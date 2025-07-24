NEOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Neogen Corporation - NEOG

NEW ORLEANS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 16, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Neogen Corporation (NasdaqGS: NEOG), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 5, 2023 through June 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Neogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 9, 2025, the Company disclosed a quarterly revenue decrease of 3.4% to $221 million due to integration issues and again cut its FY25 guidance and noted that capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million as a result of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a pull-forward of integration-related capital expenditures into FY25, as well as announcing the departure of its CEO. On this news, the price of Neogen’s shares plummeted 28% to close at $5.02 per share, on a volume of 47 million shares. Then, on June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that it expected “EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter’s profit margin of 22%. On this news, the price of Neogen’s shares fell an additional 17%, to close at $4.96 per share.

The case is Operating Eng’rs Constr. Indus. & Misc. Pension Fund v. Neogen Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-00802.

