UgenticAI Raises $4M to Scale Portfolio of Agentic AI Companies Aimed at Transforming Small Business Operations

ROCKVILLE, MD, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgenticAI, an AI holding company, has closed $4 million in funding to expand its growing portfolio of agentic AI companies, businesses that use AI to autonomously execute complex business functions such as sales, content creation, and customer support. With four acquisitions already completed and multiple additional deals in progress, UgenticAI is focused on building an AI ecosystem designed for real business impact, not just automation for its own sake.





The company’s mission is distinct: identify or develop agentic AI companies, not just tools, and bring them under one umbrella to scale. Agentic AI refers to systems that can act independently, make decisions, and complete workflows with minimal human oversight. This differs from traditional AI applications, which often require user prompting and manual oversight to function effectively.

Filling a Critical Gap in AI Adoption

While artificial intelligence continues to dominate headlines, a significant portion of the market remains underserved. According to UgenticAI’s analysis of data from Gartner and McKinsey, there are over 450 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide, and 76% of them still haven’t meaningfully adopted AI tools. That’s even though global SMB software spend has surpassed $1.6 trillion and continues to grow.

“Most AI startups are not solving full business problems; they’re building features. We believe the real opportunity lies in building or acquiring agentic AI companies that serve entire business functions,” said Anik Singal, CEO of UgenticAI.

The reality is stark: nearly 90% of AI startups fail, often because they lack distribution, a viable business model, or don’t go beyond single-use capabilities. UgenticAI’s strategy is to change that narrative by acquiring companies with established traction or building new ones from scratch, always with a focus on delivering tangible results to businesses.

A Holding Company Model for the Agentic AI Era

UgenticAI operates as a holding company, meaning it doesn’t just invest in AI; it owns and operates a portfolio of AI-driven businesses. This structure enables centralized resources, shared infrastructure, and unified strategic direction, while allowing each subsidiary to grow independently.

The company currently has four companies under its umbrella, with two more software launches in development. Each entity focuses on a specific function, such as automating outreach for sales teams or deploying autonomous chat solutions for customer support. These are not experimental concepts but operational businesses with growing customer bases and measurable impact.

By integrating these companies, UgenticAI aims to offer SMBs a full-stack suite of agentic AI services that can operate cohesively saving time, reducing labor costs, and enabling scalability.

Investment Through Diversification

Rather than backing a single AI idea, UgenticAI offers accredited investors access to a broader portfolio, effectively spreading risk across multiple ventures. This approach mirrors traditional investment models in real estate or venture capital, but with a focused theme: operational AI companies.

The $4 million raised to date has enabled acquisitions, team expansion, and infrastructure development. The company reports that three additional deals are in negotiation, signaling further portfolio expansion in 2025. An IPO target of $350 million within 2.5 years is in motion, with a longer-term vision of building a $3 billion-plus AI conglomerate.

Educating the Market on Agentic AI

A key part of UgenticAI’s mission is to shift how businesses, particularly SMBs, understand and adopt AI. While many AI tools on the market serve as assistants or single-task enhancers, agentic AI solutions go further. They are built to replace full-time roles with autonomous software agents that learn, adapt, and act without constant oversight.

This form of AI, while still emerging, is quickly gaining traction as businesses face rising labor costs, scaling challenges, and increasing pressure to do more with less.

“Agentic AI isn’t about eliminating jobs for the sake of it,” Singal emphasized. “It’s about enabling businesses to do things they simply couldn’t afford or scale before.”

By focusing on usability, accessibility, and direct business value, UgenticAI’s portfolio companies are designed specifically for the needs of SMBs, a demographic often left behind in major tech shifts.

Further details about UgenticAI and its development roadmap are available at https://ugenticai.com.

About UgenticAI

UgenticAI is a Maryland-based holding company focused on acquiring and launching agentic AI companies.





