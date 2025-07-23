O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.

  • Second quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.1%
  • 11% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.78
  • $1.51 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2nd Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “I would like to thank our Team of over 92,000 Professional Parts People for their tremendous hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading customer service in each of our 6,483 stores. Team O’Reilly’s dedication was reflected in our strong top-line performance this quarter with a comparable store sales increase of 4.1%, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team’s unwavering commitment to executing on the fundamentals of our business translated our top-line results into an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to continue to profitably grow our business and gain share in all the markets in which we operate.”

Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $253 million, or 6%, to $4.53 billion from $4.27 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 7% to $2.33 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 50.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $1.41 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $1.30 billion (or 30.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 6% to $914 million (or 20.2% of sales) from $863 million (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $46 million, or 7%, to $669 million (or 14.8% of sales) from $623 million (or 14.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 11% to $0.78 on 858 million shares versus $0.70 on 886 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Mr. Beckham concluded, “As a result of our solid performance in the first half of 2025, we are increasing our full-year comparable store sales guidance to a range of 3% to 4.5%, which reflects our updated expectations based on the sales trends we are currently seeing in our business. During the first half of 2025, we opened 105 net, new stores across 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. We are also excited to have opened our 100th store in Mexico in July, an exciting milestone for our Team. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target of 200 to 210 net, new stores during 2025.”

Sales for the first six months of 2025 increased $414 million, or 5%, to $8.66 billion from $8.25 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $4.45 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $4.20 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2025 increased 8% to $2.79 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $2.59 billion (or 31.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2025 increased 2% to $1.66 billion (or 19.1% of sales) from $1.62 billion (or 19.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased $37 million, or 3%, to $1.21 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $1.40 on 861 million shares versus $1.32 on 889 million shares for the same period one year ago.

2nd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.1% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.3% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.8% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $90.71, for a total investment of $617 million. During the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 13.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $88.65, for a total investment of $1.18 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $91.45, for a total investment of $160 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.27, for a total aggregate investment of $26.59 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.16 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:

   
     For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2025
Net, new store openings 200 to 210
Comparable store sales 3.0% to 4.5%
Total revenue $17.5 billion to $17.8 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.2% to 51.7%
Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.2% to 19.7%
Effective income tax rate 22.3%
Diluted earnings per share (1) $2.85 to $2.95
Net cash provided by operating activities $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion
Capital expenditures $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
Free cash flow (2) $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion
 
(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:


     For the Year Ending
(in millions) December 31, 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities $2,820 to $3,230
Less:Capital expenditures  1,200 to  1,300
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  20 to  30
Free cash flow $1,600 to $1,900
 

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, July 23, 2026.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 6,483 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

  
For further information contact:Investor Relations Contacts
 Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
  
 Media Contact
 Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
  


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024
     (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Note)
Assets         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,613  $145,042  $130,245 
Accounts receivable, net   428,828   475,596   356,839 
Amounts receivable from suppliers   123,273   144,303   139,091 
Inventory   5,399,588   4,788,686   5,095,804 
Other current assets   165,504   125,861   117,916 
Total current assets   6,315,806   5,679,488   5,839,895 
          
Property and equipment, at cost   9,708,429   8,730,297   9,192,254 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   3,758,465   3,434,610   3,587,098 
Net property and equipment   5,949,964   5,295,687   5,605,156 
          
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   2,409,177   2,240,314   2,324,638 
Goodwill   943,314   1,000,074   930,161 
Other assets, net   202,358   177,619   193,891 
Total assets $ 15,820,619  $14,393,182  $14,893,741 
          
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit         
Current liabilities:         
Accounts payable $ 6,858,649  $6,226,238  $6,524,811 
Self-insurance reserves   158,844   125,859   149,387 
Accrued payroll   145,629   143,194   107,495 
Accrued benefits and withholdings   238,984   186,715   199,593 
Income taxes payable   312,545   89,344   6,274 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   434,151   401,713   419,213 
Other current liabilities   573,084   950,145   876,732 
Total current liabilities   8,721,886   8,123,208   8,283,505 
          
Long-term debt   5,823,744   5,397,774   5,520,932 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   2,055,053   1,912,036   1,980,705 
Deferred income taxes   211,920   335,600   247,599 
Other liabilities   239,878   207,956   231,961 
          
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):         
Common stock, $0.01 par value:         
Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000         
Issued and outstanding shares –         
850,561,094 as of June 30, 2025,         
873,580,665 as of June 30, 2024, and         
862,232,760 as of December 31, 2024   8,506   8,736   8,622 
Additional paid-in capital   1,499,288   1,407,645   1,454,518 
Retained deficit   (2,748,221)  (3,008,665)  (2,791,288)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   8,565   8,892   (42,813)
Total shareholders’ deficit   (1,231,862)  (1,583,392)  (1,370,961)
          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 15,820,619  $14,393,182  $14,893,741 
 
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
     2025     2024     2025     2024 
Sales $ 4,525,058  $4,272,201  $ 8,661,982  $8,248,441 
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses   2,198,520   2,104,141    4,213,959   4,046,209 
Gross profit   2,326,538   2,168,060    4,448,023   4,202,232 
             
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,412,068   1,304,762    2,792,087   2,586,453 
Operating income   914,470   863,298    1,655,936   1,615,779 
             
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense   (57,337)  (54,831)   (114,901)  (111,979)
Interest income   1,885   1,528    3,549   3,184 
Other, net   2,437   1,561    1,222   4,962 
Total other expense   (53,015)  (51,742)   (110,130)  (103,833)
             
Income before income taxes   861,455   811,556    1,545,806   1,511,946 
Provision for income taxes   192,860   188,708    338,726   341,860 
Net income $ 668,595  $622,848  $ 1,207,080  $1,170,086 
             
Earnings per share-basic:                
Earnings per share $ 0.78  $0.71  $ 1.41  $1.33 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   854,003   880,182    856,768   882,728 
             
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                
Earnings per share $ 0.78  $0.70  $ 1.40  $1.32 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution   858,440   885,655    861,368   888,746 
                 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
       
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
      2025      2024 
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 1,207,080  $1,170,086 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   247,159   222,885 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   3,667   3,201 
Deferred income taxes   (36,679)  18,175 
Share-based compensation programs   18,812   14,229 
Other   7,945   5,215 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (73,966)  (79,475)
Inventory   (280,899)  (85,137)
Accounts payable   331,082   117,582 
Income taxes payable   314,779   81,228 
Other   (227,014)  185,085 
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,511,966   1,653,074 
       
Investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (587,685)  (474,607)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   2,695   7,528 
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (10,008)  (155,376)
Net cash used in investing activities   (594,998)  (622,455)
       
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility     30,000 
Payments on revolving credit facility     (30,000)
Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper   298,918   (173,500)
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,815)   
Payment of excise tax on share repurchases   (17,012)   
Repurchases of common stock   (1,176,640)  (1,063,791)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   48,167   73,790 
Other   (433)  (569)
Net cash used in financing activities   (850,815)  (1,164,070)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   2,215   (639)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   68,368   (134,090)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   130,245   279,132 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 198,613  $145,042 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid $ 393,872  $80,401 
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest   110,374   110,449 
         


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:    2025    2024
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)        
GAAP debt $ 5,823,744 $5,397,774
Add:Letters of credit   162,289  137,501
 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs   26,256  27,226
 Six-times rent expense   2,834,550  2,625,438
Adjusted debt $ 8,846,839 $8,187,939
       
GAAP net income $ 2,423,674 $2,372,417
Add:Interest expense   225,470  219,488
 Provision for income taxes   655,250  657,727
 Depreciation and amortization   486,166  440,273
 Share-based compensation expense   33,514  27,169
 Rent expense (i)   472,425  437,573
EBITDAR $ 4,296,499 $4,154,647
       
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   2.06  1.97
 
(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):


  For the Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 
  2025 2024
Total lease cost, per ASC 842    $570,733 $520,327
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance  98,308  82,754
Rent expense $472,425 $437,573


  June 30, 
     2025 2024
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:          
Inventory turnover (1)   1.6  1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 833 $767
Accounts payable to inventory (3)   127.0%  130.0%


   For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
   June 30,  June 30, 
      2025    2024    2025    2024
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 756,846 $948,859 $ 1,511,966 $1,653,074
Less:Capital expenditures   300,734  225,367   587,685  474,607
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   7,348  5,258   20,273  21,378
Free cash flow $ 448,764 $718,234 $ 904,008 $1,157,089


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
     2025    2024    2025    2024
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):           
Sales to do-it-yourself customers$ 2,228,566 $2,152,680 $ 4,280,425 $4,156,485
Sales to professional service provider customers   2,195,840  2,012,164   4,194,433  3,887,350
Other sales and sales adjustments   100,652  107,357   187,124  204,606
Total sales $ 4,525,058 $4,272,201 $ 8,661,982 $8,248,441


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
     2025    2024    2025    2024    2025     2024 
Store Count:            
Beginning domestic store count  6,298 6,131  6,265  6,095  6,152  6,027 
New stores opened  62 21  95  57  208  126 
Stores closed        (1)
Ending domestic store count  6,360 6,152  6,360  6,152  6,360  6,152 
             
Beginning Mexico store count  93 63  87  62  69  44 
New stores opened  5 6  11  7  29  25 
Ending Mexico store count  98 69  98  69  98  69 
             
Beginning Canada store count  25 23  26    23   
New stores opened       3   
Stores acquired     23   23 
Stores closed    (1)   (1)  
Ending Canada store count  25 23  25  23  25  23 
             
Total ending store count  6,483 6,244  6,483  6,244  6,483  6,244 


             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30, 
     2025    2024    2025    2024
Store and Team Member Information:            
Total employment   92,810  91,874       
Square footage (in thousands) (4)   50,238  47,500      
Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) $ 88.76 $87.88 $ 342.83 $341.51
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) $ 698 $677 $ 2,672 $2,613
 
(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
 (6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.

Tags

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Recommended Reading