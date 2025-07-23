TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.
  • Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.
  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.
  • Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.

"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.
  • Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.
  • At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.
  • The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
  • Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.
  • Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total revenue$207,442  $192,044  $177,160  $174,518  $174,970 
 Net income 39,269   50,887   41,441   43,126   43,039 
 Net income available to common shareholders 38,837   50,592   41,265   42,949   42,856 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.51   0.67   0.55   0.57   0.57 
 Book value per common share 29.58   29.19   28.43   28.59   27.62 
 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.98   22.36   21.55   21.65   20.65 
 Return on average assets 0.86%  1.19%  0.95%  1.00%  1.01%
 Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.96%  1.29%  1.03%  1.09%  1.11%
 Return on average equity 7.12%  9.50%  7.64%  8.12%  8.43%
 Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.39%  13.08%  10.68%  11.42%  12.03%
 Return on average common equity 7.14%  9.57%  7.70%  8.18%  8.49%
 Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.44%  13.21%  10.79%  11.54%  12.16%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 33.85%  37.27%  33.36%  35.66%  37.68%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 11.77%  12.75%  12.77%  12.63%  12.43%
 Tier 1 11.82%  12.87%  12.89%  12.76%  12.55%
 Total 14.49%  15.65%  15.68%  15.54%  15.34%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.93%  10.61%  10.36%  10.38%  10.25%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans16.81x 19.15x 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.09%  1.08%  1.08%  1.08%  1.10%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05%  0.04%  0.05%  0.04%  0.04%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) %  0.02%  0.01%  0.02%  %
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$19  $626  $382  $677  $(19)
           
 Nonperforming loans$7,982  $6,586  $7,424  $6,588  $6,582 
 Foreclosed property 1,306   786   443   884   581 
 Total nonperforming assets$9,288  $7,372  $7,867  $7,472  $7,163 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$210  $15  $1,264  $510  $368 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$134,187  $126,131  $123,923  $123,191  $125,552 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$494,108  $300,699  $385,238  $421,571  $430,398 
 Loans originated, joint venture 177,359   144,495   180,188   176,612   196,583 
 Total loans originated$671,467  $445,194  $565,426  $598,183  $626,981 
 Number of loans originated 1,750   1,181   1,489   1,637   1,700 
 Number of originators 166   161   160   159   169 
 Purchase % 92.37%  89.94%  89.46%  91.49%  94.85%
 Loans sold$596,009  $475,518  $629,120  $526,998  $605,134 
 Rate lock asset$2,186  $1,880  $1,150  $1,548  $1,930 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.13%  3.18%  3.25%  3.28%  3.28%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 3.38%  3.14%  2.99%  2.90%  2.86%
 Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.40%  3.17%  3.02%  2.93%  2.89%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 90.23%  90.32%  90.57%  90.43%  90.36%
 Average loans/average deposits 81.09%  80.01%  78.71%  80.07%  80.80%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.88%  29.68%  30.14%  30.19%  30.06%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 12.26%  12.66%  12.50%  12.58%  12.24%
 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.71%  67.10%  70.28%  70.93%  68.98%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025   2024   2025  Q2 24 Q1 25
U.S. agency securities$345,808  $281,934  $320,190  22.66% 8.00%
U.S. Treasury notes 78,746   27,701   78,184  184.27% 0.72%
Municipal securities 438,490   442,474   439,379  (0.90)% (0.20)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 115,126   88,228   98,463  30.49% 16.92%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,577,325   1,411,883   1,535,217  11.72% 2.74%
Allowance for credit losses (1,520)  (1,541)  (1,262) (1.36)% 20.44%
Total$2,553,975  $2,250,679  $2,470,171  13.48% 3.39%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$6,048  $1,983  $5,909  204.99% 2.35%
Total gross unrealized losses (119,186)  (174,911)  (125,156) (31.86)% (4.77)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(113,138) $(172,928) $(119,247) (34.58)% (5.12)%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$92,973  $102,234  $92,805  (9.06)% 0.18%
U.S. Treasury notes 96,250   97,171   96,481  (0.95)% (0.24)%
Municipal securities 5,414   5,318   5,390  1.81% 0.45%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,094   2,147   2,107  (2.47)% (0.62)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,201   5,618   5,235  (7.42)% (0.65)%
Allowance for credit losses (67)  (79)  (68) (15.19)% (1.47)%
Total$201,865  $212,409  $201,950  (4.96)% (0.04)%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$214  $175  $176  22.29% 21.59%
Total gross unrealized losses (5,148)  (12,880)  (6,563) (60.03)% (21.56)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(4,934) $(12,705) $(6,387) (61.16)% (22.75)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities$(118,072) $(185,633) $(125,634) (36.39)% (6.02)%
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2025  Q2 24 Q1 25
Real estate - construction and development$1,072,625  $1,190,768  $1,006,086  (9.92)% 6.61%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,815,900   1,673,582   1,654,401  8.50% 9.76%
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,557,175   3,155,958   3,329,728  12.71% 6.83%
Real estate - multifamily 887,083   682,537   841,330  29.97% 5.44%
Residential 1-4 family 1,997,395   1,887,420   1,886,107  5.83% 5.90%
HELOC 480,610   408,273   429,152  17.72% 11.99%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,370,564   1,297,538   1,337,254  5.63% 2.49%
Government 510,902   517,954   511,676  (1.36)% (0.15)%
Indirect 579,041   558,216   570,795  3.73% 1.44%
Consumer loans and other 88,378   79,501   86,217  11.17% 2.51%
Total$12,359,673  $11,451,747  $11,652,746  7.93% 6.07%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2025  Q2 24 Q1 25
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,754,340  $4,303,773  $4,313,553  10.47% 10.22%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317   6,940,086   7,463,355  10.29% 2.56%
Savings 332,108   312,881   312,151  6.15% 6.39%
Certificates of deposits 2,587,951   2,715,848   2,519,489  (4.71)% 2.72%
Total 15,328,716   14,272,588   14,608,548  7.40% 4.93%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$12,304,172  $170,520  5.56% $11,527,915  $153,068  5.38% $11,471,669  $155,374  5.45%
Taxable investment securities 2,598,093   23,361  3.60%  2,478,048   21,301  3.44%  2,368,476   21,671  3.66%
Tax-exempt investment securities 172,083   1,802  4.19%  176,081   1,860  4.23%  156,503   1,521  3.89%
Total securities 2,770,176   25,163  3.63%  2,654,129   23,161  3.49%  2,524,979   23,192  3.67%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,045,727   10,241  3.93%  1,199,650   11,801  3.99%  1,182,816   14,512  4.93%
Mortgage loans held for sale 172,102   2,770  6.44%  164,358   2,653  6.46%  165,392   2,945  7.12%
Total earning assets 16,292,177   208,694  5.14%  15,546,052   190,683  4.97%  15,344,856   196,023  5.14%
Less: allowance for loan losses (131,837)      (124,265)      (126,792)    
Total nonearning assets 1,896,640       1,790,075       1,764,418     
Total assets$18,056,980      $17,211,862      $16,982,482     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$7,590,290  $42,054  2.22% $7,279,365  $40,606  2.26% $6,896,176  $48,161  2.81%
Savings 337,807   704  0.84%  312,118   714  0.93%  317,774   845  1.07%
Certificates of deposit 2,560,313   25,394  3.98%  2,540,438   25,813  4.12%  2,715,615   33,017  4.89%
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,488,410   68,152  2.61%  10,131,921   67,133  2.69%  9,929,565   82,023  3.32%
Borrowings 34,799   (341) (3.88)%  29,606   (300) (4.05)%  100,165   1,627  6.43%
Subordinated debt, net 272,448   2,609  3.83%  260,070   2,304  3.54%  256,093   2,236  3.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,795,657   70,420  2.62%  10,421,597   69,137  2.69%  10,285,823   85,886  3.36%
Demand deposits 4,685,835       4,276,586       4,267,590     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,166       353,665       383,447     
Total liabilities 15,868,658       15,051,848       14,936,860     
Shareholders’ equity 2,188,322       2,160,014       2,045,622     
Total liabilities and equity$18,056,980      $17,211,862      $16,982,482     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $138,274      $121,546      $110,137   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
                  
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,061)      (1,068)      (1,089)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $137,213      $120,478      $109,048   
                  
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.52%     2.28%     1.78%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.73%     1.80%     2.25%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.40%     3.17%     2.89%
Total cost of deposits    1.80%     1.89%     2.32%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average  Income/ Yield/ Average  Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:           
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$11,918,188  $323,586  5.48% $11,425,496  $307,186  5.41%
Taxable investment securities 2,538,402   44,662  3.52%  2,404,564   40,385  3.36%
Tax-exempt investment securities 174,071   3,663  4.21%  159,021   3,071  3.86%
Total securities 2,712,473   48,325  3.56%  2,563,585   43,456  3.39%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,122,263   22,042  3.96%  1,175,069   28,746  4.92%
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,251   5,423  6.45%  141,130   4,661  6.61%
Total earning assets 15,921,175   399,376  5.06%  15,305,280   384,049  5.05%
Less: allowance for loan losses (128,072)      (127,102)    
Total nonearning assets 1,843,652       1,745,180     
Total assets$17,636,755      $16,923,358     
Liabilities and Equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits           
Demand and money market$7,435,687  $82,659  2.24% $6,862,115  $96,146  2.82%
Savings 325,033   1,419  0.88%  323,405   1,726  1.07%
Certificates of deposit 2,550,430   51,207  4.05%  2,649,777   62,539  4.75%
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,311,150   135,285  2.65%  9,835,297   160,411  3.28%
Borrowings 32,217   (642) (3.96)%  156,270   4,705  5.95%
Subordinated debt, net 266,293   4,913  3.69%  255,986   4,472  3.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,609,660   139,556  2.65%  10,247,553   169,588  3.33%
Demand deposits 4,482,341       4,245,847     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 370,508       387,010     
Total liabilities 15,462,509       14,880,410     
Shareholders’ equity 2,174,246       2,042,948     
Total liabilities and equity$17,636,755      $16,923,358     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)  $259,820      $214,461   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (2,129)      (2,195)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $257,691      $212,266   
            
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.41%     1.72%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.77%     2.23%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.29%     2.82%
Total cost of deposits    1.84%     2.29%
            
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 June 30, December 31,
  2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$149,462  $108,750 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315   1,127,878 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911   102,847 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688   1,339,475 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,553,975   2,353,365 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 201,932   212,352 
Less: allowance for credit losses (67)  (77)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865   212,275 
Other equity securities 12,248   12,100 
FHLB stock 13,428   12,136 
Total Securities 2,781,516   2,589,876 
Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742   200,460 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673   11,459,055 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (134,187)  (123,923)
Net Loans 12,225,486   11,335,132 
Premises and equipment, net 392,056   368,876 
Goodwill 499,709   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 74,186   60,171 
BOLI 295,434   279,802 
Other assets 645,779   615,479 
TOTAL ASSETS$18,264,596  $17,246,890 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,754,340  $4,253,053 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317   7,329,669 
Savings 332,108   311,841 
Certificates of deposit 2,587,951   2,542,735 
Total Deposits 15,328,716   14,437,298 
Advances from the FHLB 12,838   3,218 
Subordinated debt, net 260,430   260,001 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847   33,683 
Total Borrowings 294,115   296,902 
Other liabilities 402,823   357,063 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654   15,091,263 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;   
75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at   
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125,728   125,455 
Capital surplus 1,130,728   1,122,147 
Retained earnings 1,057,992   1,007,775 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:   
1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (23,977)  (21,868)
Deferred compensation trust 23,977   21,868 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103)  (116,045)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,231,345   2,139,332 
Noncontrolling interest 7,597   16,295 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942   2,155,627 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$18,264,596  $17,246,890 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$169,772  $154,549  $322,093  $305,523 
Investment securities 24,850   22,928   47,689   42,924 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241   14,512   22,042   28,746 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770   2,945   5,423   4,661 
Total interest income 207,633   194,934   397,247   381,854 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 68,152   82,023   135,285   160,411 
Advances from the FHLB 124   942   149   3,380 
Subordinated debt, net 2,609   2,236   4,913   4,472 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465)  685   (791)  1,325 
Total interest expense 70,420   85,886   139,556   169,588 
Net interest income 137,213   109,048   257,691   212,266 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410   (177)  8,830   (1,054)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803   109,225   248,861   213,320 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561   13,422   23,922   23,899 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677   24,031   52,102   49,570 
Property management income, net 15,556   14,312   35,056   31,085 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642   3,353   6,969   6,431 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794   1,662   3,491   3,213 
Investment commissions, net 3,158   2,580   6,233   4,923 
BOLI 1,992   3,238   3,864   5,080 
Gain on sale of equity investment       2,000    
Other income 4,849   3,324   8,158   5,531 
Net gain on investment securities          74 
Total noninterest income 70,229   65,922   141,795   129,806 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 78,362   71,349   153,440   142,726 
Occupancy 9,791   9,717   19,124   19,139 
Furniture and equipment 4,770   4,634   9,392   9,112 
Amortization - intangibles 3,979   3,298   7,005   6,544 
Software 6,835   7,056   13,128   13,156 
Data processing 4,510   4,606   8,344   8,522 
Professional fees 2,539   3,788   5,192   6,968 
Advertising and marketing 3,228   3,524   7,701   8,106 
FDIC and other insurance 3,032   2,133   5,893   6,491 
Acquisition related expenses 18,737   19   19,157   614 
Other expenses 14,882   13,860   32,825   28,197 
Total noninterest expense 150,665   123,984   281,201   249,575 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367   51,163   109,455   93,551 
Provision for income tax expense 11,098   8,124   19,299   15,385 
Net income$39,269  $43,039  $90,156  $78,166 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432)  (183)  (727)  (623)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$38,837  $42,856  $89,429  $77,543 
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.52  $0.57  $1.19  $1.04 
Diluted earnings$0.51  $0.57  $1.19  $1.03 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.25  $0.52  $0.50 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$149,462  $126,526  $108,750  $131,068  $140,028 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315   1,090,555   1,127,878   1,061,596   1,062,115 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911   100,249   102,847   103,400   99,303 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688   1,317,330   1,339,475   1,296,064   1,301,446 
Securities available for sale 2,553,975   2,470,171   2,353,365   2,363,176   2,250,679 
Securities held to maturity 201,932   202,018   212,352   212,422   212,488 
Less: allowance for credit losses (67)  (68)  (77)  (77)  (79)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865   201,950   212,275   212,345   212,409 
Other equity securities 12,248   12,223   12,100   12,681   13,566 
FHLB stock 13,428   12,425   12,136   12,134   12,134 
Total Securities 2,781,516   2,696,769   2,589,876   2,600,336   2,488,788 
Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742   168,510   200,460   264,320   200,762 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673   11,652,746   11,459,055   11,412,518   11,451,747 
Less: allowance for credit losses (134,187)  (126,131)  (123,923)  (123,191)  (125,552)
Net Loans 12,225,486   11,526,615   11,335,132   11,289,327   11,326,195 
Premises and equipment, net 392,056   373,111   368,876   365,764   340,348 
Goodwill 499,709   457,619   457,619   457,619   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 74,186   57,145   60,171   63,265   65,460 
BOLI 295,434   280,344   279,802   279,325   277,434 
Other assets 645,779   634,437   615,479   572,000   610,791 
TOTAL ASSETS$18,264,596  $17,511,880  $17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,754,340  $4,313,553  $4,253,053  $4,267,628  $4,303,773 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317   7,463,355   7,329,669   6,990,103   6,940,086 
Savings 332,108   312,151   311,841   319,970   312,881 
Certificates of deposit 2,587,951   2,519,489   2,542,735   2,785,469   2,715,848 
Total Deposits 15,328,716   14,608,548   14,437,298   14,363,170   14,272,588 
Advances from the FHLB 12,838   3,029   3,218   3,405   3,591 
Subordinated debt, net 260,430   260,198   260,001   256,444   256,227 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847   20,875   33,683   30,970   35,351 
Total Borrowings 294,115   284,102   296,902   290,819   295,169 
Other liabilities 402,823   402,252   357,063   371,316   411,770 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654   15,294,902   15,091,263   15,025,305   14,979,527 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,728   125,679   125,455   125,139   125,090 
Capital surplus 1,131,536   1,123,330   1,122,147   1,117,279   1,115,759 
Retained earnings 1,057,184   1,039,518   1,007,775   985,343   961,162 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (23,977)  (21,969)  (21,868)  (22,224)  (22,756)
Deferred compensation trust 23,977   21,969   21,868   22,224   22,756 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103)  (87,869)  (116,045)  (81,482)  (129,224)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,231,345   2,200,658   2,139,332   2,146,279   2,072,787 
Noncontrolling interest 7,597   16,320   16,295   16,436   16,529 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942   2,216,978   2,155,627   2,162,715   2,089,316 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$18,264,596  $17,511,880  $17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$169,772  $152,322  $154,933  $155,792  $154,549 
Investment securities 24,850   22,839   22,236   22,334   22,928 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241   11,801   15,796   15,249   14,512 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770   2,653   3,087   3,247   2,945 
Total interest income 207,633   189,615   196,052   196,622   194,934 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 68,152   67,133   75,885   82,128   82,023 
Advances from the FHLB 124   25   26   29   942 
Subordinated debt, net 2,609   2,304   2,261   2,237   2,236 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465)  (325)  (177)  (54)  685 
Total interest expense 70,420   69,137   77,995   84,340   85,886 
Net interest income 137,213   120,478   118,057   112,282   109,048 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410   2,420   1,606   (1,100)  (177)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803   118,058   116,451   113,382   109,225 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561   10,361   11,272   11,786   13,422 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677   26,424   23,265   25,727   24,031 
Property management income, net 15,556   19,500   8,186   11,221   14,312 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642   3,327   3,289   3,117   3,353 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794   1,697   1,486   1,830   1,662 
Investment commissions, net 3,158   3,075   3,195   2,835   2,580 
BOLI 1,992   1,872   4,478   1,886   3,238 
Other income 4,849   5,310   3,932   3,834   3,324 
Total noninterest income 70,229   71,566   59,103   62,236   65,922 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 78,362   75,078   74,399   72,123   71,349 
Occupancy 9,791   9,333   9,819   9,351   9,717 
Furniture and equipment 4,770   4,621   4,850   4,657   4,634 
Amortization - intangibles 3,979   3,026   3,095   3,130   3,298 
Software 6,835   6,293   6,870   6,790   7,056 
Data processing 4,510   3,835   3,788   4,701   4,606 
Professional fees 2,539   2,653   3,446   4,720   3,788 
Advertising and marketing 3,228   4,472   3,359   4,162   3,524 
Other expenses 36,651   21,225   17,815   17,266   16,012 
Total noninterest expense 150,665   130,536   127,441   126,900   123,984 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367   59,088   48,113   48,718   51,163 
Provision for income tax expense 11,098   8,201   6,672   5,592   8,124 
Net income 39,269   50,887   41,441   43,126   43,039 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432)  (295)  (176)  (177)  (183)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$38,837  $50,592  $41,265  $42,949  $42,856 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.52  $0.67  $0.55  $0.57  $0.57 
Diluted earnings$0.51  $0.67  $0.55  $0.57  $0.57 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,240,678   75,149,668   75,034,688   74,940,827   74,925,877 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,540,822   75,527,713   75,318,578   75,141,661   75,037,955 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25 


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$136,325  $108,029  $119,584  $255,909  $210,711  $45,198  21.45%
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642   3,353   3,327   6,969   6,431   538  8.37%
Credit card merchant fees 1,794   1,662   1,697   3,491   3,213   278  8.65%
Investment commissions, net 3,158   2,580   3,075   6,233   4,923   1,310  26.61%
Other income 5,750   4,839   6,495   12,244   8,268   3,976  48.09%
Subtotal 14,344   12,434   14,594   28,937   22,835   6,102  26.72%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities             74   (74) (100.00)%
Total noninterest income 14,344   12,434   14,594   28,937   22,909   6,028  26.31%
Total revenue 150,669   120,463   134,178   284,846   233,620   51,226  21.93%
              
Provision for credit losses 6,212   (170)  2,367   8,579   (1,146)  9,725  (848.60)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 52,850   46,640   49,684   102,534   93,113   9,421  10.12%
Occupancy 7,342   7,194   6,979   14,321   14,254   67  0.47%
Furniture and equipment 4,081   3,810   3,808   7,889   7,458   431  5.78%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,969   1,117   981   2,951   2,280   671  29.43%
Software 4,427   4,422   4,022   8,449   8,476   (27) (0.32)%
Data processing 2,840   2,609   2,609   5,448   5,157   291  5.64%
Accounting and professional fees 1,934   3,146   2,010   3,944   5,805   (1,861) (32.06)%
Advertising and marketing 1,883   1,610   2,897   4,780   4,618   162  3.51%
FDIC and other insurance 2,676   1,861   2,590   5,267   5,983   (716) (11.97)%
Acquisition related 17,256      420   17,676   147   17,529  N/M
Other expenses 11,276   9,939   11,971   23,246   20,355   2,891  14.20%
Total expenses 108,534   82,348   87,971   196,505   167,646   28,859  17.21%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 35,923   38,285   43,840   79,762   67,120   12,642  18.83%
Corporate allocation 1,535   1,232   1,396   2,931   2,301   630  27.38%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 37,458   39,517   45,236   82,693   69,421   13,272  19.12%
Provision for income tax expense 7,814   5,130   4,681   12,495   9,235   3,260  35.30%
Net income 29,644   34,387   40,555   70,198   60,186   10,012  16.64%
Noncontrolling interest (124)  (58)  42   (82)  62   (144) (232.26)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$29,520  $34,329  $40,597  $70,116  $60,248  $9,868  16.38%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.73%  67.43%  64.83%  67.95%  70.81%  (2.86)% (4.04)%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net$14,083  $13,997  $10,580  $24,664  $24,795  $(131) (0.53)%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 83   68   42   125   97   28  28.87%
Net interest and other income 1,095   1,230   1,110   2,205   1,999   206  10.31%
Total revenue 15,261   15,295   11,732   26,994   26,891   103  0.38%
              
Provision for credit losses 198   (7)  53   251   92   159  172.83%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 7,315   6,803   7,031   14,346   13,459   887  6.59%
Occupancy 1,098   1,062   939   2,036   2,124   (88) (4.14)%
Furniture and equipment 151   149   195   346   327   19  5.81%
Amortization of intangible assets    144         287   (287) (100.00)%
Software 790   876   727   1,517   1,663   (146) (8.78)%
Data processing 198   170   163   360   318   42  13.21%
Accounting and professional fees 157   142   226   383   376   7  1.86%
Advertising and marketing 420   448   389   809   830   (21) (2.53)%
FDIC and other insurance 117   94   96   213   196   17  8.67%
Acquisition related 1,481         1,481      1,481  100.00%
Other expenses 2,728   2,535   2,461   5,191   4,757   434  9.12%
Total expenses 14,455   12,423   12,227   26,682   24,337   2,345  9.64%
              
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 608   2,879   (548)  61   2,462   (2,401) (97.52)%
Corporate allocation (519)  (490)  (350)  (869)  (838)  (31) 3.70%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 89   2,389   (898)  (808)  1,624   (2,432) (149.75)%
Provision for income tax expense (41)  482   (240)  (281)  280   (561) (200.36)%
Net income 130   1,907   (658)  (527)  1,344   (1,871) (139.21)%
Noncontrolling interest (308)  (411)  (117)  (425)  (526)  101  19.20%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$(178) $1,496  $(775) $(952) $818  $(1,770) (216.38)%
              
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 94.72%  80.28%  104.22%  98.84%  89.44%  9.40% 10.51%


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Property management fees, net$15,556  $14,312  $19,500   35,056   31,085   3,971  12.77%
Net interest and other income 24   85   13   37   102   (65) (63.73)%
Total revenue 15,580   14,397   19,513   35,093   31,187   3,906  12.52%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 5,250   5,567   5,448   10,698   11,099   (401) (3.61)%
Occupancy 574   749   614   1,189   1,257   (68) (5.41)%
Furniture and equipment 385   447   405   791   863   (72) (8.34)%
Amortization of intangible assets 637   637   637   1,273   1,170   103  8.80%
Software 877   923   859   1,736   1,531   205  13.39%
Data processing 1,339   1,720   944   2,283   2,822   (539) (19.10)%
Accounting and professional fees 236   320   126   362   472   (110) (23.31)%
Advertising and marketing 750   1,333   892   1,641   2,371   (730) (30.79)%
FDIC and other insurance 113   74   67   180   109   71  65.14%
Acquisition related    19         466   (466) (100.00)%
Other expenses 427   482   2,613   3,040   1,424   1,616  113.48%
Total expenses 10,588   12,271   12,605   23,193   23,584   (391) (1.66)%
              
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,992   2,126   6,908   11,900   7,603   4,297  56.52%
Corporate allocation (316)     (320)  (636)     (636) N/M
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,676   2,126   6,588   11,264   7,603   3,661  48.15%
Provision for income tax expense 1,227   681   1,629   2,856   2,039   817  40.07%
Net income 3,449   1,445   4,959   8,408   5,564   2,844  51.11%
Noncontrolling interest    286   (220)  (220)  (159)  (61) (38.36)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$3,449  $1,731  $4,739  $8,188  $5,405  $2,783  51.49%
              
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 63.87%  80.81%  61.33%  62.46%  71.87%  (9.41)% (13.09)%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$23,306  $22,225  $23,322  $46,629  $42,947  $3,682  8.57%
Employee benefits 4,596   4,404   4,725   9,320   9,230   90  0.98%
Specialized benefit services             9   (9) (100.00)%
Total commissions and fees 27,902   26,629   28,047   55,949   52,186   3,763  7.21%
              
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,034   2,951   3,620   6,654   7,454   (800) (10.73)%
Other income 4   6   4   8   17   (9) (52.94)%
Total revenue 30,940   29,586   31,671   62,611   59,657   2,954  4.95%
              
Employee commission expense 5,008   4,771   5,050   10,058   9,283   775  8.35%
Revenue, net of commission expense 25,932