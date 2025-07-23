CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2025

Second Quarter 2025

  • Net Earnings of $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.34%
  • Efficiency Ratio of 45.6%
  • Net Interest Margin of 3.31%

Ontario, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $51.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.36 for the same period last year.

For the second quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.06%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.08%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.34%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the second quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 193 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 143 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”

Additional Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Pre-provision / pretax income increased from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $68.8 million
  • Cost of funds decreased to 1.03% from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2025
  • Deposits and customer repos grew by $123 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • Loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter 2025
  • TCE Ratio of 10.0% & CET1 Ratio of 16.5%

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Net interest income$111,608  $110,444  $110,849  $222,052  $223,310 
Recapture of (provision for) credit losses -   2,000   -   2,000   - 
Noninterest income 14,744   16,229   14,424   30,973   28,537 
Noninterest expense (57,557)  (59,144)  (56,497)  (116,701)  (116,268)
Income taxes (18,231)  (18,425)  (18,741)  (36,656)  (36,945)
Net earnings$50,564  $51,104  $50,035  $101,668  $98,634 
Earnings per common share:              
Basic$0.36  $0.37  $0.36  $0.72  $0.71 
Diluted$0.36  $0.36  $0.36  $0.72  $0.71 
               
NIM 3.31%  3.31%  3.05%  3.31%  3.07%
ROAA 1.34%  1.37%  1.24%  1.35%  1.22%
ROAE 9.06%  9.31%  9.57%  9.18%  9.44%
ROATCE 14.08%  14.51%  15.51%  14.29%  15.32%
Efficiency ratio 45.55%  46.69%  45.10%  46.12%  46.17%
 

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $111.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million, or 1.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $0.8 million, or 0.7%, increase from the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 0.84%, from the first quarter, while interest expense remained the same at $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase in net interest income of $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $15.6 million decline in interest expense, that exceeded the $14.9 million decline in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was the result of a $1.19 billion decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decline in interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a decrease in borrowings that resulted from the early redemptions of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advances in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income was the result of a $1.11 billion decrease in average interest-earning assets, that coincided with the Company's deleveraging strategy in the second half of 2024 resulting in the Company’s borrowings declining by $1.34 billion.

Net Interest Margin
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.05% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on our interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2025 remained unchanged, at 4.28%, compared to the prior quarter, while our cost of funds decreased slightly to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.04% in the prior quarter. Loan yields remained unchanged for the second quarter of 2025 at 5.22%. The slight decrease in our cost of funds was primarily due to a two-basis point decrease in our cost of deposits, from .86% to .84%. The decrease in cost of deposits was partially offset by an increase in the average balance and cost of customer repurchase agreements. For the second quarter of 2025 average customer repurchase agreements were $376.6 million at a cost of 1.66%, compared to $317.3 million and 1.24% for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 26-basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 35-basis point decrease in cost of funds, to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.38% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.34 billion decline in average borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.79% in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company had average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.18 billion, at an average cost of 0.87%, and average borrowings of $508.2 million, at an average cost of 4.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 in which borrowings averaged $1.85 billion, at an average cost of 4.79%, and average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.17 billion had an average cost of 0.87%. The decrease in cost of funds, exceeded the modest decrease in interest earning asset yields from 4.37% for the second quarter of 2024 to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in earning asset yields was impacted by a decrease in loan yields from 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 5.22% for the second quarter of 2025, and a decrease in investment securities yields to 2.62% in the second quarter of 2025, from 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in investment yields was primarily the result of a $2.8 million decrease in the positive interest spread on pay-fixed swaps.

Earning Assets and Deposits
Average earning assets increased by $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.12 billion when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The average balance in funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $170.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, while average loans decreased by $112.6 million and average investment securities decreased by $61.3 for the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in average earning assets was due to decreases of $376.7 million in average loans, $359.5 million in average investment securities, and $372.1 million in funds held at the Federal Reserve. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.3 million, or 0.65%, from the first quarter of 2025 and the average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by $51.2 million from the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average balance on total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $14.9 million, or 0.12%. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.92% for the first quarter of 2025 and 60.13% for the second quarter of 2024.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended
  
 June 30, 2025   March 31, 2025   June 30, 2024  
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Yield on average investment securities (TE)2.62%   2.63%   2.71%  
Yield on average loans5.22%   5.22%   5.26%  
Yield on average earning assets (TE)4.28%   4.28%   4.37%  
Cost of deposits0.84%   0.86%   0.88%  
Cost of funds1.03%   1.04%   1.38%  
Net interest margin (TE)3.31%   3.31%   3.05%  
                     
Average Earning Asset MixAvg  % of Total   Avg  % of Total   Avg  % of Total  
Total investment securities$4,847,415   35.75%  $4,908,718   36.21%  $5,206,959   35.49% 
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 337,929   2.49%   162,389   1.20%   716,916   4.89% 
Loans 8,354,898   61.63%   8,467,465   62.46%   8,731,587   59.51% 
Total interest-earning assets 13,558,254       13,556,584       14,673,474     
                        

Provision for Credit Losses
There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and no provision in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $249,000 compared to net recoveries of $130,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.93% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter primarily due to a $2.2 million gain recognized during the first quarter of 2025 on the sale of four OREO properties. Excluding gains, noninterest income grew by approximately $700,000, including a $397,000 increase of income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”). BOLI income also increased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 by $285,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, Trust and investment services income grew by $304,000, or 8.9%, while growing by $287,000, or 8.4% over the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $57.6 million, compared to $59.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025 and a $1.5 million decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in staff expense was primarily due to higher payroll taxes in the first quarter, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in the second quarter of 2025.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense of $1.1 million, includes the impact of a $500,000 expense reduction in the second quarter of 2024 related to a decrease in reserves for unfunded loan commitments and a $603,000 increase in regulatory assessment expenses. The increase in regulatory assessment expenses in the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $700,000 reduction of an FDIC special assessment accrual in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.58% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.6%, compared to 46.7% for the first quarter of 2025 and 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 26.50%, compared with 26.50% for the first quarter of 2025, and 27.25% for the same period of 2024. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets
The Company reported total assets of $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an increase of $157.5 million, or 1.03%, from total assets of $15.26 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in assets included a $202.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $80.7 million decrease in investment securities, and a $5.1 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets increased by $260.5 million, or 1.72%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $492.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $108.2 million decrease in investment securities, and a $175.8 million decrease in net loans.

Total assets at June 30, 2025 decreased by $737.4 million, or 4.57%, from total assets of $16.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease of $362.1 million in investment securities, a decrease of $318.6 million in net loans and a $126.2 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $4.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $80.7 million, or 1.65% from the prior quarter end, a decrease of $108.2 million, or 2.20% from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $362.1 million, or 7.00%, from $5.18 billion at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.33 billion, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 1.35% from prior quarter end, a decrease of $52.4 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $102.7 million, or 4.22%, from June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.49 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $363.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $48.8 million, or 1.92% from the prior quarter end, decreased by $55.8 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and decreased by $259.5 million, or 9.45%, from $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $24.7 million from the end of the prior quarter, while decreasing $84 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing by $124.2 million from June 30, 2024.

Loans
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.36 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased by $5.1 million, or 0.06%, from March 31, 2025. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $29.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $18.1 million in dairy and livestock loans, partially offset by increases of $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $18.9 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $177.9 million, or 2.08%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease includes decreases of $186.0 million in dairy and livestock loans and $12.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by increases of $19.3 million in SFR mortgage loans and $10.0 million in commercial real estate loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $323.3 million, or 3.72%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease included decreases of $147.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $116.8 million in dairy & livestock loans and agribusiness loans, $43.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $34.6 million in construction loans, offset by an increase of $20.8 million in SFR mortgage loans.

Asset Quality
During the second quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $429,000 and total recoveries of $180,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $249,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $78.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $78.3 million at March 31, 2025 and $82.8 million at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.93%. This compares to 0.94% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 0.95% at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  
  2025  2025  2024  
Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate $24,379  $24,379  $21,908  
SBA  1,265   1,024   337  
Commercial and industrial  265   173   2,712  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  60   60   -  
Total $25,969  $25,636  $24,957  
% of Total loans  0.31%  0.31%  0.29% 
              
OREO          
Commercial real estate $661  $495  $-  
SFR mortgage  -   -   647  
Total $661  $495  $647  
           
Total nonperforming assets $26,630  $26,131  $25,604  
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17%  0.17%  0.16% 
           
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)          
Commercial real estate $-  $-  $43  
SBA  3,419   718   -  
Commercial and industrial  -   -   103  
Total $3,419  $718  $146  
% of Total loans  0.04%  0.01%  0.00% 

Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due		 $30,049  $26,849  $25,750  
           
Classified Loans $73,422  $94,169  $124,728  
              

The $499,000 increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the addition of one nonperforming SBA loan in the amount of $620,000. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans decreased $20.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $19.9 million in classified commercial real estate loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements
Deposits of $11.98 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $404.2 million totaled $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented a net increase of $122.9 million compared to $12.27 billion at March 31, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $179 million compared to December 31, 2024 and increased $329.8 million, or 2.74% when compared to $12.06 billion at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $62.9 million, or 0.87%, when compared to $7.18 billion at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $210.0 million, or 2.98%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $157.0 million, or 2.21% when compared to $7.09 billion at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits, compared to 59.92% at March 31, 2025, 58.90% at December 31, 2024 and 60.13% at June 30, 2024.

Borrowings
As of June 30, 2025, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.3 billion from June 30, 2024. The $1.8 billion of borrowings at June 30, 2024 consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances and $1.3 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.76%, all of which were redeemed before the end of 2024.

Capital
The Company’s total equity was $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $54.0 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $101.7 million in net earnings and a $43.9 million increase in other comprehensive income that were partially offset by $55.6 million in cash dividends. During the first half of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 2,063,564 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.15, totaling $37.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025 was $10.64.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

    CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer		 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.8% 11.5% 10.5%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.5% 16.2% 15.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.5% 16.2% 15.3%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.3% 17.1% 16.1%
         
Tangible common equity ratio   10.0% 9.8% 8.7%
         

CitizensTrust
As of June 30, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.54 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
          
          
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  June 30,
2024		 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $195,063  $153,875  $174,454 
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve  543,573   50,823   669,740 
Total cash and cash equivalents  738,636   204,698   844,194 
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions  11,004   480   7,345 
Investment securities available-for-sale  2,486,306   2,542,115   2,745,796 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  2,327,230   2,379,668   2,429,886 
Total investment securities  4,813,536   4,921,783   5,175,682 
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)  18,012   18,012   18,012 
Loans and lease finance receivables  8,358,501   8,536,432   8,681,846 
Allowance for credit losses  (78,003)  (80,122)  (82,786)
Net loans and lease finance receivables  8,280,498   8,456,310   8,599,060 
Premises and equipment, net  26,606   27,543   43,232 
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)  320,596   316,248   314,329 
Intangibles  7,657   9,967   12,416 
Goodwill  765,822   765,822   765,822 
Other assets  431,763   432,792   371,403 
Total assets $15,414,130  $15,153,655  $16,151,495 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
 Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing $7,247,128  $7,037,096  $7,090,095 
Investment checking  483,793   551,305   515,930 
Savings and money market  3,669,912   3,786,387   3,409,320 
Time deposits  583,990   573,593   774,980 
Total deposits  11,984,823   11,948,381   11,790,325 
Customer repurchase agreements  404,154   261,887   268,826 
Other borrowings  500,000   500,000   1,800,000 
Other liabilities  284,831   257,071   179,917 
Total liabilities  13,173,808   12,967,339   14,039,068 
Stockholders' Equity         
Stockholders' equity  2,508,454   2,498,380   2,446,755 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (268,132)  (312,064)  (334,328)
Total stockholders' equity  2,240,322   2,186,316   2,112,427 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,414,130  $15,153,655  $16,151,495 
             


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $154,785  $154,328  $162,724  $154,557  $162,387 
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve  331,956   161,432   704,023   247,165   568,722 
Total cash and cash equivalents  486,741   315,760   866,747   401,722   731,109 
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions  5,973   957   12,893   3,479   11,786 
Investment securities available-for-sale  2,505,601   2,539,211   2,764,096   2,522,313   2,832,097 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  2,341,814   2,369,507   2,442,863   2,355,584   2,450,237 
Total investment securities  4,847,415   4,908,718   5,206,959   4,877,897   5,282,334 
Investment in stock of FHLB  18,012   18,012   18,012   18,012   18,012 
Loans and lease finance receivables  8,354,898   8,467,465   8,731,587   8,410,871   8,778,083 
Allowance for credit losses  (78,259)  (80,113)  (82,815)  (79,181)  (84,283)
Net loans and lease finance receivables  8,276,639   8,387,352   8,648,772   8,331,690   8,693,800 
Premises and equipment, net  26,982   27,408   43,624   27,194   44,002 
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)  319,582   316,643   312,645   318,121   311,127 
Intangibles  8,232   9,518   13,258   8,872   13,922 
Goodwill  765,822   765,822   765,822   765,822   765,822 
Other assets  427,776   419,116   390,834   423,469   370,575 
Total assets $15,183,174  $15,169,306  $16,279,566  $15,176,278  $16,242,489 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing $7,051,702  $7,006,357  $7,153,315  $7,029,156  $7,168,016 
Interest-bearing  4,755,828   4,866,318   4,728,864   4,810,767   4,591,500 
Total deposits  11,807,530   11,872,675   11,882,179   11,839,923   11,759,516 
Customer repurchase agreements  376,629   317,322   287,128   347,140   298,200 
Other borrowings  508,159   513,078   1,850,330   510,605   1,921,154 
Other liabilities  252,908   239,283   157,463   246,132   162,953 
Total liabilities  12,945,226   12,942,358   14,177,100   12,943,800   14,141,823 
Stockholders' Equity               
Stockholders' equity  2,518,282   2,523,923   2,456,945   2,521,086   2,444,510 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (280,334)  (296,975)  (354,479)  (288,608)  (343,844)
Total stockholders' equity  2,237,948   2,226,948   2,102,466   2,232,478   2,100,666 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,183,174  $15,169,306  $16,279,566  $15,176,278  $16,242,489 
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
Interest income:               
Loans and leases, including fees $108,845  $109,071  $114,200  $217,916  $230,549 
Investment securities:               
Investment securities available-for-sale  18,299   18,734   21,225   37,033   42,671 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  12,886   13,021   13,445   25,907   26,847 
Total investment income  31,185   31,755   34,670   62,940   69,518 
Dividends from FHLB stock  411   379   377   790   796 
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions  3,768   1,797   9,825   5,565   15,898 
Total interest income  144,209   143,002   159,072   287,211   316,761 
Interest expense:               
Deposits  24,829   25,322   25,979   50,151   47,345 
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements  7,401   6,800   22,244   14,201   46,106 
Other  371   436   -   807   - 
Total interest expense  32,601   32,558   48,223   65,159   93,451 
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses  111,608   110,444   110,849   222,052   223,310 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  -   (2,000)  -   (2,000)  - 
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses  111,608   112,444   110,849   224,052   223,310 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  4,959   4,908   5,117   9,867   10,153 
Trust and investment services  3,716   3,411   3,428   7,127   6,652 
Gain on OREO, net  6   2,183   -   2,189   - 
Other  6,063   5,727   5,879   11,790   11,732 
Total noninterest income  14,744   16,229   14,424   30,973   28,537 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  34,999   36,477   35,426   71,476   71,827 
Occupancy and equipment  6,106   5,998   5,772   12,104   11,337 
Professional services  2,191   2,081   2,726   4,272   4,981 
Computer software expense  4,410   4,221   3,949   8,631   7,474 
Marketing and promotion  1,817   1,988   1,956   3,805   3,586 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,155   1,155   1,437   2,310   2,875 
Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments  -   500   (500)  500   (500)
Other  6,879   6,724   5,731   13,603   14,688 
Total noninterest expense  57,557   59,144   56,497   116,701   116,268 
Earnings before income taxes  68,795   69,529   68,776   138,324   135,579 
Income taxes  18,231   18,425   18,741   36,656   36,945 
Net earnings $50,564  $51,104  $50,035  $101,668  $98,634 
                
Basic earnings per common share $0.36  $0.37  $0.36  $0.72  $0.71 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.36  $0.36  $0.36  $0.72  $0.71 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.40 
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
               
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)$144,729  $143,525  $159,607  $288,253  $317,835 
Interest expense 32,601   32,558   48,223   65,159   93,451 
Net interest income - (TE)$112,128  $110,967  $111,384  $223,094  $224,384 
               
Return on average assets, annualized 1.34%  1.37%  1.24%  1.35%  1.22%
Return on average equity, annualized 9.06%  9.31%  9.57%  9.18%  9.44%
Efficiency ratio [1] 45.55%  46.69%  45.10%  46.12%  46.17%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.52%  1.58%  1.40%  1.55%  1.44%
Yield on average loans 5.22%  5.22%  5.26%  5.22%  5.28%
Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.28%  4.28%  4.37%  4.28%  4.36%
Cost of deposits 0.84%  0.86%  0.88%  0.85%  0.81%
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.87%  0.87%  0.87%  0.87%  0.80%
Cost of funds 1.03%  1.04%  1.38%  1.03%  1.34%
Net interest margin (TE) 3.31%  3.31%  3.05%  3.31%  3.07%
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.       
               
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]              
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 10.02%  10.04%  8.68%      
Citizens Business Bank 9.86%  9.92%  8.57%      
[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])       
               
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic 139,297,604   138,973,996   138,583,510   139,824,075   138,419,379 
Diluted 139,471,147   139,294,401   138,669,058   140,098,174   138,561,481 
Dividends declared$27,703  $27,853  $28,018  $55,556  $55,904 
Dividend payout ratio [3] 54.79%  54.50%  56.00%  54.64%  56.68%
[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.       
               
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 137,825,465   139,089,612   139,677,162       
Book value per share$16.25  $16.02  $15.12       
Tangible book value per share$10.64  $10.45  $9.55       
                  


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  June 30,
2024		       
Nonperforming assets:               
Nonaccrual loans $25,969  $27,795  $24,957        
Other real estate owned (OREO), net  661   19,303   647        
Total nonperforming assets $26,630  $47,098  $25,604        
Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $9,529  $6,467  $26,363        
                
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO  0.32%  0.55%  0.29       
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17%  0.31%  0.16%       
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets  292.91%  170.12%  323.33%       
                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2024		 
Allowance for credit losses:               
Beginning balance $78,252  $80,122  $82,817   $80,122  $86,842 
Total charge-offs  (429)  (40)  (51)   (469)  (4,318)
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off  180   170   20    350   262 
Net recoveries (charge-offs)  (249)  130   (31)   (119)  (4,056)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  -   (2,000)  -    (2,000)  - 
Allowance for credit losses at end of period $78,003  $78,252  $82,786   $78,003  $82,786 
                
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans  -0.003%  0.002% -0.000%   -0.001%  -0.046%
                     


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                      
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type                   
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024
  Allowance
For Credit
Losses		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		 Allowance
For Credit
Losses		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type		 Allowance
For Credit
Losses		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
                      
Commercial real estate $64.5   0.99%  $66.2   1.02%  $69.4   1.04% 
Construction  0.2   1.36%   0.3   1.94%   0.8   1.51% 
SBA  3.1   1.13%   2.6   0.96%   2.5   0.93% 
Commercial and industrial  6.4   0.70%   6.1   0.66%   5.1   0.53% 
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  2.6   1.09%   3.6   0.86%   3.8   1.08% 
Municipal lease finance receivables  0.2   0.35%   0.2   0.31%   0.2   0.26% 
SFR mortgage  0.5   0.17%   0.5   0.16%   0.5   0.19% 
Consumer and other loans  0.5   1.03%   0.6   1.04%   0.5   1.07% 
                      
Total $78.0   0.93%  $80.1   0.94%  $82.8   0.95% 
                         


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Unaudited)      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)      
                        
Quarterly Common Stock Price      
  2025  2024  2023 
Quarter End High  Low   High   Low   High   Low  
March 31, $21.71  $18.22   $20.45   $15.95   $25.98   $16.34  
June 30, $20.15  $16.01   $17.91   $15.71   $16.89   $10.66  
September 30, $-  $-   $20.29   $16.08   $19.66   $12.89  
December 31, $-  $-   $24.58   $17.20   $21.77   $14.62  
                        
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings      
     Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2  
     2025   2025   2024   2024   2024  
Interest income                       
Loans and leases, including fees    $108,845   $109,071   $110,277   $114,929   $114,200  
Investment securities and other     35,364    33,931    37,322    50,823    44,872  
Total interest income     144,209    143,002    147,599    165,752    159,072  
Interest expense                       
Deposits     24,829    25,322    28,317    29,821    25,979  
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements   7,401    6,800    8,291    22,312    22,244  
Other     371    436    573    -    -  
Total interest expense     32,601    32,558    37,181    52,133    48,223  
                        
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses   111,608    110,444    110,418    113,619    110,849  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses   -    (2,000)   (3,000)   -    -  
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses   111,608    112,444    113,418    113,619    110,849  
                        
Noninterest income     14,744    16,229    13,103    12,834    14,424  
Noninterest expense     57,557    59,144    58,480    58,835    56,497  
Earnings before income taxes     68,795    69,529    68,041    67,618    68,776  
Income taxes     18,231    18,425    17,183    16,394    18,741  
Net earnings    $50,564   $51,104   $50,858   $51,224   $50,035  
                        
Effective tax rate     26.50%   26.50   25.25   24.25%   27.25% 
                        
Basic earnings per common share    $0.36   $0.37   $0.36   $0.37   $0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share    $0.36   $0.36   $0.36   $0.37   $0.36  
                        
Cash dividends declared per common share    $0.20   $0.20   $0.20   $0.20   $0.20  
                        
Cash dividends declared    $27,703   $27,853   $27,978   $27,977   $28,018  
                             


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
                
Loan Portfolio by Type 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
                
Commercial real estate $6,517,415   $6,490,604   $6,507,452   $6,618,637   $6,664,925  
Construction  17,658    15,706    16,082    14,755    52,227  
SBA  271,735    271,844    273,013    272,001    267,938  
SBA - PPP  85    179    774    1,255    1,757  
Commercial and industrial  912,427    942,301    925,178    936,489    956,184  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  233,772    252,532    419,904    342,445    350,562  
Municipal lease finance receivables  63,652    65,203    66,114    67,585    70,889  
SFR mortgage  288,435    269,493    269,172    267,181    267,593  
Consumer and other loans  53,322    55,770    58,743    52,217    49,771  
Gross loans, at amortized cost  8,358,501    8,363,632    8,536,432    8,572,565    8,681,846  
Allowance for credit losses  (78,003)   (78,252)   (80,122)   (82,942)   (82,786) 
Net loans $8,280,498   $8,285,380   $8,456,310   $8,489,623   $8,599,060  
                
                
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
                
Noninterest-bearing $7,247,128   $7,184,267   $7,037,096   $7,136,824   $7,090,095  
Investment checking  483,793    533,220    551,305    504,028    515,930  
Savings and money market  3,669,912    3,710,612    3,786,387    3,745,707    3,409,320  
Time deposits  583,990    561,822    573,593    685,930    774,980  
Total deposits  11,984,823    11,989,921    11,948,381    12,072,489    11,790,325  
                
Customer repurchase agreements  404,154    276,163    261,887    394,515    268,826  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $12,388,977   $12,266,084   $12,210,268   $12,467,004   $12,059,151  
                          

 

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024  
Nonperforming loans                    
Commercial real estate $24,379   $24,379   $25,866   $18,794   $21,908  
SBA  1,265    1,024    1,529    151    337  
Commercial and industrial  265    173    340    2,825    2,712  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness  60    60    60    143    -  
Total $25,969   $25,636   $27,795   $21,913   $24,957  
% of Total loans  0.31%   0.31%   0.33%   0.26%   0.29% 
                     
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)                    
Commercial real estate $-   $-   $-   $30,701   $43  
SBA  3,419    718    88    -    -  
Commercial and industrial  -    -    399    64    103  
Total $3,419   $718   $487   $30,765   $146  
% of Total loans  0.04%   0.01%   0.01%   0.36%   0.00% 
                     
OREO                    
Commercial real estate $661   $495   $18,656   $-   $-  
SFR mortgage  -    -    647    647    647  
Total $661   $495   $19,303   $647   $647  
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $30,049   $26,849   $47,585   $53,325   $25,750  
% of Total loans  0.36%   0.32%   0.56%   0.62%   0.30% 
                          


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
         
Regulatory Capital Ratios
  Minimum Required CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios Plus Capital
Conservation Buffer		 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024
         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.8% 11.5% 10.5%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.5% 16.2% 15.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.5% 16.2% 15.3%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.3% 17.1% 16.1%
         
Tangible common equity ratio   10.0% 9.8% 8.7%
         

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share.

  June 30,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   
             
Stockholders' equity $2,240,322   $2,186,316   $2,112,427  
Less: Goodwill  (765,822)   (765,822)   (765,822) 
Less: Intangible assets  (7,657)   (9,967)   (12,416) 
Tangible book value $1,466,843   $1,410,527   $1,334,189  
Common shares issued and outstanding  137,825,465    139,689,686    139,677,162  
Tangible book value per share $10.64   $10.10   $9.55  
                

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
Net Income $50,564  $51,104  $50,035  $101,668  $98,634 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets  1,155   1,155   1,437   2,310   2,875 
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (1)  (341)  (341)  (425)  (683)  (850)
Tangible net income $51,378  $51,918  $51,047  $103,295  $100,659 
                
Average stockholders' equity $2,237,948  $2,226,948  $2,102,466  $2,232,478  $2,100,666 
Less: Average goodwill  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)  (765,822)
Less: Average intangible assets  (8,232)  (9,518)  (13,258)  (8,872)  (13,922)
Average tangible common equity $1,463,894  $1,451,608  $1,323,386  $1,457,784  $1,320,922 
                
Return on average equity, annualized (2)  9.06%  9.31%  9.57%  9.18%  9.44%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (2)  14.08%  14.51%  15.51%  14.29%  15.32%
                
(1) Tax effected at respective statutory rates.               
(2) Annualized where applicable.               
 

