Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REPL). The investigation concerns whether Replimune and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2025, Replimune disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its lead product RP1, in combination with immunotherapy drug nivolumab, for the treatment of advanced melanoma. In the CRL, the FDA indicated Replimune’s IGNYTE trial is “not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” On this news, the price of Replimune shares declined by $9.52 per share, or approximately 77.24%, to close at $2.81 per share on July 22, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com