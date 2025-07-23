Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigations on Behalf of Encompass Health, Quantum, and National Grid and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Encompass (EHC), National Grid (NGG), or Quantum (QMCO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article alleging, among other things, that federal data and inspection reports show that for-profit hospitals run by Encompass perform below average on key safety measures. The article revealed “Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals” including 34 facilities which “Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.” The report further revealed a number of “alarming mistakes” leading to fatalities of patients in their care.

On this news, Encompass’s stock price fell $12.39, or 10.4%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Encompass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EHC

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

On July 1, 2025, the United Kingdom's energy system operator, National Energy System Operator ("NESO"), published a report summarizing the findings of its investigation into the March 20, 2025 fire that caused Heathrow Airport to shut down. NESO's report stated that the fire was caused by a known fault at an electrical substation owned by National Grid, which had been aware of the problem since 2018 but failed to fix it. Media outlets subsequently reported that Heathrow Airport was considering legal action against National Grid.

On this news, National Grid's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.77 per ADR, or 5.07%, to close at $70.61 per ADR on July 2, 2025.

For more information on the National Grid plc investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NGG

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 by the original due date, and that it was “reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Quantum investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QMCO

