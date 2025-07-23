Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Eagle reported a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share during the first quarter. The $71.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $111.9 million increase in provision expense. In the quarter, net interest income increased $2.1 million, noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $2.0 million.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the second quarter was $30.7 million compared to $28.4 million for the prior quarter reflecting expansion of the net interest margin.

"Our core profitability improvement this quarter, evident in the growth of pre-provision net revenue, expansion of core deposits, and reduced reliance on wholesale and brokered funding, reflects our disciplined execution of our strategic plan," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to work on building a stronger balance sheet that will contribute to long-term, sustainable performance."

Our second quarter reflects the execution of our previously communicated strategy to resolve challenged loans and address related valuation pressures in the office portfolio.

"This quarter's credit costs reflect decisive actions we are taking to address risk in our loan portfolio. While the charge is significant, it is aligned with our ongoing strategy and reflects our judgement to remediate credit exposures thoughtfully and deliberately. We view this quarter's loss as a necessary and measured outcome of our risk remediation strategy. The resulting impact of these decisions is difficult, yet represents necessary steps in our objective to drive long-term value creation for shareholders," added Ms. Riel.

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "This quarter, the credit loss reserve coverage rose to 2.38% of total loans, up 75 basis points from last quarter. This reserve build reflects our ongoing and continued proactive approach to address credit risk in our loan portfolio and our expectation that remediation activity will continue over the coming quarters. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital at 14.0% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeding 10%. We will continue to evaluate capital allocation decisions, in alignment with our objectives of maintaining long-term franchise value."

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.

Second Quarter of 2025 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.38% at quarter-end; up from 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets increased by $26.0 million to $228.9 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 2.16% of total assets, compared to 1.79% as of March 31, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $222.8 million, primarily driven by office and land properties, including a $33.6 million data center loan backed by office collateral and a $9.1 million life sciences office loan. Reductions of $182.8 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and restructuring activity.
  • Substandard and special mention loans totaled $875.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $774.9 million in the prior quarter.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter were 4.22% compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.37% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.28% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the paydown of average borrowings and reduced funding costs on money market accounts and other borrowings.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.18%, 11.18%, and 14.01%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits remained stable at quarter-end to $6.8 billion, representing 75.0% of deposits, compared to $6.9 billion, or 74.7% in the prior quarter.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.8 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 200%.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $67.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $65.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on savings and money market accounts, a reduction in average short-term borrowings, and the benefit of one additional day in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by lower yields on loans and a higher mix of time deposits. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates.
  • Provision for credit losses was $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher office-related reserves and expected exit strategies. Net charge-offs totaled $83.9 million, up from $11.2 million in the first quarter. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $1.8 million, driven primarily by higher unfunded commitments in our commercial and industrial portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.3 million.
  • Noninterest income was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $1.9 million loss on a trade executed to reposition the investment portfolio into higher-yielding assets.
  • Noninterest expense was $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $45.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the comparative quarter was primarily due to decreased legal, accounting, and professional fees.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $7.7 billion at June 30, 2025, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.

  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, down $157.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in brokered savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $852.3 million when compared to the prior year comparable period end of June 30, 2024.

  • Other short-term borrowings were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025, representing an 89.8% decrease from the prior quarter-end. The decline was driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings, funded by cash and core deposit growth.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 2.38% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.63% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.54% at quarter-end; as compared to 5.78% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $83.9 million for the quarter compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets were $228.9 million at June 30, 2025.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 2.16% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of five properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.5 million.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $34.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $83.0 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2025, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $59.8 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital. This was partially offset by an increase in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 were $39.03 and $39.03, down 4.8% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiqohzt3/
  • For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:

    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6d1c218e6b0143a6903a372200e40cc7
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through Thursday, August 7, 2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$125,223  $126,136  $137,616 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 11,436   11,912   12,405 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 14,760   15,803   19,568 
Interest on federal funds sold 24   27   142 
Total interest income 151,443   153,878   169,731 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 78,912   77,211   76,846 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 250   260   330 
Interest on other short-term borrowings 2,489   8,733   21,202 
Interest on long-term borrowings 2,016   2,025    
Total interest expense 83,667   88,229   98,378 
Net Interest Income 67,776   65,649   119,910 
Provision for Credit Losses 138,159   26,255   8,959 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments 1,759   (297)  608 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses (72,142)  39,691   110,343 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,771   1,743   1,653 
Gain on sale of loans       37 
Net gain on sale of investment securities (1,854)  4   3 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 5,161   4,282   709 
Other income 1,336   2,178   2,930 
Total noninterest income 6,414   8,207   5,332 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 21,940   21,968   21,770 
Premises and equipment expenses 3,019   3,203   2,894 
Marketing and advertising 1,144   1,371   1,662 
Data processing 4,293   3,978   3,495 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 1,550   3,122   2,705 
FDIC insurance 8,077   8,962   5,917 
Goodwill impairment       104,168 
Other expenses 3,447   2,847   3,880 
Total noninterest expense 43,470   45,451   146,491 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (109,198)  2,447   (79,373)
Income Tax Expense (39,423)  772   4,429 
Net (Loss) Income$(69,775) $1,675  $(83,802)
      
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$(2.30) $0.06  $(2.78)
Diluted$(2.30) $0.06  $(2.78)
            

        

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$14,005  $12,516  $10,803 
Federal funds sold 4,091   2,968   5,802 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 239,237   661,173   526,228 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,271,179, $1,330,077, and $1,584,435 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively) 1,170,489   1,214,237   1,420,618 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,229, $1,275, and $2,012 respectively (fair value of $799,136, $820,530, and $856,275 respectively) 896,855   924,473   982,955 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,613   51,467   54,274 
Loans held for sale 37,576   15,251   5,000 
Loans 7,721,664   7,943,306   8,001,739 
Less: allowance for credit losses (183,796)  (129,469)  (106,301)
Loans, net 7,537,868   7,813,837   7,895,438 
Premises and equipment, net 7,103   7,079   8,788 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,202   32,769   16,250 
Deferred income taxes 80,731   84,798   86,236 
Bank-owned life insurance 325,174   320,055   114,333 
Intangible assets, net 9   11   129 
Other real estate owned 2,459   2,459   773 
Other assets 223,919   174,268   174,396 
Total Assets 10,601,331   11,317,361   11,302,023 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand 1,532,132   1,607,826   1,693,955 
Interest-bearing transaction 895,604   926,722   1,123,980 
Savings and money market 3,267,630   3,558,919   3,165,314 
Time deposits 3,424,241   3,183,801   2,284,099 
Total deposits 9,119,607   9,277,268   8,267,348 
Customer repurchase agreements 23,442   32,357   39,220 
Other short-term borrowings 50,000   490,000   1,659,979 
Long-term borrowings 76,264   76,181    
Operating lease liabilities 37,297   38,484   20,016 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 4,925   3,166   6,653 
Other liabilities 104,729   155,014   139,348 
Total Liabilities 9,416,264   10,072,470   10,132,564 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,364,983, 30,368,843, and 30,180,482 respectively 300   300   297 
Additional paid-in capital 388,927   386,535   380,142 
Retained earnings 904,205   978,995   949,863 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108,365)  (120,939)  (160,843)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,185,067   1,244,891   1,169,459 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$10,601,331  $11,317,361  $11,302,023 
 



Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2025
 2025
 2024
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,207,51215% $1,178,34315% $1,238,26115%
PPP loans 164%  226% $407%
Income producing - commercial real estate 3,768,88448%  3,967,12449% $4,217,52553%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,365,90118%  1,403,66818% $1,263,71416%
Real estate mortgage - residential 45,9211%  48,8211% $61,3381%
Construction - commercial and residential 1,211,72816%  1,210,78815% $1,063,76413%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 69,5541%  83,4171% $99,5261%
Home equity 49,2241%  50,1211% $52,7731%
Other consumer 2,776%  798% $4,431%
Total loans$7,721,664100% $7,943,306100% $8,001,739100%


 Three Months Ended or As Of
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 2025
2025
2024
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming loans$226,420 $200,447 $98,169
Other real estate owned 2,459  2,459  773
Nonperforming assets$228,879 $202,906 $98,942
Net charge-offs$83,877 $11,230 $2,285
Special mention$173,311 $273,380 $307,906
Substandard$702,128 $501,565 $408,311
         


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,375,782 $14,749 4.30% $1,445,054 $15,803 4.44%
Loans held for sale(1) 15,418  284 7.39%  169   %
Loans(1) (2) 7,942,333  124,939 6.31%  7,933,695  126,136 6.45%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,233,206  6,491 2.11%  1,321,954  6,857 2.10%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 918,083  4,945 2.16%  933,880  5,055 2.20%
Federal funds sold 2,184  24 4.41%  5,410  27 2.02%
Total interest earning assets 11,487,006  151,432 5.29%  11,640,162  153,878 5.36%
Total noninterest earning assets 635,125      596,585    
Less: allowance for credit losses 133,036      118,557    
Total noninterest earning assets 502,089      478,028    
TOTAL ASSETS$11,989,095     $12,118,190    
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,489,056 $9,982 2.69% $1,368,609 $9,908 2.94%
Savings and money market 3,461,918  29,634 3.43%  3,682,217  32,389 3.57%
Time deposits 3,367,907  39,296 4.68%  2,951,111  34,914 4.80%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,318,881  78,912 3.80%  8,001,937  77,211 3.91%
Customer repurchase agreements 34,387  250 2.92%  36,572  260 2.88%
Derivative collateral liability 12,710  118 3.72%     %
Other short-term borrowings 245,291  2,360 3.86%  682,222  8,733 5.19%
Long-term borrowings 76,236  2,016 10.61%  76,146  2,025 10.79%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,687,505  83,656 3.86%  8,796,877  88,229 4.07%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,907,214      1,881,296    
Other liabilities 142,124      197,212    
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,049,338      2,078,508    
Shareholders' equity 1,252,252      1,242,805    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$11,989,095     $12,118,190    
Net interest income  $67,776     $65,649  
Net interest spread    1.43%     1.29%
Net interest margin    2.37%     2.28%
Cost of funds    3.17%     3.35%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,375,782 $14,749 4.30% $1,455,007 $19,568 5.41%
Loans held for sale(1) 15,418  284 7.39%  8,045  100 5.00%
Loans(1) (2) 7,942,333  124,939 6.31%  8,003,206  137,516 6.91%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,233,206  6,491 2.11%  1,478,856  7,048 1.92%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 918,083  4,945 2.16%  995,274  5,357 2.16%
Federal funds sold 2,184  24 4.41%  13,058  142 4.37%
Total interest earning assets 11,487,006  151,432 5.29%  11,953,446  169,731 5.71%
Total noninterest earning assets 635,125      510,725    
Less: allowance for credit losses 133,036      102,671    
Total noninterest earning assets 502,089      408,054    
TOTAL ASSETS$11,989,095     $12,361,500    
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,489,056 $9,982 2.69% $1,636,795 $16,100 3.96%
Savings and money market 3,461,918  29,634 3.43%  3,321,001  33,451 4.05%
Time deposits 3,367,907  39,296 4.68%  2,215,693  27,295 4.95%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,318,881  78,912 3.80%  7,173,489  76,846 4.31%
Customer repurchase agreements 34,387  250 2.92%  38,599  330 3.44%
Derivative collateral liability 12,710  118 3.72%     %
Other short-term borrowings 245,291  2,360 3.86%  1,682,684  21,202 5.07%
Long-term borrowings 76,236  2,016 10.61%     %
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,687,505  83,656 3.86%  8,894,772  98,378 4.45%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,907,214      2,051,777    
Other liabilities 142,124      151,324    
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,049,338      2,203,101    
Shareholders' equity 1,252,252      1,263,627    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$11,989,095     $12,361,500    
Net interest income  $67,776     $71,353  
Net interest spread    1.43%     1.26%
Net interest margin    2.37%     2.40%
Cost of funds    3.17%     3.61%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023
Income Statements:                
Total interest income $151,443  $153,878  $168,417  $173,813  $169,731  $175,602  $167,421  $161,149 
Total interest expense  83,667   88,229   97,623   101,970   98,378   100,904   94,429   90,430 
Net interest income  67,776   65,649   70,794   71,843   71,353   74,698   72,992   70,719 
Provision for credit losses  138,159   26,255   12,132   10,094   8,959   35,175   14,490   5,644 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments  1,759   (297)  (1,598)  (1,593)  608   456   (594)  (839)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  (72,142)  39,691   60,260   63,342   61,786   39,067   59,096   65,914 
Noninterest income before investment gain  8,268   8,203   4,063   6,948   5,329   3,585   2,891   6,342 
Net gain on sale of investment securities  (1,854)  4   4   3   3   4   3   5 
Total noninterest income  6,414   8,207   4,067   6,951   5,332   3,589   2,894   6,347 
Salaries and employee benefits  21,940   21,968   22,597   21,675   21,770   21,726   18,416   21,549 
Premises and equipment expenses  3,019   3,203   2,635   2,794   2,894   3,059   2,967   3,095 
Marketing and advertising  1,144   1,371   1,340   1,588   1,662   859   1,071   768 
Goodwill impairment              104,168          
Other expenses  17,367   18,909   17,960   17,557   15,997   14,353   14,644   12,221 
Total noninterest expense  43,470   45,451   44,532   43,614   146,491   39,997   37,098   37,633 
(Loss) income before income tax expense  (109,198)  2,447   19,795   26,679   (79,373)  2,659   24,892   34,628 
Income tax expense  (39,423)  772   4,505   4,864   4,429   2,997   4,667   7,245 
Net (loss) income  (69,775)  1,675   15,290   21,815   (83,802)  (338)  20,225   27,383 
Per Share Data:                
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic $(2.30) $0.06  $0.51  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.68  $0.91 
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $(2.30) $0.06  $0.50  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.67  $0.91 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic  30,373,167   30,275,001   30,199,433   30,173,852   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,925,557   29,910,218 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted  30,510,847   30,404,262   30,321,644   30,241,699   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,966,962   29,944,692 
Actual shares outstanding at period end  30,364,983   30,368,843   30,202,003   30,173,200   30,180,482   30,185,732   29,925,612   29,917,982 
Book value per common share at period end $39.03  $40.99  $40.60  $40.61  $38.75  $41.72  $42.58  $40.64 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1) $39.03  $40.99  $40.59  $40.61  $38.74  $38.26  $39.08  $37.12 
Dividend per common share $0.165  $0.165  $  $0.165  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):                
Return on average assets (2.33)%  0.06%  0.48%  0.70% (2.73)% (0.01)%  0.65%  0.91%
Return on average common equity (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (26.67)% (0.11)%  6.48%  8.80%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (28.96)% (0.11)%  7.08%  9.61%
Net interest margin  2.37%  2.28%  2.29%  2.37%  2.40%  2.43%  2.45%  2.43%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2)  58.60%  61.50%  59.50%  55.40%  191.00%  51.10%  48.90%  48.83%
Other Ratios:                
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)  2.38%  1.63%  1.44%  1.40%  1.33%  1.25%  1.08%  1.05%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans  81.17%  64.59%  54.81%  83.25%  110.06%  108.76%  131.16%  118.78%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  2.16%  1.79%  1.90%  1.22%  0.88%  0.79%  0.57%  0.64%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3)  4.22%  0.57%  0.48%  0.26%  0.11%  1.07%  0.60%  0.02%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)  10.63%  11.11%  10.74%  10.77%  10.58%  10.26%  10.73%  10.96%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)  15.27%  15.86%  15.86%  15.51%  15.07%  14.87%  14.79%  14.54%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)  14.01%  14.61%  14.63%  14.30%  13.92%  13.80%  13.90%  13.68%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)  11.18%  11.00%  11.02%  10.86%  10.35%  10.03%  10.12%  10.04%
Average Balances (in thousands):                
Total assets $11,989,095  $12,118,190  $12,575,722  $12,360,899  $12,361,500  $12,784,470  $12,283,303  $11,942,905 
Total earning assets $11,487,006  $11,640,162  $12,303,940  $12,072,891  $11,953,446  $12,365,497  $11,837,722  $11,532,186 
Total loans(2) $7,942,333  $7,933,695  $7,971,907  $8,026,524  $8,003,206  $7,988,941  $7,963,074  $7,795,144 
Total deposits $10,226,095  $9,883,233  $10,056,463  $9,344,414  $9,225,266  $9,501,661  $9,471,369  $8,946,641 
Total borrowings $355,914  $794,940  $1,118,276  $1,654,736  $1,721,283  $1,832,947  $1,401,917  $1,646,179 
Total shareholders' equity $1,252,252  $1,242,805  $1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,238,763  $1,235,162 


(1)A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)Excludes loans held for sale.
  


GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 2025
2025
2024
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,185,067  $1,244,891  $1,169,459 
Less: Intangible assets (9)  (11)  (129)
Tangible common equity$1,185,058  $1,244,880  $1,169,330 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$10,601,331  $11,317,361  $11,302,023 
Less: Intangible assets (9)  (11)  (129)
Tangible assets$10,601,322  $11,317,350  $11,301,894 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 11.18%  11.00%  10.35%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$39.03  $40.99  $38.75 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$  $  $(0.01)
Tangible book value per common share$39.03  $40.99  $38.74 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,364,983   30,368,843   30,180,482 
            


  Three Months Ended
  June 30,March 31,June 30,
   2025
 2025
 2024 
Average tangible common equity      
Average common shareholders' equity $1,252,252  $1,242,805  $1,263,627 
Less: Average intangible assets  (11)  (14)  (99,827)
Average tangible common equity $1,252,241  $1,242,791  $1,163,800 
       
Return on average tangible common equity      
Net (loss) income $(69,775) $1,675  $(83,802)
Return on average tangible common equity (22.35)%  0.55% (28.96)%
       
Net (loss) income $(69,775) $1,675  $(83,802)
Add back of goodwill impairment        104,168 
Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) $(69,775) $1,675  $20,366 
Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (22.35)%  0.55%  7.04%
       
Efficiency ratio      
Net interest income $67,776  $65,649  $71,353 
Noninterest income  6,414   8,207   5,332 
Operating revenue $74,190  $73,856  $76,685 
Noninterest expense $43,470  $45,451  $146,491 
Add back of goodwill impairment       (104,168)
Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)  43,470   45,451   42,323 
       
Efficiency ratio  58.59%  61.54%  191.03%
Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  58.59%  61.54%  55.19%
       
Pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $67,776  $65,649  $71,353 
Noninterest income  6,414   8,207   5,332 
Less: Noninterest expense  (43,470)  (45,451)  (146,491)
Pre-provision net revenue $30,720  $28,405  $(69,806)
       
Pre-provision net revenue $30,720  $28,405  $(69,806)
Add back of goodwill impairment $  $  $104,168 
Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) $30,720  $28,405  $34,362 
       

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

  June 30,March 31,June 30,
   2025
 2025
 2024 
Net (loss) income $(69,775) $1,675 $(83,802)
Add back of goodwill impairment       104,168 
Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) $(69,775) $1,675 $20,366 
       
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)4 $(2.30) $0.06 $(2.78)
Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)       3.45 
Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP) $(2.30) $0.06 $0.67 
       

Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.

______________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
4 For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.


EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796


