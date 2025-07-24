Probe Card Market Size to Surpass USD 5.18 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.33% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Card Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Probe Card Market S ize was valued at USD 2.73 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% during 2025-2032.”

Advancing Probe Card Technologies to Meet Evolving Semiconductor Testing Demands

The market for probe cards is changing rapidly in response to intricacies involved with semiconductor devices, wherein, a capability for enhanced, fine-pitch, full-wafer testing is being demanded. With nodes shrinking and advanced packaging going mainstream, there is an increasing need for high-pin count, MEMS-based probe cards providing precision, robustness and signal integrity at high speed and temperature. Modular, serviceable designs that lower cost and downtime are also favored by market trends. Form Factor’s SmartMatrix 100 innovation and Teradyne-ficonTEC’s dual-sided silicon photonics test cell represent a turning point for the industry focusing towards scalable electro-optical testing of DRAM, logic, NAND and RF applications. The US market expansion itself propels the ongoing growth of AI, 5G, and photonic integrated circuits.

The U.S. Probe Card Market was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report of Probe Card Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7555

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Form Factor

Teradyne

ficonTEC

Technoprobe

Nidec Advance Technology

Micronics Japan Co. Ltd. (MJC)

MPI Corporation

Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.

SV Probe

TSE Co. Ltd

Probe Card Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.33% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type(Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS), Vertical, Cantilever, Blade, Others)



• By Application(DRAM, Flash, Foundry & logic, Parametric, Others (RF / MMW / Radar Calibration Tools))

Purchase Single User PDF of Probe Card Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7555

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) segment accounted for 36% share of the Probe Card Market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. MEMS probe cards provide high precision, high scalability, and high signal integrity, making them suitable for high-frequency and advanced semiconductor applications. With advancing chip architecture driven by smaller nodes and tighter density, MEMS is rapidly becoming the key in next-generation logic, DRAM, and RF tests.

By Application

In 2024, the Probe Card Market was dominated by the Foundry & Logic segment, which captured 35% share, as the growing demand for AI, 5G, and high-performance computing (HPC) necessitates an increase in wafer volumes along with accurate testing methods. That drives the requirement for high-accuracy hard probe cards dedicated to logic geometries.

The DRAM segment is projected to increase fastest through 2032 growing at a CAGR of 10.99%, driven by rapidly growing data centers, AI hardware, and mobile devices demanding high-speed memory, necessitating cutting-edge probe cards to test high-density, advanced DRAM architectures.

Regional Landscape: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Accelerates in Probe Card Market

North America held 44% of the Probe Card Market in 2024, supported by key semiconductor companies, strong R&D, and the early adoption of advanced testing technologies such as AI, 5G and automobile electronics. Boost in U.S. investment for domestic chip production and semiconductor innovation only adds fuel to the fire.

By 2032 Asia-Pacific is set for the strongest growth, aided by exponential manufacture in Taiwan, South Korea and China along with expansive government support. Strong initiatives such as the EU Chips Act as well as an emphasis on automotive and industrial electronics is making Europe a strategic player. At the same time, LATAM and MEA continue to grow steadily with an expanding digital infrastructure and semiconductor assembly activities.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Probe Card Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7555

Recent Developments:

On April 1, 2025, Teradyne and ficonTEC unveiled the first high-volume, double-sided wafer probe test cell for silicon photonics. The solution integrates Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus ATE with ficonTEC’s optical alignment for scalable, high-throughput electro-optical testing in AI and data center applications.

On February 13, 2025, Nidec Advance Technology announced its participation in SEMICON Korea 2025, showcasing advanced solutions including probe cards and power semiconductor inspection systems. The company will highlight innovations in measuring technologies for EVs, HEVs, and semiconductor applications.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Probe Card Market, by Type

8. Probe Card Market, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.