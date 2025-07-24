Australian Life Sciences Venture Capital firm Brandon Capital announces Fund Six final close totalling over A$439m

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Capital, Australasia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm, today announced the final close of its sixth fund at A$439 million.

Joining existing investors Hesta, Host Plus, CSL and QIC are the WA Government and Australia’s sovereign investor in manufacturing capability, the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC).

This final close of Brandon BioCatalyst Fund Six (BB6) will see Brandon Capital continue to invest in emerging biomedical technologies with strong commercial potential, translating these exciting discoveries into high-growth firms that positively impact human health.

To date, Brandon Capital has raised over A$1 billion across previous funds with notable Fund Six investments to date including AdvanCell (radiopharma), PolyActiva (glaucoma implant), Myricx Bio (ADC) and CatalYm (oncology).

Dr Chris Nave, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Brandon Capital, “We’re excited to welcome the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation to our sixth fund, joining HESTA, Hostplus, CSL, QIC and the WA Government. Closing at $439 million, BB6 is our largest fund to date, and we remain committed to advancing breakthrough biomedical innovations through our unwavering scientific rigour and disciplined capital allocation, in pursuit of exceeding our investors’ expectations.”

The firm has a track record of advancing its portfolio companies to commercialisation. Recent Brandon Capital portfolio company announcements include FDA approvals for a hypertension therapy from George Medicines and a left ventricular cardiac resynchronisation device developed by EBR Systems, with Q-Sera’s blood collection tubes that produce high-quality serum faster and more reliably, recently approved in Japan.

Brandon Capital has an active portfolio of over 30 companies with 17 in clinical trials, four advancing or in-market, a promising preclinical pipeline and several actively contributing to Australia’s high-skilled manufacturing sector growth.

Collectively supporting over 270 high-skilled Australian jobs are: surgical imaging innovator, OncoRes Medical, which has developed the first ‘real-time’ in cavity probe to improve cancer surgery outcomes; late-stage biotech PolyActiva, which is developing a long-term treatment for glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness; needle-free patch for vaccine delivery Vaxxas, and radiopharmaceutical company AdvanCell, which is developing novel therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers.

NRFC CEO David Gall said, "Medical science has long development timelines, and it is important for the NRFC to make early and considered investments in the sector to attract the talent and capital that we will need to build our local commercialisation capabilities. If we want medical science jobs and industries to exist in Australia in ten years, we need to invest in them today."

Brandon Capital, headquartered in Australia with offices in the UK and US, has established a transcontinental presence that strengthens collaboration across regions. Australian portfolio companies gain access to UK/EU/US capital, expertise, and pharma networks, while international companies benefit from Australia’s world-class clinical trial and research capabilities.

