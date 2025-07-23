RxSight, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RXST) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RxSight is a commercial-stage medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LALs), which are used in cataract surgery.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, RxSight and its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information, including that:

The company was experiencing adoption challenges and underlying structural issues that were negatively impacting sales and product utilization;



RxSight had overstated market demand for its products; and



As a result, the company was unlikely to meet its previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.



The lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2025, RxSight issued its preliminary Q2 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in sales of its Light Delivery Devices (LDDs), reduced LAL utilization, and lower overall revenue. In addition, RxSight revised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance downward by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint. During the corresponding investor communication, RxSight’s CEO, Ronald Kurtz, acknowledged that “adoption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.”

Following this disclosure, shares of RxSight declined by nearly 38%, according to the complaint.

