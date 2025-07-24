Introducing Inner Harmony Spa Sg presenting Singapore’s best facials, massages, energy healing treatments in CBD

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucked away in the lively North Bridge district, Inner Harmony is a sanctuary of wellness—blending Asian traditions with European spa innovations to deliver transformative experiences. Whether one is seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, their comprehensive suite of services caters thoughtfully to every wellness need.

Holistic Wellness & Spa for for Rejuvenation: Inner Harmony has designed to complement other therapies, their wellness services include: M3 Vibrational Training: A full-body workout without weights—effective, accessible, and gym-free. Therm O’ Draine: Quietly harnessing heat to detoxify, reduce puffiness, and improve circulation. Manual Lymphatic Drainage: A precise technique from Dr. Vodder’s lineage that effectively supports the lymphatic system. All services are tailored to the client’s unique wellness journey, mapped by trained therapists to ensure lasting, visible results.

Massage Therapies By Inner Harmony : They offers a spectrum of massage options tailored to soothe tension and restore vitality:

Full Body Massage: A deeply relaxing treatment featuring bespoke aromatic essential oils that melt away stress and body aches.

Hot Stone Massage: Warm stones strategically placed on acupressure points ease tight muscles and enhance circulation

Herbal Fusion: Combining Swedish massage with a Thai herbal compress to detoxify, relieve inflammation, and boost lymphatic flow

Spa Trex: An innovative dual method mixing human touch with neuro-stimulation, deeply balancing body and mind

Facial Treatments - Inner Harmony : Their facial services utilize Alissi Bronte, a renowned natural cosmetic brand, to revitalize skin with premium, aromatic formulations .From gentle cleanses to intensive therapies, each session is customized to illuminate and rejuvenate.

Slimming Solutions: Inner Harmony’s slimming services employ cutting-edge methods like M3 Vibrational Training and Therm O’ Draine, helping one sculpt and tone for wellness and confidence

Meet the Visionary: Mr. Ananda Rajah

At the heart of Inner Harmony is Mr. Ananda Rajah, an inspiring entrepreneur awarded the 2009 Spirit of Enterprise. He was honored for leading Atos Wellness and for contributing to societal well-being through corporate social responsibility

Mr. Rajah also spearheaded the Spa, Beauty & Wellness Alliance (SBWA), fostering ethics and consumer confidence in Singapore’s spa industry. His dedication has helped countless customers recover unutilized treatments from shuttered spas, reinforcing trust and transparency.

Voices of Satisfaction

Their Facebook and Instagram channels light up with heartfelt reviews. One recent comment reads. - “Recharge your mind and body with our soothing and rejuvenating massage treatments. Experience the healing touch of our skilled therapists.” (Ref: Facebook Reviews)

On Facebook, a guest noted:“Thank you Inner Harmony and The Founder Mr Anandha Raja for the warm welcome and thoughtful gift and Inspiring book.” (Ref: Facebook Reviews). These authentic testimonials reflect the spa’s comforting atmosphere and the sincerity of its service.

Why Choose Inner Harmony?

> Holistic expertise: Diverse services that address both aesthetic goals and deep wellness needs.

> Founder's integrity: A visionary leader who champions ethical business and community care.

> Personalized journeys: Tailored treatments designed around ones goal and well-being.

> Effortless booking: Online portal and responsive support make scheduling easy.

> Proven customer love: Joyful testimonials speak volumes.

Final Thoughts: Inner Harmony beckons as a place of visceral calm and refined care. Guided by founder Mr. Ananda Rajah's ethos and enriched by a suite of carefully curated services, this sanctuary caters to anyone seeking balance, beauty, and inner renewal.

Whether one is recovering from a stressful week, looking to sculpt and tone, or simply longing for a peaceful spa day, Inner Harmony offers a retreat one will want to revisit again and again.

Book the session at Level 3, North Bridge Road, or via their online portal—and step into a world where wellness meets harmony.

Address & Operating Hours:

Inner Harmony @ 25 North Bridge, Level 3, #03-02/03, North Bridge, Singapore 179104

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 am-10 pm

Email: enquiries@innerharmony.com.sg | Phone: +65- 67374449 / +65- 6841 9926

Booking & Contact Details: Booking is seamless via Inner Harmony's online portal, with managed one-treatment-per-day scheduling and customer service confirmations within 1 business day. For immediate appointments or modifications, call the centre at +65-6841 9926

Media Contact:

Organization: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Name: Gopi Divecha

Contact Number: +6586940671

Address: 111 North Bridge Road #21–01, Singapore 179098

Website: https://pixelproduction.com/

Email: gopi@pixelprodction.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Inner Harmony. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.