:  
Deposits 106,160   116,605 
Borrowed funds 27,125   32,620 
Total interest expense 133,285   149,225 
Net interest income 174,515   161,589 
Provision for credit losses on loans 12,971   13,030 
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments 15   (83)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 161,529   148,642 
Non-interest income:  
Deposit Fees 4,833   5,898 
Loan Fees 865   1,491 
Loan level derivative income, net 66   543 
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 288   130 
Other 5,578   4,618 
Total non-interest income 11,630   12,680 
Non-interest expense:  
Compensation and employee benefits 71,000   71,391 
Occupancy 11,070   11,320 
Equipment and data processing 13,853   13,763 
Professional services 3,197   3,645 
FDIC insurance 3,917   3,909 
Advertising and marketing 2,239   3,078 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 2,861   3,377 
Merger and restructuring expense 1,410   823 
Other 8,536   8,892 
Total non-interest expense 118,083   120,198 
Income before provision for income taxes 55,076   41,124 
Provision for income taxes 13,950   10,087 
Net income$41,126  $31,037 
Earnings per common share:  
Basic$0.46  $0.35 
Diluted$0.46  $0.35 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: 
Basic 89,104,060   88,899,635 
Diluted 89,590,267   89,201,912 
Dividends paid per common share$0.270  $0.270 

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2025		   March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		 
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:     
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:     
Commercial real estate mortgage$987  $10,842  $11,525  $11,595  $11,659 
Multi-family mortgage 1,433   6,576   6,596   1,751    
Total commercial real estate loans 2,420   17,418   18,121   13,346   11,659 
      
Commercial 8,687   7,415   14,676   15,734   16,636 
Equipment financing 46,067   32,975   31,509   37,223   27,128 
Total commercial loans and leases 54,754   40,390   46,185   52,957   43,764 
      
Residential mortgage 3,572   3,962   3,999   3,862   4,495 
Home equity 1,561   1,333   1,043   1,076   790 
Other consumer 1   1   1   1   1 
Total consumer loans 5,134   5,296   5,043   4,939   5,286 
      
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 62,308   63,104   69,349   71,242   60,709 
      
Other real estate owned 700   700   700   780   780 
Other repossessed assets 588   217   403   799   1,194 
Total nonperforming assets$63,596  $64,021  $70,452  $72,821  $62,683 
      
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$24,899  $3,009  $811  $16,091  $4,994 
      
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.65%  0.65%  0.71%  0.73%  0.62%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.55%  0.56%  0.59%  0.62%  0.54%
      
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:   
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$124,145  $125,083  $127,316  $121,750  $120,124 
Charge-offs (5,601)  (9,073)  (8,414)  (4,183)  (8,823)
Recoveries 474   1,476   1,162   375   436 
Net charge-offs (5,127)  (7,597)  (7,252)  (3,808)  (8,387)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 7,707   6,659   5,019   9,374   10,013 
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$126,725  $124,145  $125,083  $127,316  $121,750 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.32%  1.29%  1.28%  1.31%  1.25%
      
NET CHARGE-OFFS:     
Commercial real estate loans$3,524  $  $  $  $3,819 
Commercial loans and leases 1,640   7,647   7,257   3,797   4,571 
Consumer loans (37)  (50)  (5)  11   (3)
Total net charge-offs$5,127  $7,597  $7,252  $3,808  $8,387 
      
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.21%  0.31%  0.30%  0.16%  0.35%
      
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.7 million), $(0.7 million), $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), and $(4.4 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.     

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024
 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                                   
Interest-earning assets:                                   
Investments:                                   
Debt securities (2)$874,212  $6,752   3.09% $888,913  $6,814   3.07% $846,469  $6,510   3.08%
Restricted equity securities (2) 65,724   1,062   6.46%  69,784   1,204   6.90%  71,696   1,375   7.67%
Short-term investments 215,982   2,386   4.42%  202,953   2,451   4.83%  143,800   1,914   5.33%
Total investments 1,155,918   10,200   3.53%  1,161,650   10,469   3.60%  1,061,965   9,799   3.69%
Loans and Leases:              
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,533,208   77,136   5.51%  5,651,390   77,243   5.47%  5,754,901   81,565   5.61%
Commercial loans (3) 1,286,908   20,757   6.38%  1,237,078   19,698   6.37%  1,069,154   17,672   6.54%
Equipment financing (3) 1,240,128   25,069   8.09%  1,281,425   25,965   8.11%  1,374,217   26,255   7.64%
Consumer loans (3) 1,556,254   21,437   5.51%  1,548,973   20,861   5.41%  1,488,587   20,291   5.46%
Total loans and leases 9,616,498   144,399   6.01%  9,718,866   143,767   5.92%  9,686,859   145,783   6.02%
Total interest-earning assets 10,772,416   154,599   5.74%  10,880,516   154,236   5.67%  10,748,824   155,582   5.79%
Non-interest-earning assets 630,518       662,814      704,570     
Total assets$11,402,934      $11,543,330     $11,453,394     
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Deposits:              
NOW accounts$637,786   1,034   0.65% $628,346   1,005   0.65% $659,351   1,111   0.68%
Savings accounts 1,780,838   10,692   2.41%  1,743,688   10,173   2.37%  1,731,388   11,874   2.76%
Money market accounts 2,189,373   13,990   2.56%  2,187,581   13,587   2.52%  2,026,780   15,520   3.08%
Certificates of deposit 1,879,749   18,437   3.93%  1,886,386   19,593   4.21%  1,699,510   18,717   4.43%
Brokered deposit accounts 748,205   8,529   4.57%  767,275   9,120   4.82%  958,146   12,499   5.25%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,235,951   52,682   2.92%  7,213,276   53,478   3.01%  7,075,175   59,721   3.39%
Borrowings              
Advances from the FHLB 904,399   10,422   4.56%  1,007,508   11,847   4.70%  1,049,609   12,894   4.86%
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,380   1,718   8.14%  84,345   1,701   8.07%  84,241   1,375   6.53%
Other borrowed funds 46,086   565   4.93%  71,462   872   4.95%  103,753   1,364   5.29%
Total borrowings 1,034,865   12,705   4.86%  1,163,315   14,420   4.96%  1,237,603   15,633   5.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,270,816   65,387   3.17%  8,376,591   67,898   3.29%  8,312,778   75,354   3.65%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:              
Demand checking accounts 1,654,594       1,680,527      1,646,869     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 225,469       251,011      300,362     
Total liabilities 10,150,879       10,308,129      10,260,009     
Stockholders’ equity 1,252,055       1,235,201      1,193,385     
Total liabilities and equity$11,402,934      $11,543,330     $11,453,394     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)   89,212   2.57%   86,338   2.38%   80,228   2.14%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income   527      508     227   
Net interest income  $88,685     $85,830    $80,001   
Net interest margin (5)     3.32%     3.22%     3.00%
               
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average Yield/
Cost
 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average Yield/
Cost      
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                       
Interest-earning assets:                       
Investments:                       
Debt securities (2)$881,522  $13,566   3.08% $869,848  $13,437   3.09%
Restricted equity securities (2) 67,743   2,266   6.69%  74,015   2,868   7.75%
Short-term investments 209,503   4,837   4.62%  137,284   3,738   5.45%
Total investments 1,158,768   20,669   3.57%  1,081,147   20,043   3.71%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,591,973   154,379   5.49%  5,758,318   162,614   5.59%
Commercial loans (3) 1,262,130   40,455   6.38%  1,047,810   35,179   6.64%
Equipment financing (3) 1,260,663   51,034   8.10%  1,374,322   53,150   7.73%
Consumer loans (3) 1,552,633   42,298   5.46%  1,485,702   40,269   5.43%
Total loans and leases 9,667,399   288,166   5.96%  9,666,152   291,212   6.03%
Total interest-earning assets 10,826,167   308,835   5.71%  10,747,299   311,255   5.79%
Non-interest-earning assets 646,577      684,343    
Total assets$11,472,744     $11,431,642    
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$633,092   2,039   0.65% $665,632   2,372   0.72%
Savings accounts 1,762,366   20,865   2.39%  1,712,804   23,226   2.73%
Money market accounts 2,188,482   27,577   2.54%  2,051,542   31,474   3.09%
Certificates of deposit 1,883,049   38,030   4.07%  1,661,814   35,389   4.28%
Brokered deposit accounts 757,687   17,649   4.70%  927,465   24,144   5.23%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,224,676   106,160   2.96%  7,019,257   116,605   3.34%
Borrowings         
Advances from the FHLB 955,669   22,269   4.63%  1,107,071   27,527   4.92%
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,363   3,419   8.11%  84,223   2,752   6.54%
Other borrowed funds 58,704   1,437   4.94%  98,406   2,341   4.78%
Total borrowings 1,098,736   27,125   4.91%  1,289,700   32,620   5.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,323,412   133,285   3.23%  8,308,957   149,225   3.61%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
    Demand checking accounts 1,667,489      1,635,690    
    Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 238,169      289,351    
Total liabilities 10,229,070      10,233,998    
Stockholders’ equity 1,243,674      1,197,644    
Total liabilities and equity$11,472,744     $11,431,642    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)   175,550   2.48%    162,030   2.18%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income   1,035      441  
Net interest income  $174,515     $161,589  
Net interest margin (5)     3.27%      3.03%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.

 

 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,		 At and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
        
Reported Pretax Income$29,594  $21,645  $55,076  $41,124 
Add:       
Merger and restructuring expense 439   823   1,410   823 
Operating Pretax Income$30,033  $22,468  $56,486  $41,947 
Effective tax rate 25.3%  24.4%  24.8%  24.5%
Provision for income taxes 7,590   5,473   14,008   10,289 
Operating earnings after tax$22,443  $16,995  $42,478  $31,658 
        
Operating earnings per common share:       
Basic$0.25  $0.19  $0.48  $0.36 
Diluted$0.25  $0.19  $0.47  $0.35 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:       
Basic 89,104,605   88,904,692   89,104,060   88,899,635 
Diluted 89,612,781   89,222,315   89,590,267   89,201,912 
        
Return on average assets * 0.77%  0.57%  0.72%  0.54%
Add:       
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.01%  0.02%  0.02%  0.01%
Operating return on average assets * 0.78%  0.59%  0.74%  0.55%
        
Return on average tangible assets * 0.79%  0.59%  0.73%  0.56%
Add:       
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.01%  0.02%  0.02%  0.01%
Operating return on average tangible assets * 0.80%  0.61%  0.75%  0.57%
        
        
Return on average stockholders' equity * 7.04%  5.49%  6.61%  5.18%
Add:       
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.10%  0.21%  0.17%  0.10%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 7.14%  5.70%  6.78%  5.28%
        
        
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 8.85%  7.04%  8.34%  6.65%
Add:       
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) * 0.13%  0.27%  0.21%  0.13%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 8.98%  7.31%  8.55%  6.78%
        
* Ratios at and for the three months and six months ended are annualized.       

 

 At and for the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
 (Dollars in Thousands)
         
Net income, as reported$22,026 $19,100  $17,536  $20,142  $16,372 
         
Average total assets$11,402,934 $11,543,330  $11,580,572  $11,451,338  $11,453,394 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 256,508  257,941   259,496   261,188   262,859 
Average tangible assets$11,146,426 $11,285,389  $11,321,076  $11,190,150  $11,190,535 
         
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.68 %  0.62 %  0.72 %  0.59 %
         
Average total stockholders’ equity$1,252,055 $1,235,201  $1,232,527  $1,216,037  $1,193,385 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 256,508  257,941   259,496   261,188   262,859 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$995,547 $977,260  $973,031  $954,849  $930,526 
         
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 8.85 % 7.82 %  7.21 %  8.44 %  7.04 %
         
Total stockholders’ equity$1,254,171 $1,240,182  $1,221,939  $1,230,362  $1,198,480 
Less:        
Goodwill 241,222  241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 14,600  16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830 
Tangible stockholders' equity$998,349 $982,930  $963,256  $969,978  $936,428 
         
Total assets$11,568,745 $11,519,869  $11,905,326  $11,676,721  $11,635,292 
Less:        
Goodwill 241,222  241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 14,600  16,030   17,461   19,162   20,830 
Tangible assets$11,312,923 $11,262,617  $11,646,643  $11,416,337  $11,373,240 
         
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.82 % 8.73 %  8.27 %  8.50 %  8.23 %
         
Tangible stockholders' equity$998,349 $982,930  $963,256  $969,978  $936,428 
         
Number of common shares issued 96,998,075  96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075 
Less:        
Treasury shares 7,039,136  7,037,610   7,019,384   7,015,843   7,373,009 
Unvested restricted shares 854,334  855,860   880,248   883,789   713,443 
Number of common shares outstanding 89,104,605  89,104,605   89,098,443   89,098,443   88,911,623 
         
Tangible book value per common share$ 11.20 $ 11.03  $ 10.81  $ 10.89  $ 10.53 

 

