The Roche Associates, Inc. Named “Top Senior Living Marketing Agency 2025”

East Longmeadow, MA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roche Associates, Inc. was recently named “Top Senior Living Marketing Agency for 2025” by Elder Care Review. The Roche Associates, Inc. emerged as the Top Senior Living Marketing Agency for 2025” after an extensive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and Elder Care Review’s editorial board. Elder Care Review is a monthly magazine, focused on the senior housing and senior care industries. Elder Care Review magazine has 113,000 qualified print and digital subscribers (41k print and 72k digital).

The Roche Associates, Inc. (TRA) is a national leader in lead generation, marketing and sales for the senior living and nursing care industries with a proven track record over the past 44 years of filling up and turning around communities across the country. As a true full-service marketing company, TRA offers overall orchestration of marketing and sales, including research, marketing analysis, marketing and sales audits, direct mail and digital marketing, telecommunications, advertising, event planning, sales management and more in order to ensure the best results for their clients.

TRA has overseen the planning, development, marketing and sales for over $3.5 billion worth of senior living community and nursing care center products and services; trained more than 25,000 individuals in marketing and sales techniques; overseen production of more than 2 million direct mail pieces; and made more than 2 million telecommunication calls for clients.

In terms of generating sales traffic and inquiries for clients, The Roche Associates has generated over 275,000 age-and-income-qualified prospective residents and customers to attend programs and functions held at their clients’ senior living communities.

Most importantly, The Roche Associates (TRA) has helped, active adult, independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and nursing care clients capture approximately 27,500 residents and customers during its 44-year history.

