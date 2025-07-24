Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RxSight, Inc. (RXST)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RXST) between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (ii) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; (iii) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint further alleges that on July 8, 2025, the Company reported preliminary second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in LDD sales, and LAL utilization, and overall revenue. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.84, or 37.8%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of RxSight should contact the Firm prior to the September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .