LGI Homes Unveils New Townhome Plans at Cottonwood Greens in Fort Lupton, Colorado

FORT LUPTON, Colo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the debut of five brand-new townhome floor plans at Cottonwood Greens, a premier community with move-in ready homes located northeast of Denver in Fort Lupton. These new townhomes will be introduced to the public on July 26, 2025, with one-weekend-only discounts available.

Conveniently located near US-85 and Hwy 52, minutes from I-25, Cottonwood Greens offers residents a short commute to downtown Denver and easy access to local parks, schools, and shopping. The community offers great family-friendly amenities such as walking trails, open green spaces, and multiple playgrounds that the whole family can enjoy.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our new two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes located right across the street from the Coyote Creek Golf Course. This is a great place for affordable, quiet living within 25 miles from Denver,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado.

At full buildout, the new section will include 137 townhomes, bringing the combined lot count of townhomes and single-family homes to 547. “Our presence in Fort Lupton reflects our continued commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality, affordable homes in Colorado. With a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans and a vibrant, family-friendly setting, this community offers something for everyone,” added Wolf.

The new townhomes will debut at a starting price of $399,900 and will showcase innovative layouts and upgraded features across five thoughtfully designed plans:

The Basin : This beautiful two-story home offers two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious, open-concept layout perfect for entertaining. A chef-ready kitchen with Whirlpool® appliances and a large family room complete the first floor while the bedrooms complete the second level.

: This beautiful two-story home offers two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious, open-concept layout perfect for entertaining. A chef-ready kitchen with Whirlpool® appliances and a large family room complete the first floor while the bedrooms complete the second level. The Loveland : Ideal for growing families, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom floor plan features a large entertaining space, a covered balcony, and a covered front porch. There is also a dedicated laundry room located upstairs.

: Ideal for growing families, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom floor plan features a large entertaining space, a covered balcony, and a covered front porch. There is also a dedicated laundry room located upstairs. The Vail : A perfect blend of function and style, this three-bedroom townhome includes a spacious kitchen, bright family room, and a private owner’s retreat with a walk-in closet and covered balcony.

: A perfect blend of function and style, this three-bedroom townhome includes a spacious kitchen, bright family room, and a private owner’s retreat with a walk-in closet and covered balcony. The Winter Park : Featuring four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of perfectly designed living space, including a covered balcony, and open living areas filled with natural light.

: Featuring four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of perfectly designed living space, including a covered balcony, and open living areas filled with natural light. The Monarch: Boasting modern curb appeal, this two-story design offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a covered front porch and balcony, and an attached finished garage. This is the perfect home for families looking for space.



All homes at Cottonwood Greens come with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package that include a suite of amazing upgrades such as stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, and fully landscaped front yards at no extra cost to the homeowner.

To learn more about the new townhome floor plans or to schedule a tour at Cottonwood Greens, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 588-0300 ext. 565 or visit LGIHomes.com/CottonwoodGreens.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b723abb-4279-4d80-91ea-df7d9b28a45e