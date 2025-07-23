Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigations on Behalf of Lineage, Proficient Auto, PetMed, and GeneDx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In PetMed (PETS), GeneDx (WGS), Lineage (LINE), or Proficient Auto (PAL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

On April 30, 2025, Lineage reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including that “[t]otal revenue decreased (2.7)%” to $1.29 billion for the quarter. The Company stated it “experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”

On this news, Lineage’s stock price fell $8.26, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Lineage investigation go to:

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

On May 7, 2025, Proficient Auto announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing that the Company had suffered a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in total operating revenue to $95.2 million and total operating loss of $2.4 million during the quarter.

On this news, Proficient Auto's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 4.93%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 8, 2025.

For more information on the Semler investigation go to:

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)

On June 10, 2025, PetMed issued a press release "announc[ing] it is delaying the release of the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings release and subsequent conference call, which had been scheduled for June 10, 2025, because the Company requires additional time to complete the year-end audit process."

On this news, PetMed's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $3.72 per share on June 11, 2025.

For more information on the SelectQuote investigation go to:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research ("Grizzly") published a report entitled "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud". The Grizzly report asserted, among other things, that GeneDx's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics deliberately aimed at exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to artificially inflate revenue"; that "[t]estimonies from former employees and ongoing litigation suggest that GeneDx has inflated its revenue through an illegal practice known as ‘code stacking'", which "enables the company to bill insurance providers for services that do not meet the required criteria"; and that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have consistently sold their shares immediately upon vesting, without ever engaging in open market purchases", a "pattern suggest[ing] that insiders may be aware of an imminent risk that will significantly impact the company."

On this news, GeneDx's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 6.72%, to close at $67.18 per share on February 5, 2025.

For more information on the Cleveland-Cliffs investigation go to:

