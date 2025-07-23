Kandji Announces Vulnerability Response to Bolster Cyber Resilience for Apple Devices in the Enterprise

MIAMI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple endpoint security platform, today announced Vulnerability Response, a new feature within their Vulnerability Management product that enables customers to configure accelerated software updates for over 200 Mac applications based on the severity of detected vulnerabilities. With the launch of Vulnerability Response, Kandji boosts efficiency and reduces operational overhead in the enterprise through automated vulnerability remediation.

According to the Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) , 20% of breaches in 2024 were directly attributed to attackers exploiting known, unpatched vulnerabilities. Despite this, nearly three-quarters of companies take over a month to remediate vulnerabilities after they've been detected, giving hackers time to exploit gaps in the environment. While other vulnerability tools tout remediation capabilities, they require the integration of additional tools with separate endpoint agents.

Vulnerability Response builds upon Kandji’s Vulnerability Management and Device Management solutions to deliver a streamlined approach to endpoint risk reduction. The feature empowers users to set up automated patching using vulnerability severity as a trigger to determine whether an update should be enforced and specify its enforcement timeframe.

​"Today's IT and security teams ​waste hours every day managing tools instead of managing risk," said Justin Safdie, GM of Endpoint Security at ​Kandji. "Teams are toggling between platforms, creating tickets, and chasing down patches. ​This isn't just inefficient–it makes it virtually impossible for time-strapped teams to reduce risk at the pace required. K​andji Vulnerability Response eliminates much of the operational overhead by automating the remediation workflow for hundreds of apps, so security professionals can focus on what matters: protecting the business."

Key highlights of Kandji’s Vulnerability Response include:

Eliminates manual patch management: Instantly trigger updates based on vulnerability severity to save time, reduce human error, and free up teams to focus on strategic work instead of repetitive tasks.

Instantly trigger updates based on vulnerability severity to save time, reduce human error, and free up teams to focus on strategic work instead of repetitive tasks. Accelerates time-to-remediation and reduces risk exposure: Enforce severity-based update timeframes to ensure vulnerabilities are addressed before attackers can take advantage of them.

Enforce severity-based update timeframes to ensure vulnerabilities are addressed before attackers can take advantage of them. Maintains superior user experience without sacrificing security: Unified endpoint agent for device management and vulnerability management handles updates with intelligent automation: deploying updates silently when possible, and prompting users to update before the deadline.

Unified endpoint agent for device management and vulnerability management handles updates with intelligent automation: deploying updates silently when possible, and prompting users to update before the deadline. Automates remediation without extra resources: Meet security and compliance standards by building a repeatable and compliant patch process that doesn’t require extra headcount.

Kandji Vulnerability Response is the latest cybersecurity solution available to Kandji Vulnerability Management customers. Kandji’s security suite also includes Endpoint Detection & Response , and Device Management .

For more information please visit: https://www.kandji.io/vulnerability-management/

Helpful Links

Visit the Kandji Website

Visit the Kandji Career Page

Read the Kandji Blog

Follow Kandji on X

Follow Kandji on LinkedIn

Follow Kandji on Facebook

About Kandji:

Kandji is the Apple endpoint security platform. With Kandji, devices transform themselves into enterprise-ready endpoints, equipped with proactive threat protection and the right apps and settings. Through advanced automation and thoughtful experiences, Kandji delivers much-needed harmony to the way IT and InfoSec teams keep their organizations secure and productive.