Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:

  • Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion
  • Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%
  • 14.0% increase in revenue and 6.3% increase in noninterest expenses generated 29.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue1
  • Provision expense for credit losses of $23.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, driven by moderating credit trends, loan growth, and the current macroeconomic environment

“Live Oak Bank delivered an outstanding quarter in Q2, driven by excellent growth, healthy revenue, and lower provision expense,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We remain focused on supporting our nation’s entrepreneurs as they continue to navigate a backdrop of uncertainty while also providing the service, technology and financial guidance they need to succeed.”

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 25229. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228
International: +1 646.564.2877
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

(1)See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
  

Second Quarter 2025 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Increase (Decrease)  
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 Dollars Percent 2Q 2024
Total revenue(1)$143,747  $126,113  $17,634 14.0% $125,479 
Total noninterest expense 89,293   84,017   5,276 6.3   77,656 
Income before taxes 31,202   13,132   18,070 137.6   36,058 
Effective tax rate 25.0%  26.4% n/a n/a  25.2%
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.$23,428  $9,717  $13,711 141.1% $26,963 
Diluted earnings per share 0.51   0.21   0.30 142.9   0.59 
Loan and lease production:         
Loans and leases originated$1,526,592  $1,396,223  $130,369 9.3% $1,171,141 
% Fully funded 39.7%  46.0% n/a n/a  38.2%
Total loans and leases:$11,364,846  $11,061,866  $302,980 2.7% $9,535,766 
Total assets: 13,831,208   13,595,704   235,504 1.7   11,868,570 
Total deposits: 12,594,790   12,395,945   198,845 1.6   10,707,031 


(1)Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
  

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 2Q 2025 Change vs.
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2025 2Q 2024
Interest income          % %
Loans and fees on loans$204,513  $195,616  $194,821  $192,170  $181,840  4.5  12.5 
Investment securities, taxable 11,648   11,089   10,490   9,750   9,219  5.0  26.3 
Other interest earning assets 8,123   6,400   7,257   7,016   7,389  26.9  9.9 
Total interest income 224,284   213,105   212,568   208,936   198,448  5.2  13.0 
Interest expense             
Deposits 113,380   110,888   113,357   110,174   105,358  2.2  7.6 
Borrowings 1,683   1,685   1,737   1,762   1,770  (0.1) (4.9)
Total interest expense 115,063   112,573   115,094   111,936   107,128  2.2  7.4 
Net interest income 109,221   100,532   97,474   97,000   91,320  8.6  19.6 
Provision for credit losses 23,252   28,964   33,581   34,502   11,765  (19.7) 97.6 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,969   71,568   63,893   62,498   79,555  20.1  8.1 
Noninterest income             
Loan servicing revenue 8,565   8,298   8,524   8,040   7,347  3.2  16.6 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (3,057)  (4,728)  (2,326)  (4,207)  (2,878) 35.3  (6.2)
Net gains on sales of loans 21,641   18,648   18,356   16,646   14,395  16.0  50.3 
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,082   (1,034)  195   2,255   172  204.6  529.1 
Equity method investments (loss) income (2,716)  (2,239)  (2,739)  (1,393)  (1,767) (21.3) (53.7)
Equity security investments gains, net 1,004   20   12   909   161  4,920.0  523.6 
Lease income 3,103   2,573   2,456   2,424   2,423  20.6  28.1 
Management fee income          1,116   3,271    (100.0)
Other noninterest income 4,904   4,043   6,115   7,142   11,035  21.3  (55.6)
Total noninterest income 34,526   25,581   30,593   32,932   34,159  35.0  1.1 
Noninterest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits 49,137   48,008   45,214   44,524   46,255  2.4  6.2 
Travel expense 2,576   2,795   2,628   2,344   2,328  (7.8) 10.7 
Professional services expense 2,874   3,024   2,797   3,287   3,061  (5.0) (6.1)
Advertising and marketing expense 4,420   3,665   1,979   2,473   3,004  20.6  47.1 
Occupancy expense 2,369   2,737   2,558   2,807   2,388  (13.4) (0.8)
Technology expense 10,066   9,251   9,406   9,081   7,996  8.8  25.9 
Equipment expense 3,685   3,745   3,769   3,472   3,511  (1.6) 5.0 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,190   4,585   4,812   4,872   3,659  (8.6) 14.5 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 270      1,172   115   170  100.0  58.8 
FDIC insurance 3,545   3,551   3,053   1,933   2,649  (0.2) 33.8 
Other expense 6,161   2,656   3,869   2,681   2,635  132.0  133.8 
Total noninterest expense 89,293   84,017   81,257   77,589   77,656  6.3  15.0 
Income before taxes 31,202   13,132   13,229   17,841   36,058  137.6  (13.5)
Income tax expense 7,815   3,464   3,386   4,816   9,095  125.6  (14.1)
Net income 23,387   9,668   9,843   13,025   26,963  141.9  (13.3)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 41   49   57        (16.3) 100.0 
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.$23,428  $9,717  $9,900  $13,025  $26,963  141.1  (13.1)
Earnings per share             
Basic$0.51  $0.21  $0.22  $0.28  $0.60  142.9  (15.0)
Diluted$0.51  $0.21  $0.22  $0.28  $0.59  142.9  (13.6)
Weighted average shares outstanding             
Basic 45,634,741   45,377,965   45,224,470   45,073,482   44,974,942     
Diluted 45,795,608   45,754,499   46,157,979   45,953,947   45,525,082     
                        

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of the quarter ended 2Q 2025 Change vs.
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2025 2Q 2024
Assets          % %
Cash and due from banks$662,755  $744,263  $608,800  $666,585  $615,449  (11.0) 7.7 
Certificates of deposit with other banks 250   250   250   250   250     
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,325,206   1,312,680   1,248,203   1,233,466   1,151,195  1.0  15.1 
Loans held for sale 350,791   367,955   346,002   359,977   363,632  (4.7) (3.5)
Loans and leases held for investment(1) 11,014,055   10,693,911   10,233,374   9,831,891   9,172,134  3.0  20.1 
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (182,231)  (190,184)  (167,516)  (168,737)  (137,867) 4.2  (32.2)
Net loans and leases 10,831,824   10,503,727   10,065,858   9,663,154   9,034,267  3.1  19.9 
Premises and equipment, net 246,493   259,113   264,059   267,032   267,864  (4.9) (8.0)
Foreclosed assets 6,318   2,108   1,944   8,015   8,015  199.7  (21.2)
Servicing assets 60,359   56,911   56,144   52,553   51,528  6.1  17.1 
Other assets 347,212   348,697   352,120   356,314   376,370  (0.4) (7.7)
Total assets$13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380  $12,607,346  $11,868,570  1.7  16.5 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity             
Liabilities             
Deposits:             
Noninterest-bearing$393,393  $386,108  $318,890  $258,844  $264,013  1.9  49.0 
Interest-bearing 12,201,397   12,009,837   11,441,604   11,141,703   10,443,018  1.6  16.8 
Total deposits 12,594,790   12,395,945   11,760,494   11,400,547   10,707,031  1.6  17.6 
Borrowings 107,659   110,247   112,820   115,371   117,745  (2.3) (8.6)
Other liabilities 61,494   58,065   66,570   83,672   82,745  5.9  (25.7)
Total liabilities 12,763,943   12,564,257   11,939,884   11,599,590   10,907,521  1.6  17.0 
Shareholders’ equity             
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                  
Class A common stock (voting) 377,953   370,513   365,607   361,925   356,381  2.0  6.1 
Class B common stock (non-voting)                  
Retained earnings 746,450   724,215   715,767   707,026   695,172  3.1  7.4 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,514)  (67,698)  (82,344)  (61,195)  (90,504) 9.1  32.0 
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,062,889   1,027,030   999,030   1,007,756   961,049  3.5  10.6 
Non-controlling interest 4,376   4,417   4,466        (0.9) 100.0 
Total shareholders' equity 1,067,265   1,031,447   1,003,496   1,007,756   961,049  3.5  11.1 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380  $12,607,346  $11,868,570  1.7  16.5 


(1)Includes $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million and $363.0 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
  

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest income   
Loans and fees on loans$400,129  $357,850 
Investment securities, taxable 22,737   18,173 
Other interest earning assets 14,523   14,845 
Total interest income 437,389   390,868 
Interest expense   
Deposits 224,268   207,356 
Borrowings 3,368   2,081 
Total interest expense 227,636   209,437 
Net interest income 209,753   181,431 
Provision for credit losses 52,216   28,129 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 157,537   153,302 
Noninterest income   
Loan servicing revenue 16,863   14,971 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (7,785)  (5,622)
Net gains on sales of loans 40,289   25,897 
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 48   (47)
Equity method investments (loss) income (4,955)  (6,789)
Equity security investments gain (losses), net 1,024   (368)
Lease income 5,676   4,876 
Management fee income    6,542 
Other noninterest income 8,947   20,796 
Total noninterest income 60,107   60,256 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 97,145   93,530 
Travel expense 5,371   4,766 
Professional services expense 5,898   4,939 
Advertising and marketing expense 8,085   6,696 
Occupancy expense 5,106   4,635 
Technology expense 19,317   15,719 
Equipment expense 7,430   6,585 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 8,775   7,570 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 270   (757)
FDIC insurance 7,096   5,849 
Other expense 8,817   5,861 
Total noninterest expense 173,310   155,393 
Income before taxes 44,334   58,165 
Income tax expense 11,279   3,616 
Net income 33,055   54,549 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 90    
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.$33,145  $54,549 
Earnings per share   
Basic$0.72  $1.22 
Diluted$0.72  $1.20 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 45,556,842   44,868,625 
Diluted 45,825,543   45,583,146 
        

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 As of and for the three months ended
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024
Income Statement Data         
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.$23,428  $9,717  $9,900  $13,025  $26,963 
Per Common Share         
Net income, diluted$0.51  $0.21  $0.22  $0.28  $0.59 
Dividends declared 0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value 23.36   22.62   22.12   22.32   21.35 
Tangible book value (1) 23.29   22.55   22.05   22.24   21.28 
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.68%  0.30%  0.31%  0.43%  0.93%
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.85   3.78   3.85   5.21   11.39 
Net interest margin 3.28   3.20   3.15   3.33   3.28 
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.12   66.62   63.45   59.72   61.89 
Noninterest income to total revenue 24.02   20.28   23.89   25.35   27.22 
Selected Loan Metrics         
Loans and leases originated$1,526,592  $1,396,223  $1,421,118  $1,757,856  $1,171,141 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,321,284   4,949,962   4,715,895   4,452,750   4,292,857 
Asset Quality Ratios         
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.70%  1.83%  1.69%  1.78%  1.57%
Net charge-offs (3)$31,445  $6,774  $33,566  $1,710  $8,253 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 1.19%  0.27%  1.39%  0.08%  0.38%
          
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)         
Unguaranteed$59,555  $99,907  $81,412  $49,398  $37,340 
Guaranteed 336,777   322,993   222,885   166,177   122,752 
Total 396,332   422,900   304,297   215,575   160,092 
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.56%  0.96%  0.82%  0.52%  0.42%
          
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)         
Unguaranteed$8,873  $9,938  $9,115  $8,672  $9,590 
Guaranteed 60,453   58,100   54,873   49,822   51,570 
Total 69,326   68,038   63,988   58,494   61,160 
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4) 2.92%  3.14%  2.77%  2.53%  2.64%
          
Capital Ratios         
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.67%  10.67%  11.04%  11.19%  11.85%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 7.90   8.03   8.21   8.60   8.71 
                    

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Interest-earning balances in other banks$727,715  $8,123 4.48% $581,267  $6,400 4.47%
Investment securities 1,408,942   11,648 3.32   1,379,797   11,089 3.26 
Loans held for sale 381,531   8,008 8.42   407,953   8,612 8.56 
Loans and leases held for investment(1) 10,843,303   196,505 7.27   10,388,872   187,004 7.30 
Total interest-earning assets 13,361,491   224,284 6.73   12,757,889   213,105 6.77 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (186,022)      (165,320)    
Noninterest-earning assets 539,485       534,133     
Total assets$13,714,954      $13,126,702     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking$350,978  $3,969 4.54% $350,491  $3,929 4.55%
Savings 6,241,053   56,529 3.63   5,540,147   51,604 3.78 
Money market accounts 128,757   93 0.29   127,908   120 0.38 
Certificates of deposit 5,392,494   52,789 3.93   5,563,004   55,235 4.03 
Total deposits 12,113,282   113,380 3.75   11,581,550   110,888 3.88 
Borrowings 109,463   1,683 6.17   111,919   1,685 6.11 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,222,745   115,063 3.78   11,693,469   112,573 3.90 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 375,503       342,482     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 53,717       58,739     
Shareholders' equity 1,058,572       1,027,547     
Non-controlling interest 4,417       4,465     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$13,714,954      $13,126,702     
Net interest income and interest rate spread  $109,221 2.95%   $100,532 2.87%
Net interest margin    3.28      3.20 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    109.32%     109.10%


(1)Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.
  

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of and for the three months ended
 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024
Total shareholders’ equity$1,067,265  $1,031,447  $1,003,496  $1,007,756  $961,049 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 1,491   1,529   1,568   1,606   1,644 
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)$1,063,977  $1,028,121  $1,000,131  $1,004,353  $957,608 
Shares outstanding (c) 45,686,081   45,589,633   45,359,425   45,151,691   45,003,856 
Total assets$13,831,208  $13,595,704  $12,943,380  $12,607,346  $11,868,570 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 1,491   1,529   1,568   1,606   1,644 
Tangible assets (b)$13,827,920  $13,592,378  $12,940,015  $12,603,943  $11,865,129 
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.69%  7.56%  7.73%  7.97%  8.07%
Tangible book value per share (a/c)$23.29  $22.55  $22.05  $22.24  $21.28 
Efficiency ratio:         
Noninterest expense (d)$89,293  $84,017  $81,257  $77,589  $77,656 
Net interest income 109,221   100,532   97,474   97,000   91,320 
Noninterest income 34,526   25,581   30,593   32,932   34,159 
Total revenue (e)$143,747  $126,113  $128,067  $129,932  $125,479 
Efficiency ratio (d/e) 62.12%  66.62%  63.45%  59.72%  61.89%
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)$54,454  $42,096  $46,810  $52,343  $47,823 
                    

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


