Jetoptera and Eanan J500 VTOL Cargo UAS Turbocompressor Map Testing Campaign

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetoptera and EANAN have marked another milestone in their collaborative development of the J-500, a 500-lb class VTOL-capable cargo drone, with the successful start of the turbocompressor mapping campaign; an essential step toward the realization of the aircraft’s advanced propulsion capabilities.

At the core of the J-500 is Jetoptera’s proprietary Fluidic Propulsive System™ (FPS™), powered by a 250 kW turbocompressor developed by the USA based company, Jetoptera. This innovative propulsion architecture offers a modular and scalable solution designed for reduced noise, enhanced safety, and unmatched mission versatility.

The First Engine to Test (FETT) was immediately followed by the Second Engine test campaign hosted by EANAN at its facilities in the UAE. The turbocompressor mapping is a critical step to validate the operability of this innovative modular propulsion system. The two-stage axial compressor driven by a free turbine is being tested for safe operability throughout the mission, from take-off to cruise to loitering, to vertical landing.

“The state-of-the-art setup that EANAN and Jetoptera have built is heavily instrumented to accurately characterize the efficiencies and operability of the heart of the FPS™,” said Dr. Andrei Evulet, Jetoptera CEO and former Technology Maturation and Integration Leader at GE Aerospace, where he led the successful test campaign of the GE9X High Pressure Compressor. “In the first weeks of testing we obtained results that demonstrate operability of the compressor model design and support our plan to deliver the propulsion system for the J-500 as planned.”

Two units are currently mapped; the results so far are promising. The Free Turbine Compressor (FTC-250) represents an unprecedented modularity in design, with the gas generator, FTC and FPS™ subsystems being able to operate in FPS™ configurations for V/STOL and low noise mission stages, as turbofan, bypassing the FPS™ for a dedicated nozzle for highest-speed mission stages. The gas generator itself can be used as a turbojet with the addition of a simple convergent nozzle. The Specific Fuel Consumption (SFC) decreases from the turbojet mode (which is the simplest and lightest application for conventional flight) to turbofan and finally to the FPS™, with targeted SFC 2-3 times lower than the turbojet’s mode.

The campaign also furthers the design of the controls of the aircraft. Unlike common UAVs that rely on rotors and propellers, the J-500 leverages a pneumatic system to distribute compressed air through dynamically actuated valves to the FPS™ thrusters, enabling precise control of the aircraft’s attitude and maneuvering.

Ulrich Weckx, CEO of EANAN, emphasized the significance of this partnership:

“The J-500 is a symbol of what can be achieved when innovation meets execution. Our collaboration with Jetoptera allows us to jointly develop a revolutionary propulsion-integrated airframe that leverages Jetoptera’s unique FPS™ technology, while benefiting from EANAN’s testing infrastructure in the UAE. This test campaign is not only a technical success; it’s a strategic step forward in our shared vision to redefine advanced air mobility”.

