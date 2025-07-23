XRPChain Kicks Off Its Presale with Up to 200x Potential and Massive USDT Referral Instant Payouts

;New York,NY, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next major opportunity in crypto is now live. XRPChain , a new Layer 2 network designed to supercharge the XRP ecosystem, has officially launched its presale, and it’s bringing the full package. XRPChain is shaping up to be one of the most aggressive and rewarding launches of the year.



Built on top of the XRP Ledger, XRPChain brings programmability, scalability, and cross-chain functionality to a blockchain known for its speed but limited by its base-layer capabilities. This Layer 2 implementation unlocks smart contracts, decentralized apps, and dynamic token interactions, all while keeping the core benefits of XRP, low fees, high throughput, and rapid settlement.

XRPChain is developed and maintained by XRP Chain Ltd, a private limited company registered in England and Wales (Company No. 16317529), incorporated under the Companies Act 2006. This foundation adds structure, accountability, and long-term vision to the project.

A Presale Model That Rewards Action

The presale uses a time-based dynamic pricing structure. Prices decrease slightly every few days, rewarding those who act early while keeping the competition sharp. To increase engagement, a live investor leaderboard is updated in real time, with top contributors battling for tiered rewards, including a $100,000 USDT payout for the leaderboard winners.

Referral marketing is also being deployed with precision. Users can earn 10% in USDT (paid instantly) or 15% in $XRPL2 tokens claimable at TGE, with each referral tracked on a personal dashboard. Participants can generate a custom link and choose how they’d like to be rewarded, bringing true control and transparency to community growth mechanics.

Universal Access

XRPChain is removing barriers to entry by supporting both crypto and fiat purchases, including Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, BTC, Visa, Mastercard, and Google Pay. Anyone, regardless of technical background or region, can join the presale with just a few clicks.

Not Just a Token, a Full-Scale Ecosystem

XRPChain isn’t a meme project or vaporware launch, it’s an entire infrastructure layer. Early buyers are getting access to a live, evolving suite of tools and protocols designed to bring real use to XRP and real opportunity to investors. These include:

XRPChain Layer 2 Network

A scalable blockchain layer built to extend XRP’s functionality with support for smart contracts, token standards, and permissionless applications.

A built-in swap interface and decentralized exchange for instant token trading, powered by liquidity pools within the ecosystem.

Secure, low-latency bridging between major networks including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and Bitcoin, using standards like XLS-38d for XRPL compatibility.

Web-based IDE for writing, deploying, and testing smart contracts with WASM, Hooks, and XRPChain scripting, with built-in wallet and explorer tools.

Automated trading, investment insights, risk management, and predictive models integrated with a user-friendly dashboard.

Native tools for swapping, tracking investments, and managing referrals directly within Telegram, with wallet integration.

Real-time portfolio overview including token balance, referral earnings, leaderboard position, and presale statistics.

Allowing users to spend crypto directly, both online and offline, without needing to convert manually.

A space to spend, trade, or use earned tokens for goods, services, and digital utilities within the XRPChain ecosystem.

Earn yield on held tokens, support the network, and gain ecosystem incentives through built-in staking.

Token holders participate in proposal voting, protocol upgrades, and community decisions.

Designed to reward viral growth and high-contributing investors with transparent ranking and payout structures.

With the presale now live, XRPChain is inviting early supporters to grab their share before the next price drop. Referral rewards, leaderboard prizes, and claimable earnings are already active. As the first Layer 2 built to bring utility to XRP, this isn’t just another launch, it’s a chance to be early on something built to scale.

