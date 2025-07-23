Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2025 results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 % Chg 2025 2024 % Chg Homes closed (units) 4,170 4,118 1 % 7,586 7,625 (1) % Home closing revenue $ 1,615,709 $ 1,693,738 (5) % $ 2,957,813 $ 3,159,834 (6) % Average sales price — closings $ 387 $ 411 (6) % $ 390 $ 414 (6) % Home orders (units) 3,914 3,799 3 % 7,790 7,790 0 % Home order value $ 1,547,438 $ 1,573,456 (2) % $ 3,105,615 $ 3,204,651 (3) % Average sales price — orders $ 395 $ 414 (5) % $ 399 $ 411 (3) % Ending backlog (units) 1,748 2,714 (36) % Ending backlog value $ 695,476 $ 1,109,687 (37) % Average sales price — backlog $ 398 $ 409 (3) % Earnings before income taxes $ 193,060 $ 297,361 (35) % $ 353,219 $ 531,376 (34) % Net earnings $ 146,879 $ 231,555 (37) % $ 269,685 $ 417,571 (35) % Diluted EPS $ 2.04 $ 3.15 (35) % $ 3.73 $ 5.68 (34) %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Meritage delivered a solid performance in the second quarter of 2025 with 3,914 homes sold generating a strong average absorption pace of 4.3 net sales per month on our improved average community count of 301. We were able to navigate the challenging selling conditions despite elevated mortgage interest rates and weakened consumer confidence," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "We believe our go-to market strategy of move-in ready inventory will allow us to remain competitive in the changing environment and focus on growing market share."

"Our improved cycle times and spec strategy drove 4,170 closings this quarter, with more than half of these deliveries coming from intra-quarter sales, translating to a backlog conversion rate of 208%," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "We generated home closing revenue of $1.6 billion and achieved home closing gross margin of 21.4% excluding $4.2 million in terminated land deal charges, which contributed to diluted EPS of $2.04. We increased our book value per share 10% year-over-year and generated a return on equity of 12.5% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025."*

"Aligning our capital allocation with the current market conditions, we reduced our land acquisition and development spend to $509 million this quarter, targeting around $2.0 billion for the full year, down from $2.5 billion previously. We also increased our return of cash to shareholders beyond our guidance to $76 million in second quarter 2025 spend on cash dividends and share repurchases—tripling our quarterly buyback commitment," concluded Mr. Lord. "We believe we were well-positioned from a liquidity perspective at June 30, 2025 with cash of $930 million and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 14.6%."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,914 homes for the second quarter of 2025 increased 3% year-over-year as a result of a 7% increase in average community count and partially offset by a 4% decrease in average absorption pace. Second quarter 2025 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $395,000 was down 5% from the second quarter of 2024 due to increased utilization of financing incentives.

The 5% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to $1.6 billion was the result of a 6% decrease in ASP on closings to $387,000, which was partially offset by a 1% higher home closing volume of 4,170 homes. ASP on closings were primarily impacted by greater utilization of financing incentives this year.

Home closing gross margin of 21.1% decreased 480 bps in the second quarter of 2025 from 25.9% in the prior year due to increased utilization of financing incentives as well as higher lot costs and terminated land deal walk-away charges, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs. Second quarter 2025 home closing gross margin included $4.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges, adjusted home closing gross margin was 21.4% and 26.0% for second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of second quarter 2025 home closing revenue were 10.2% compared to 9.3% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of higher commissions, start-up overhead costs of newer divisions and maintenance costs related to increased spec inventory, as well as reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue.

The second quarter effective income tax rate was 23.9% in 2025 compared to 22.1% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.

Net earnings were $147 million ($2.04 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025, a 37% decrease from $232 million ($3.15 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2024, mainly resulting from lower gross margins as well as higher SG&A and tax rates.



YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first six months of 2025 were flat year-over-year, reflecting a 7% increase in average communities and a 6% decrease in average absorption pace compared to the first half of 2024.

Home closing revenue decreased 6% in the first six months of 2025 to $3.0 billion, mainly driven by a 6% decrease in ASP on closings and a 1% decline in home closing volume. ASP on closings for the first six months of 2025 reflected greater utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year.

Home closing gross margin of 21.5% decreased 440 bps in the first half of 2025 from 25.9% in the prior year due to greater utilization of financing incentives, higher lot costs, reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, and increased terminated land deal walk-away charges, all of which were partially offset by savings in direct costs. Year to date 2025 home closing gross margin included $5.6 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year. Excluding the terminated land deal walk-away charges, adjusted home closing gross margin was 21.7% and 25.9% for the first half 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue was 10.7% in the first half of 2025 compared to 9.8% in the prior year, primarily as a result of higher commissions and maintenance costs related to increased spec inventory as well as reduced leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue.

The effective income tax rate in the first six months of 2025 was 23.6% compared to 21.4% in 2024. The higher tax rate in 2025 reflects fewer homes qualifying for energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, given the new higher construction thresholds required to earn the tax credits this year.

Net earnings were $270 million ($3.73 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2025, a 35% decrease from $418 million ($5.68 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2024, primarily reflecting lower home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as higher SG&A and tax rates.



BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 totaled $930 million, reflecting $492 million of net proceeds from the issuance of senior notes in the first quarter of 2025. This compared to cash and cash equivalents of $652 million at December 31, 2024.

Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $509 million and $576 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Approximately 81,900 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2025, compared to approximately 70,800 total lots as of June 30, 2024. Nearly 1,800 net new lots were added in the second quarter of 2025, representing an estimated 16 future communities. During the quarter, we terminated nearly 1,800 lots, compared to approximately 1,000 lots in the second quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2025 ending community count of 312 was up 9% compared to prior year and up 8% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 25.8% and 14.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2025, which compared to 20.6% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.43 per share totaling $31 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compared to $0.375 per share totaling $27 million in the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date dividends paid were $61 million and $54 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 674,124 shares of stock, or 0.9% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $45 million. For the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,279,440 shares of stock, or 1.8% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $90 million. As of June 30, 2025, $219 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.

Subsequent to the second quarter of 2025, the Company refinanced the revolving credit facility to extend its maturity from 2029 to 2030.

On January 2, 2025, we completed a two-for-one stock split (the "Stock Split") of Meritage's common stock in the form of a stock dividend. All share and per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively restated to reflect the Stock Split for the second quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2024.



CONFERENCE CALL

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net earnings for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters.





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,615,709 $ 1,693,738 $ (78,029 ) (5) % Land closing revenue 8,277 — 8,277 n/a Total closing revenue 1,623,986 1,693,738 (69,752 ) (4) % Cost of home closings (1,274,381 ) (1,254,232 ) 20,149 2 % Cost of land closings (8,996 ) — 8,996 n/a Total cost of closings (1,283,377 ) (1,254,232 ) 29,145 2 % Home closing gross profit 341,328 439,506 (98,178 ) (22) % Land closing gross loss (719 ) — (719 ) n/a Total closing gross profit 340,609 439,506 (98,897 ) (23) % Financial Services: Revenue 9,425 8,311 1,114 13 % Expense (4,656 ) (3,924 ) 732 19 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 842 450 392 87 % Financial services profit 5,611 4,837 774 16 % Commissions and other sales costs (108,830 ) (104,665 ) 4,165 4 % General and administrative expenses (55,183 ) (53,184 ) 1,999 4 % Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 10,853 11,498 (645 ) (6) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (631 ) (631 ) n/a Earnings before income taxes 193,060 297,361 (104,301 ) (35) % Provision for income taxes (46,181 ) (65,806 ) (19,625 ) (30) % Net earnings $ 146,879 $ 231,555 $ (84,676 ) (37) % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 2.06 $ 3.19 $ (1.13 ) (35) % Weighted average shares outstanding 71,456 72,644 (1,188 ) (2) % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 2.04 $ 3.15 $ (1.11 ) (35) % Weighted average shares outstanding 71,900 73,436 (1,536 ) (2) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 2,957,813 $ 3,159,834 $ (202,021 ) (6) % Land closing revenue 23,698 2,305 21,393 928 % Total closing revenue 2,981,511 3,162,139 (180,628 ) (6) % Cost of home closings (2,320,835 ) (2,342,370 ) (21,535 ) (1) % Cost of land closings (21,252 ) (2,298 ) 18,954 825 % Total cost of closings (2,342,087 ) (2,344,668 ) (2,581 ) — % Home closing gross profit 636,978 817,464 (180,486 ) (22) % Land closing gross profit 2,446 7 2,439 34,843 % Total closing gross profit 639,424 817,471 (178,047 ) (22) % Financial Services: Revenue 16,507 14,664 1,843 13 % Expense (8,848 ) (6,927 ) 1,921 28 % Earnings/(loss) from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,515 (3,590 ) 5,105 (142) % Financial services profit 9,174 4,147 5,027 121 % Commissions and other sales costs (203,550 ) (206,215 ) (2,665 ) (1) % General and administrative expenses (112,180 ) (103,916 ) 8,264 8 % Interest expense — — — n/a Other income, net 20,351 20,520 (169 ) (1) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (631 ) (631 ) n/a Earnings before income taxes 353,219 531,376 (178,157 ) (34) % Provision for income taxes (83,534 ) (113,805 ) (30,271 ) (27) % Net earnings $ 269,685 $ 417,571 $ (147,886 ) (35) % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 3.76 $ 5.75 $ (1.99 ) (35) % Weighted average shares outstanding 71,684 72,634 (950 ) (1) % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 3.73 $ 5.68 $ (1.95 ) (34) % Weighted average shares outstanding 72,246 73,476 (1,230 ) (2) %









Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 930,463 $ 651,555 Other receivables 270,836 256,282 Real estate (1) 5,963,674 5,728,775 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 221,359 192,405 Investments in unconsolidated entities 34,676 28,735 Property and equipment, net 46,449 47,285 Deferred tax asset, net 52,397 54,524 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 236,515 203,093 Total assets $ 7,756,369 $ 7,162,654 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 242,081 $ 212,477 Accrued liabilities 406,436 452,213 Home sale deposits 10,949 20,513 Loans payable and other borrowings 26,120 29,343 Senior and convertible senior notes, net 1,801,609 1,306,535 Total liabilities 2,487,195 2,021,081 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 71,156,138 and 71,921,972 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 712 360 Additional paid-in capital 62,084 143,036 Retained earnings 5,206,378 4,998,177 Total stockholders’ equity 5,269,174 5,141,573 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,756,369 $ 7,162,654

(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes completed and under construction $ 2,420,455 $ 2,375,639 Finished home sites and home sites under development 3,543,219 3,353,136 Total real estate $ 5,963,674 $ 5,728,775





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 269,685 $ 417,571 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,612 12,812 Stock-based compensation 9,922 10,832 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,164 ) (2,627 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,116 2,778 Other 7,827 4,697 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (224,617 ) (450,551 ) Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract (30,415 ) (45,576 ) (Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (43,264 ) 24,237 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21,013 ) (12,965 ) (Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits (9,564 ) 2,775 Net cash used in operating activities (28,875 ) (36,017 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (9,377 ) (6,611 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,359 ) (13,158 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 126 130 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 750 750 Payments to purchase investments and securities (750 ) (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,610 ) (19,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (11,213 ) (7,445 ) Repayment of senior notes — (250,695 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 497,195 575,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (5,106 ) (17,303 ) Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes — (61,790 ) Dividends paid (61,484 ) (54,484 ) Repurchase of shares (89,999 ) (55,933 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 329,393 127,350 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 278,908 71,694 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 651,555 921,227 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 930,463 $ 992,921





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Effective January 1, 2025, the Tennessee homebuilding operating segment has been reclassified from the East reporting segment to the Central reporting segment for the purpose of making operational and resource decisions and assessing financial performance. Prior period balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reclassification. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Tennessee and Texas

East: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,165 $ 549,205 1,265 $ 622,837 Central Region 1,374 480,425 1,440 528,380 East Region 1,631 586,079 1,413 542,521 Total 4,170 $ 1,615,709 4,118 $ 1,693,738 Homes Ordered: West Region 1,001 $ 484,756 1,114 $ 557,296 Central Region 1,298 475,275 1,274 471,064 East Region 1,615 587,407 1,411 545,096 Total 3,914 $ 1,547,438 3,799 $ 1,573,456 Order Backlog: West Region 366 $ 182,308 751 $ 367,436 Central Region 583 220,889 880 329,377 East Region 799 292,279 1,083 412,874 Total 1,748 $ 695,476 2,714 $ 1,109,687





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 2,163 $ 1,028,841 2,279 $ 1,138,469 Central Region 2,561 892,962 2,735 1,012,150 East Region 2,862 1,036,010 2,611 1,009,215 Total 7,586 $ 2,957,813 7,625 $ 3,159,834 Homes Ordered: West Region 2,094 $ 1,024,350 2,284 $ 1,138,101 Central Region 2,663 964,435 2,774 1,027,223 East Region 3,033 1,116,830 2,732 1,039,327 Total 7,790 3,105,615 7,790 3,204,651 Order Backlog: West Region 366 $ 182,308 751 $ 367,436 Central Region 583 220,889 880 329,377 East Region 799 292,279 1,083 412,874 Total 1,748 $ 695,476 2,714 $ 1,109,687





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: West Region 85 85.0 85 84.0 85 87.0 85 81.9 Central Region 85 83.5 90 92.0 85 85.6 90 94.3 East Region 142 132.5 112 105.0 142 125.2 112 101.0 Total 312 301.0 287 281.0 312 297.8 287 277.2





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplement and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited) Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,663 $ 6,774 $ 12,612 $ 12,812 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 57,107 $ 54,227 $ 53,678 $ 54,516 Interest incurred 19,995 14,327 34,709 27,252 Interest expensed — — — — Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (13,288 ) (14,227 ) (24,573 ) (27,441 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 63,814 $ 54,327 $ 63,814 $ 54,327





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands): Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,827,729 $ 1,335,878 Stockholders' equity 5,269,174 5,141,573 Total capital $ 7,096,903 $ 6,477,451 Debt-to-capital 25.8 % 20.6 % Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,827,729 $ 1,335,878 Less: cash and cash equivalents (930,463 ) (651,555 ) Net debt $ 897,266 $ 684,323 Stockholders’ equity 5,269,174 5,141,573 Total net capital $ 6,166,440 $ 5,825,896 Net debt-to-capital (1) 14.6 % 11.7 %





(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

