TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:

Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.

Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.

Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.

Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.

Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.

Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.

The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.





"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.

Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.





Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.

Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.

The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.





Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.

Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.

Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.

Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.

At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.





Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.

The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.

Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.





Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.

Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.

Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.





Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.





Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.

Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.

Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.





Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.

The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.





Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77% (1) .

. Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93% (1) .

. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82% (1) .

. Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49% (1) .

. Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 207,442 $ 192,044 $ 177,160 $ 174,518 $ 174,970 Net income 39,269 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039 Net income available to common shareholders 38,837 50,592 41,265 42,949 42,856 Net income per common share - diluted 0.51 0.67 0.55 0.57 0.57 Book value per common share 29.58 29.19 28.43 28.59 27.62 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.98 22.36 21.55 21.65 20.65 Return on average assets 0.86 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.01 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 1.29 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 7.12 % 9.50 % 7.64 % 8.12 % 8.43 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.39 % 13.08 % 10.68 % 11.42 % 12.03 % Return on average common equity 7.14 % 9.57 % 7.70 % 8.18 % 8.49 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.44 % 13.21 % 10.79 % 11.54 % 12.16 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 33.85 % 37.27 % 33.36 % 35.66 % 37.68 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.77 % 12.75 % 12.77 % 12.63 % 12.43 % Tier 1 11.82 % 12.87 % 12.89 % 12.76 % 12.55 % Total 14.49 % 15.65 % 15.68 % 15.54 % 15.34 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.93 % 10.61 % 10.36 % 10.38 % 10.25 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 16.81x 19.15x 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.10 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % — % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 19 $ 626 $ 382 $ 677 $ (19 ) Nonperforming loans $ 7,982 $ 6,586 $ 7,424 $ 6,588 $ 6,582 Foreclosed property 1,306 786 443 884 581 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,288 $ 7,372 $ 7,867 $ 7,472 $ 7,163 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 210 $ 15 $ 1,264 $ 510 $ 368 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 134,187 $ 126,131 $ 123,923 $ 123,191 $ 125,552 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 494,108 $ 300,699 $ 385,238 $ 421,571 $ 430,398 Loans originated, joint venture 177,359 144,495 180,188 176,612 196,583 Total loans originated $ 671,467 $ 445,194 $ 565,426 $ 598,183 $ 626,981 Number of loans originated 1,750 1,181 1,489 1,637 1,700 Number of originators 166 161 160 159 169 Purchase % 92.37 % 89.94 % 89.46 % 91.49 % 94.85 % Loans sold $ 596,009 $ 475,518 $ 629,120 $ 526,998 $ 605,134 Rate lock asset $ 2,186 $ 1,880 $ 1,150 $ 1,548 $ 1,930 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.13 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.28 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 2.90 % 2.86 % Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.40 % 3.17 % 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.89 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.23 % 90.32 % 90.57 % 90.43 % 90.36 % Average loans/average deposits 81.09 % 80.01 % 78.71 % 80.07 % 80.80 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.88 % 29.68 % 30.14 % 30.19 % 30.06 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.26 % 12.66 % 12.50 % 12.58 % 12.24 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.71 % 67.10 % 70.28 % 70.93 % 68.98 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25 U.S. agency securities $ 345,808 $ 281,934 $ 320,190 22.66 % 8.00 % U.S. Treasury notes 78,746 27,701 78,184 184.27 % 0.72 % Municipal securities 438,490 442,474 439,379 (0.90 )% (0.20 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 115,126 88,228 98,463 30.49 % 16.92 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,577,325 1,411,883 1,535,217 11.72 % 2.74 % Allowance for credit losses (1,520 ) (1,541 ) (1,262 ) (1.36 )% 20.44 % Total $ 2,553,975 $ 2,250,679 $ 2,470,171 13.48 % 3.39 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 6,048 $ 1,983 $ 5,909 204.99 % 2.35 % Total gross unrealized losses (119,186 ) (174,911 ) (125,156 ) (31.86 )% (4.77 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (113,138 ) $ (172,928 ) $ (119,247 ) (34.58 )% (5.12 )% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 92,973 $ 102,234 $ 92,805 (9.06 )% 0.18 % U.S. Treasury notes 96,250 97,171 96,481 (0.95 )% (0.24 )% Municipal securities 5,414 5,318 5,390 1.81 % 0.45 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,094 2,147 2,107 (2.47 )% (0.62 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,201 5,618 5,235 (7.42 )% (0.65 )% Allowance for credit losses (67 ) (79 ) (68 ) (15.19 )% (1.47 )% Total $ 201,865 $ 212,409 $ 201,950 (4.96 )% (0.04 )% Total gross unrealized gains $ 214 $ 175 $ 176 22.29 % 21.59 % Total gross unrealized losses (5,148 ) (12,880 ) (6,563 ) (60.03 )% (21.56 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (4,934 ) $ (12,705 ) $ (6,387 ) (61.16 )% (22.75 )% Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (118,072 ) $ (185,633 ) $ (125,634 ) (36.39 )% (6.02 )% % Change Loans Held For Investment Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs. 2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,072,625 $ 1,190,768 $ 1,006,086 (9.92 )% 6.61 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,815,900 1,673,582 1,654,401 8.50 % 9.76 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,557,175 3,155,958 3,329,728 12.71 % 6.83 % Real estate - multifamily 887,083 682,537 841,330 29.97 % 5.44 % Residential 1-4 family 1,997,395 1,887,420 1,886,107 5.83 % 5.90 % HELOC 480,610 408,273 429,152 17.72 % 11.99 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,370,564 1,297,538 1,337,254 5.63 % 2.49 % Government 510,902 517,954 511,676 (1.36 )% (0.15 )% Indirect 579,041 558,216 570,795 3.73 % 1.44 % Consumer loans and other 88,378 79,501 86,217 11.17 % 2.51 % Total $ 12,359,673 $ 11,451,747 $ 11,652,746 7.93 % 6.07 % % Change Deposits Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs. 2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,303,773 $ 4,313,553 10.47 % 10.22 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 6,940,086 7,463,355 10.29 % 2.56 % Savings 332,108 312,881 312,151 6.15 % 6.39 % Certificates of deposits 2,587,951 2,715,848 2,519,489 (4.71 )% 2.72 % Total 15,328,716 14,272,588 14,608,548 7.40 % 4.93 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 12,304,172 $ 170,520 5.56 % $ 11,527,915 $ 153,068 5.38 % $ 11,471,669 $ 155,374 5.45 % Taxable investment securities 2,598,093 23,361 3.60 % 2,478,048 21,301 3.44 % 2,368,476 21,671 3.66 % Tax-exempt investment securities 172,083 1,802 4.19 % 176,081 1,860 4.23 % 156,503 1,521 3.89 % Total securities 2,770,176 25,163 3.63 % 2,654,129 23,161 3.49 % 2,524,979 23,192 3.67 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,045,727 10,241 3.93 % 1,199,650 11,801 3.99 % 1,182,816 14,512 4.93 % Mortgage loans held for sale 172,102 2,770 6.44 % 164,358 2,653 6.46 % 165,392 2,945 7.12 % Total earning assets 16,292,177 208,694 5.14 % 15,546,052 190,683 4.97 % 15,344,856 196,023 5.14 % Less: allowance for loan losses (131,837 ) (124,265 ) (126,792 ) Total nonearning assets 1,896,640 1,790,075 1,764,418 Total assets $ 18,056,980 $ 17,211,862 $ 16,982,482 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 7,590,290 $ 42,054 2.22 % $ 7,279,365 $ 40,606 2.26 % $ 6,896,176 $ 48,161 2.81 % Savings 337,807 704 0.84 % 312,118 714 0.93 % 317,774 845 1.07 % Certificates of deposit 2,560,313 25,394 3.98 % 2,540,438 25,813 4.12 % 2,715,615 33,017 4.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,488,410 68,152 2.61 % 10,131,921 67,133 2.69 % 9,929,565 82,023 3.32 % Borrowings 34,799 (341 ) (3.88 )% 29,606 (300 ) (4.05 )% 100,165 1,627 6.43 % Subordinated debt, net 272,448 2,609 3.83 % 260,070 2,304 3.54 % 256,093 2,236 3.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,795,657 70,420 2.62 % 10,421,597 69,137 2.69 % 10,285,823 85,886 3.36 % Demand deposits 4,685,835 4,276,586 4,267,590 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,166 353,665 383,447 Total liabilities 15,868,658 15,051,848 14,936,860 Shareholders’ equity 2,188,322 2,160,014 2,045,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,056,980 $ 17,211,862 $ 16,982,482 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 138,274 $ 121,546 $ 110,137 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,061 ) (1,068 ) (1,089 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,213 $ 120,478 $ 109,048 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.52 % 2.28 % 1.78 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.73 % 1.80 % 2.25 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.40 % 3.17 % 2.89 % Total cost of deposits 1.80 % 1.89 % 2.32 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,918,188 $ 323,586 5.48 % $ 11,425,496 $ 307,186 5.41 % Taxable investment securities 2,538,402 44,662 3.52 % 2,404,564 40,385 3.36 % Tax-exempt investment securities 174,071 3,663 4.21 % 159,021 3,071 3.86 % Total securities 2,712,473 48,325 3.56 % 2,563,585 43,456 3.39 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,122,263 22,042 3.96 % 1,175,069 28,746 4.92 % Mortgage loans held for sale 168,251 5,423 6.45 % 141,130 4,661 6.61 % Total earning assets 15,921,175 399,376 5.06 % 15,305,280 384,049 5.05 % Less: allowance for loan losses (128,072 ) (127,102 ) Total nonearning assets 1,843,652 1,745,180 Total assets $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 7,435,687 $ 82,659 2.24 % $ 6,862,115 $ 96,146 2.82 % Savings 325,033 1,419 0.88 % 323,405 1,726 1.07 % Certificates of deposit 2,550,430 51,207 4.05 % 2,649,777 62,539 4.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,311,150 135,285 2.65 % 9,835,297 160,411 3.28 % Borrowings 32,217 (642 ) (3.96 )% 156,270 4,705 5.95 % Subordinated debt, net 266,293 4,913 3.69 % 255,986 4,472 3.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,609,660 139,556 2.65 % 10,247,553 169,588 3.33 % Demand deposits 4,482,341 4,245,847 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 370,508 387,010 Total liabilities 15,462,509 14,880,410 Shareholders’ equity 2,174,246 2,042,948 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4) $ 259,820 $ 214,461 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (2,129 ) (2,195 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 257,691 $ 212,266 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.41 % 1.72 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.77 % 2.23 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.29 % 2.82 % Total cost of deposits 1.84 % 2.29 % (1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 149,462 $ 108,750 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315 1,127,878 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911 102,847 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688 1,339,475 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,553,975 2,353,365 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 201,932 212,352 Less: allowance for credit losses (67 ) (77 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865 212,275 Other equity securities 12,248 12,100 FHLB stock 13,428 12,136 Total Securities 2,781,516 2,589,876 Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742 200,460 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673 11,459,055 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (134,187 ) (123,923 ) Net Loans 12,225,486 11,335,132 Premises and equipment, net 392,056 368,876 Goodwill 499,709 457,619 Other intangible assets, net 74,186 60,171 BOLI 295,434 279,802 Other assets 645,779 615,479 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,264,596 $ 17,246,890 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,253,053 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 7,329,669 Savings 332,108 311,841 Certificates of deposit 2,587,951 2,542,735 Total Deposits 15,328,716 14,437,298 Advances from the FHLB 12,838 3,218 Subordinated debt, net 260,430 260,001 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847 33,683 Total Borrowings 294,115 296,902 Other liabilities 402,823 357,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654 15,091,263 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125,728 125,455 Capital surplus 1,130,728 1,122,147 Retained earnings 1,057,992 1,007,775 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost: 1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (23,977 ) (21,868 ) Deferred compensation trust 23,977 21,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103 ) (116,045 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,231,345 2,139,332 Noncontrolling interest 7,597 16,295 TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942 2,155,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 18,264,596 $ 17,246,890





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 169,772 $ 154,549 $ 322,093 $ 305,523 Investment securities 24,850 22,928 47,689 42,924 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241 14,512 22,042 28,746 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770 2,945 5,423 4,661 Total interest income 207,633 194,934 397,247 381,854 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 68,152 82,023 135,285 160,411 Advances from the FHLB 124 942 149 3,380 Subordinated debt, net 2,609 2,236 4,913 4,472 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465 ) 685 (791 ) 1,325 Total interest expense 70,420 85,886 139,556 169,588 Net interest income 137,213 109,048 257,691 212,266 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410 (177 ) 8,830 (1,054 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803 109,225 248,861 213,320 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561 13,422 23,922 23,899 Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677 24,031 52,102 49,570 Property management income, net 15,556 14,312 35,056 31,085 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,353 6,969 6,431 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794 1,662 3,491 3,213 Investment commissions, net 3,158 2,580 6,233 4,923 BOLI 1,992 3,238 3,864 5,080 Gain on sale of equity investment — — 2,000 — Other income 4,849 3,324 8,158 5,531 Net gain on investment securities — — — 74 Total noninterest income 70,229 65,922 141,795 129,806 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 78,362 71,349 153,440 142,726 Occupancy 9,791 9,717 19,124 19,139 Furniture and equipment 4,770 4,634 9,392 9,112 Amortization - intangibles 3,979 3,298 7,005 6,544 Software 6,835 7,056 13,128 13,156 Data processing 4,510 4,606 8,344 8,522 Professional fees 2,539 3,788 5,192 6,968 Advertising and marketing 3,228 3,524 7,701 8,106 FDIC and other insurance 3,032 2,133 5,893 6,491 Acquisition related expenses 18,737 19 19,157 614 Other expenses 14,882 13,860 32,825 28,197 Total noninterest expense 150,665 123,984 281,201 249,575 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367 51,163 109,455 93,551 Provision for income tax expense 11,098 8,124 19,299 15,385 Net income $ 39,269 $ 43,039 $ 90,156 $ 78,166 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432 ) (183 ) (727 ) (623 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 38,837 $ 42,856 $ 89,429 $ 77,543 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 1.19 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 1.19 $ 1.03 Cash dividends declared $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.50





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 149,462 $ 126,526 $ 108,750 $ 131,068 $ 140,028 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315 1,090,555 1,127,878 1,061,596 1,062,115 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911 100,249 102,847 103,400 99,303 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688 1,317,330 1,339,475 1,296,064 1,301,446 Securities available for sale 2,553,975 2,470,171 2,353,365 2,363,176 2,250,679 Securities held to maturity 201,932 202,018 212,352 212,422 212,488 Less: allowance for credit losses (67 ) (68 ) (77 ) (77 ) (79 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865 201,950 212,275 212,345 212,409 Other equity securities 12,248 12,223 12,100 12,681 13,566 FHLB stock 13,428 12,425 12,136 12,134 12,134 Total Securities 2,781,516 2,696,769 2,589,876 2,600,336 2,488,788 Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742 168,510 200,460 264,320 200,762 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673 11,652,746 11,459,055 11,412,518 11,451,747 Less: allowance for credit losses (134,187 ) (126,131 ) (123,923 ) (123,191 ) (125,552 ) Net Loans 12,225,486 11,526,615 11,335,132 11,289,327 11,326,195 Premises and equipment, net 392,056 373,111 368,876 365,764 340,348 Goodwill 499,709 457,619 457,619 457,619 457,619 Other intangible assets, net 74,186 57,145 60,171 63,265 65,460 BOLI 295,434 280,344 279,802 279,325 277,434 Other assets 645,779 634,437 615,479 572,000 610,791 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,264,596 $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,313,553 $ 4,253,053 $ 4,267,628 $ 4,303,773 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 7,463,355 7,329,669 6,990,103 6,940,086 Savings 332,108 312,151 311,841 319,970 312,881 Certificates of deposit 2,587,951 2,519,489 2,542,735 2,785,469 2,715,848 Total Deposits 15,328,716 14,608,548 14,437,298 14,363,170 14,272,588 Advances from the FHLB 12,838 3,029 3,218 3,405 3,591 Subordinated debt, net 260,430 260,198 260,001 256,444 256,227 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847 20,875 33,683 30,970 35,351 Total Borrowings 294,115 284,102 296,902 290,819 295,169 Other liabilities 402,823 402,252 357,063 371,316 411,770 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654 15,294,902 15,091,263 15,025,305 14,979,527 Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,728 125,679 125,455 125,139 125,090 Capital surplus 1,131,536 1,123,330 1,122,147 1,117,279 1,115,759 Retained earnings 1,057,184 1,039,518 1,007,775 985,343 961,162 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (23,977 ) (21,969 ) (21,868 ) (22,224 ) (22,756 ) Deferred compensation trust 23,977 21,969 21,868 22,224 22,756 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103 ) (87,869 ) (116,045 ) (81,482 ) (129,224 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,231,345 2,200,658 2,139,332 2,146,279 2,072,787 Noncontrolling interest 7,597 16,320 16,295 16,436 16,529 TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942 2,216,978 2,155,627 2,162,715 2,089,316 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 18,264,596 $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 169,772 $ 152,322 $ 154,933 $ 155,792 $ 154,549 Investment securities 24,850 22,839 22,236 22,334 22,928 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241 11,801 15,796 15,249 14,512 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770 2,653 3,087 3,247 2,945 Total interest income 207,633 189,615 196,052 196,622 194,934 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 68,152 67,133 75,885 82,128 82,023 Advances from the FHLB 124 25 26 29 942 Subordinated debt, net 2,609 2,304 2,261 2,237 2,236 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465 ) (325 ) (177 ) (54 ) 685 Total interest expense 70,420 69,137 77,995 84,340 85,886 Net interest income 137,213 120,478 118,057 112,282 109,048 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410 2,420 1,606 (1,100 ) (177 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803 118,058 116,451 113,382 109,225 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561 10,361 11,272 11,786 13,422 Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677 26,424 23,265 25,727 24,031 Property management income, net 15,556 19,500 8,186 11,221 14,312 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,327 3,289 3,117 3,353 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794 1,697 1,486 1,830 1,662 Investment commissions, net 3,158 3,075 3,195 2,835 2,580 BOLI 1,992 1,872 4,478 1,886 3,238 Other income 4,849 5,310 3,932 3,834 3,324 Total noninterest income 70,229 71,566 59,103 62,236 65,922 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 78,362 75,078 74,399 72,123 71,349 Occupancy 9,791 9,333 9,819 9,351 9,717 Furniture and equipment 4,770 4,621 4,850 4,657 4,634 Amortization - intangibles 3,979 3,026 3,095 3,130 3,298 Software 6,835 6,293 6,870 6,790 7,056 Data processing 4,510 3,835 3,788 4,701 4,606 Professional fees 2,539 2,653 3,446 4,720 3,788 Advertising and marketing 3,228 4,472 3,359 4,162 3,524 Other expenses 36,651 21,225 17,815 17,266 16,012 Total noninterest expense 150,665 130,536 127,441 126,900 123,984 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367 59,088 48,113 48,718 51,163 Provision for income tax expense 11,098 8,201 6,672 5,592 8,124 Net income 39,269 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432 ) (295 ) (176 ) (177 ) (183 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 38,837 $ 50,592 $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,240,678 75,149,668 75,034,688 74,940,827 74,925,877 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,540,822 75,527,713 75,318,578 75,141,661 75,037,955 Cash dividends declared $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 136,325 $ 108,029 $ 119,584 $ 255,909 $ 210,711 $ 45,198 21.45 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,353 3,327 6,969 6,431 538 8.37 % Credit card merchant fees 1,794 1,662 1,697 3,491 3,213 278 8.65 % Investment commissions, net 3,158 2,580 3,075 6,233 4,923 1,310 26.61 % Other income 5,750 4,839 6,495 12,244 8,268 3,976 48.09 % Subtotal 14,344 12,434 14,594 28,937 22,835 6,102 26.72 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — — — 74 (74 ) (100.00 )% Total noninterest income 14,344 12,434 14,594 28,937 22,909 6,028 26.31 % Total revenue 150,669 120,463 134,178 284,846 233,620 51,226 21.93 % Provision for credit losses 6,212 (170 ) 2,367 8,579 (1,146 ) 9,725 (848.60 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 52,850 46,640 49,684 102,534 93,113 9,421 10.12 % Occupancy 7,342 7,194 6,979 14,321 14,254 67 0.47 % Furniture and equipment 4,081 3,810 3,808 7,889 7,458 431 5.78 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,969 1,117 981 2,951 2,280 671 29.43 % Software 4,427 4,422 4,022 8,449 8,476 (27 ) (0.32 )% Data processing 2,840 2,609 2,609 5,448 5,157 291 5.64 % Accounting and professional fees 1,934 3,146 2,010 3,944 5,805 (1,861 ) (32.06 )% Advertising and marketing 1,883 1,610 2,897 4,780 4,618 162 3.51 % FDIC and other insurance 2,676 1,861 2,590 5,267 5,983 (716 ) (11.97 )% Acquisition related 17,256 — 420 17,676 147 17,529 N/M Other expenses 11,276 9,939 11,971 23,246 20,355 2,891 14.20 % Total expenses 108,534 82,348 87,971 196,505 167,646 28,859 17.21 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 35,923 38,285 43,840 79,762 67,120 12,642 18.83 % Corporate allocation 1,535 1,232 1,396 2,931 2,301 630 27.38 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 37,458 39,517 45,236 82,693 69,421 13,272 19.12 % Provision for income tax expense 7,814 5,130 4,681 12,495 9,235 3,260 35.30 % Net income 29,644 34,387 40,555 70,198 60,186 10,012 16.64 % Noncontrolling interest (124 ) (58 ) 42 (82 ) 62 (144 ) (232.26 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 29,520 $ 34,329 $ 40,597 $ 70,116 $ 60,248 $ 9,868 16.38 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.73 % 67.43 % 64.83 % 67.95 % 70.81 % (2.86 )% (4.04 )%





TOWNEBANK Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 14,083 $ 13,997 $ 10,580 $ 24,664 $ 24,795 $ (131 ) (0.53 )% Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 83 68 42 125 97 28 28.87 % Net interest and other income 1,095 1,230 1,110 2,205 1,999 206 10.31 % Total revenue 15,261 15,295 11,732 26,994 26,891 103 0.38 % Provision for credit losses 198 (7 ) 53 251 92 159 172.83 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,315 6,803 7,031 14,346 13,459 887 6.59 % Occupancy 1,098 1,062 939 2,036 2,124 (88 ) (4.14 )% Furniture and equipment 151 149 195 346 327 19 5.81 % Amortization of intangible assets — 144 — — 287 (287 ) (100.00 )% Software 790 876 727 1,517 1,663 (146 ) (8.78 )% Data processing 198 170 163 360 318 42 13.21 % Accounting and professional fees 157 142 226 383 376 7 1.86 % Advertising and marketing 420 448 389 809 830 (21 ) (2.53 )% FDIC and other insurance 117 94 96 213 196 17 8.67 % Acquisition related 1,481 — — 1,481 — 1,481 100.00 % Other expenses 2,728 2,535 2,461 5,191 4,757 434 9.12 % Total expenses 14,455 12,423 12,227 26,682 24,337 2,345 9.64 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 608 2,879 (548 ) 61 2,462 (2,401 ) (97.52 )% Corporate allocation (519 ) (490 ) (350 ) (869 ) (838 ) (31 ) 3.70 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 89 2,389 (898 ) (808 ) 1,624 (2,432 ) (149.75 )% Provision for income tax expense (41 ) 482 (240 ) (281 ) 280 (561 ) (200.36 )% Net income 130 1,907 (658 ) (527 ) 1,344 (1,871 ) (139.21 )% Noncontrolling interest (308 ) (411 ) (117 ) (425 ) (526 ) 101 19.20 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (178 ) $ 1,496 $ (775 ) $ (952 ) $ 818 $ (1,770 ) (216.38 )% Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 94.72 % 80.28 % 104.22 % 98.84 % 89.44 % 9.40 % 10.51 %





TOWNEBANK Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent Revenue Property management fees, net $ 15,556 $ 14,312 $ 19,500 35,056 31,085 3,971 12.77 % Net interest and other income 24 85 13 37 102 (65 ) (63.73 )% Total revenue 15,580 14,397 19,513 35,093 31,187 3,906 12.52 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,250 5,567 5,448 10,698 11,099 (401 ) (3.61 )% Occupancy 574 749 614 1,189 1,257 (68 ) (5.41 )% Furniture and equipment 385 447 405 791 863 (72 ) (8.34 )% Amortization of intangible assets 637 637 637 1,273 1,170 103 8.80 % Software 877 923 859 1,736 1,531 205 13.39 % Data processing 1,339 1,720 944 2,283 2,822 (539 ) (19.10 )% Accounting and professional fees 236 320 126 362 472 (110 ) (23.31 )% Advertising and marketing 750 1,333 892 1,641 2,371 (730 ) (30.79 )% FDIC and other insurance 113 74 67 180 109 71 65.14 % Acquisition related — 19 — — 466 (466 ) (100.00 )% Other expenses 427 482 2,613 3,040 1,424 1,616 113.48 % Total expenses 10,588 12,271 12,605 23,193 23,584 (391 ) (1.66 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,992 2,126 6,908 11,900 7,603 4,297 56.52 % Corporate allocation (316 ) — (320 ) (636 ) — (636 ) N/M Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,676 2,126 6,588 11,264 7,603 3,661 48.15 % Provision for income tax expense 1,227 681 1,629 2,856 2,039 817 40.07 % Net income 3,449 1,445 4,959 8,408 5,564 2,844 51.11 % Noncontrolling interest — 286 (220 ) (220 ) (159 ) (61 ) (38.36 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,449 $ 1,731 $ 4,739 $ 8,188 $ 5,405 $ 2,783 51.49 % Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 63.87 % 80.81 % 61.33 % 62.46 % 71.87 % (9.41 )% (13.09 )%



