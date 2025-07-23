Serenity Recovery Network Launches $4.5 Million Capital Campaign to Expand Recovery Services for Women and Families

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Recovery Network (SRN), a Cincinnati-based nonprofit committed to abstinence-based recovery housing, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever capital campaign: Recovery | Reunify | Transform. This bold initiative marks a transformative moment in SRN’s 20-year history of helping individuals and families overcome substance use disorders.

With a total campaign goal of $4.5 million, the first two phases — budgeted at $1.6 million — will fund the initial development of a comprehensive recovery campus. SRN’s board of directors is pleased to share that over 45% of the Phase I and II goal has already been raised, thanks to generous support from board members, alumni, individual donors, and foundational grants.

"This campaign is about more than building structures — it’s about building lives," said Kurt Platte, President of Serenity Recovery Network. "Recovery is possible, and this campaign ensures that no one who seeks help is turned away."

The new campus will address the urgent needs of women and their families by providing expanded housing and critical recovery services. Planned developments include:

Renovation and expansion of apartment units to offer safe, sober living spaces.

Transformation of the existing carriage house into a vibrant community hub featuring a childcare room, meeting spaces for AA/NA groups, and wraparound support services.

Increased residential capacity and parking, enabling SRN to serve more individuals.

Creation of outdoor gathering spaces and classrooms, designed to foster a welcoming, healing environment.





Lead gifts have already been committed by Leslie and Dan Nowicki and Beth and Kurt Platte, with significant foundation support from The City of Cincinnati, Hamilton County via the One Ohio Recovery Foundation, and The Spaulding Foundation.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), over 187,000 Greater Cincinnatians are directly affected by addiction. Since its inception, Serenity Recovery Network has served more than 1,540 individuals, offering structured housing, compassionate care, and a path to lasting recovery.

"This expansion will allow us to reach more people, provide more resources, and meet the rising need in our community," said Allison Marchioni, Executive Director of SRN. "We’ve seen firsthand how stability and support can transform lives."

SRN’s efforts were recently featured on Fox19 News, highlighting the organization’s mission and the impact of this new campaign on the region’s recovery landscape.

https://www.fox19.com/2025/07/08/nonprofit-that-provides-sober-living-housing-is-expanding/

The Recovery | Reunify | Transform campaign represents the future of recovery support in greater Cincinnati. SRN invites the community to join this transformative effort. To learn more or make a donation, visit Recovery. Reunify. Transform. Capital Campaign — Serenity Recovery Network

About Serenity Recovery Network

Serenity Recovery Network (SRN) provides safe, sober, and supportive housing for individuals recovering from substance use disorder. With two decades of proven success, SRN empowers residents through structure, accountability, and community — helping people heal and build lives they’re proud of.

Contact: Allison Marchioni

Phone: 513-263-0367

Email: allisonmmarchioni@outlook.com