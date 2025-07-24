Ferlita Nussel Dowell Financial Group Launches Personalized Financial Services to Support Investors During Market Turbulence

Tampa, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferlita Nussel Dowell (FND) Financial Group, a member of Advisory Services Network, LLC, has launched a personalized financial services model to help investors navigate today’s volatile market environment. This personalized approach centers on creating fully customized financial plans based on each client’s unique goals, risk tolerance, and life stage, departing from prebuilt portfolio templates often used across the industry.

The rollout comes as investors face heightened uncertainty around inflation, market swings, estate goals, and retirement timelines. With this model, FND Financial Group aims to meet the growing demand for responsive and tailored financial guidance, implementing a client-first process that adapts to changing circumstances. The firm’s leadership sees this as an opportunity to reshape how wealth planning is delivered, placing education, transparency, and collaboration at the center of client interactions.

“We recognize that traditional wealth management services have often been perceived as exclusive, accessible only to those with substantial assets. This has been a longstanding industry norm. However, our firm is committed to breaking this mold by providing bespoke wealth management solutions to each client, regardless of their asset level. Our mission is to help ensure that all clients have access to personalized financial strategies tailored to their unique needs,” said Colton Nussel, Partner at FND Financial Group.

What’s New in the Personalized Services Model

The firm’s personalized financial services model incorporates a suite of financial services, including retirement planning, investment management, income strategies, estate planning coordination, and ongoing financial coaching within a unified, personalized framework. Rather than fitting clients into prebuilt investment portfolios, FND financial advisors co-create plans that adapt to both market conditions and life events.

The model introduces the firm’s unique FND Financial Process, a three-step planning framework – Familiarize, Navigate, Deliver – that translates client conversations into customized, actionable strategies. This structured process ensures each plan reflects the client’s individual vision while remaining flexible enough to adjust to market shifts or life transitions.

Partner Austin Ferlita explains the philosophy behind this shift, “Financial planning is no longer about fitting people into models. It’s about building models around people – their goals, their lives, and the transitions they face along the way.”

This framework supports ongoing alignment between the client’s goals and their financial plan, particularly as personal circumstances or market conditions change. The approach offers an alternative to static, one-size-fits-all models by emphasizing flexibility in the planning process.

Key Benefits of the Personalized Services Model

The launch of FND Financial Group’s personalized financial services comes amid significant changes in the financial services industry. As technology and automation play an increasingly prominent role in asset management, clients are demanding more human-centered planning that accounts for nuance, emotions, and changing needs.

The firm’s approach responds to this shift by offering:

Tailored, Goal-Based Strategies : Clients receive customized strategies designed to support income-generation goals throughout retirement, helping them better meet expenses, regardless of market fluctuations.

: Clients receive customized strategies designed to support income-generation goals throughout retirement, helping them better meet expenses, regardless of market fluctuations. Full Transparency on Costs and Risk : Every portfolio is built with clear visibility into fees, risk levels, and asset performance, allowing clients to make informed decisions aligned with their comfort level.

: Every portfolio is built with clear visibility into fees, risk levels, and asset performance, allowing clients to make informed decisions aligned with their comfort level. Integrated and Comprehensive Planning : Clients benefit from a cohesive strategy that brings together income planning, investment management, tax efficiency, healthcare planning, and legacy considerations under one unified plan.

: Clients benefit from a cohesive strategy that brings together income planning, investment management, tax efficiency, healthcare planning, and legacy considerations under one unified plan. Flexible, Client-Led Strategy : Clients drive the conversation. Whether they’re concerned about market volatility, want to preserve wealth, or plan a charitable legacy, the strategy is built around their vision.

: Clients drive the conversation. Whether they’re concerned about market volatility, want to preserve wealth, or plan a charitable legacy, the strategy is built around their vision. Lifelong Support and Communication: Financial planning doesn’t end with implementation. FND advisors provide continuous reviews and updates to adjust the plan as clients’ lives and market conditions change.

Strategic Rollout and Impact

FND Financial Group has already begun onboarding new and existing clients into the updated planning framework. Early feedback has been positive, with clients citing improved clarity around their financial objectives and greater confidence in the firm’s ability to adapt to their evolving needs.

“Behind every portfolio is a real person with real goals and concerns. Our job is to make sure their financial plan reflects not just the numbers, but the life they’re working so hard to build,” adds Matthew Dowell, Partner at FND Financial Group.

Internally, the model also brings greater consistency to the firm’s advisory operations, helping advisors streamline onboarding and maintain alignment across the planning process. While every client receives a fully personalized plan, the structured nature of the process helps prevent any critical component from being overlooked.

To learn more about FND Financial Group’s personalized financial approach or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.fndfg.com/.





About Ferlita Nussel Dowell Financial Group

FND Financial Group focuses on crafting personalized financial strategies that reflect each client’s unique goals, life stage, and priorities. Their comprehensive approach addresses all aspects of financial well-being, including income planning, investments, tax strategies, healthcare, and legacy planning. As fiduciary advisors, the firm is dedicated to helping clients build, preserve, and transfer wealth with clarity and confidence. Through thoughtful guidance and long-term support, FND Financial Group empowers individuals and families to move forward with financial strategies tailored to their lives.





